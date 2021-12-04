Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Saudi GP: Latest F1 technical images on display Next / UK could change sponsorship laws amid Kingspan Mercedes F1 deal anger
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

Red Bull: F1 engine power less important than expected in Jeddah

By:

Red Bull believes there is less of an emphasis on engine power around the high-speed Jeddah Formula 1 circuit than expected amid its ongoing battle with Mercedes.

Red Bull: F1 engine power less important than expected in Jeddah

Red Bull has struggled to match Mercedes for straight-line speed at points in recent races, most notably in Brazil when Lewis Hamilton fought back from being excluded in qualifying to win the race.

More than three-quarters of the lap around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit is taken at full-throttle, which appeared to play towards the strengths of Mercedes’ current package.

Lewis Hamilton led both FP1 and FP2 for Mercedes on Friday, but Max Verstappen was able to finish the day within two tenths of a second of his title rival. Verstappen leads Hamilton by eight points in the drivers’ championship with two races remaining this season.

But Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said after second practice on Friday that the track was tighter than expected, meaning engine power was not proving to be so crucial.

“The circuit’s a little bit tighter than the data suggested,” Horner said on Sky Sports F1.

“The corners are a little bit tighter. It’s not all the emphasis on horsepower that we thought it was going to be. So that’s encouraging.

“You could see there’s a tenth or two between the two cars, between the drivers. On this type of circuit, you can find that, and that’s really encouraging for us.”

Red Bull queried Mercedes’ rear wing design in Brazil after noting a big difference in straight-line speed, and threatened to protest in Qatar two weeks ago.

The FIA introduced additional rear wing checks during the Qatar weekend that did not have any regulatory impact, but left Red Bull satisfied.

“I think after the new test was introduced in Qatar, I think that we’ve seen convergence on speed,” Horner said on Friday in Saudi Arabia.

“We’ve seen very similar speeds here again today. So that’s encouraging, and hopefully that will remain the case this weekend and next weekend.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Verstappen focused on hard tyre running through much of first practice in Jeddah, but struggled to match Mercedes’ pace upon switching to the softer compounds.

“We struggled to get heat into the tyres in FP2, which we will of course look into,” Verstappen explained.

“Then we made a few changes from FP1 to FP2 which didn’t quite work but hopefully we can find the right balance come qualifying.”

“We felt very strong on the hard tyre, and the softer the compound we went, the more of a diva the tyre becomes to switch on and to get the maximum out of,” Horner added.

“There’ll be a lot of analysis going into that tonight, outlaps and preparation and all of that kind of thing.

“I don’t think from listening to the comments that we’re alone in that. I think there were others struggling to get the car in the right window.

“But once you unlock that, you can see there’s a lot of performance there.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Saudi GP: Latest F1 technical images on display
Previous article

Saudi GP: Latest F1 technical images on display
Next article

UK could change sponsorship laws amid Kingspan Mercedes F1 deal anger

UK could change sponsorship laws amid Kingspan Mercedes F1 deal anger
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Horner: Red Bull "desperately needs" Perez up front in 2021 battle Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull "desperately needs" Perez up front in 2021 battle

F1 outlines Williams tribute plans including FW07 lap of honour Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

F1 outlines Williams tribute plans including FW07 lap of honour

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Qatar GP Prime
Formula 1

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Hill: 2021 ending in Hamilton/Verstappen crash "sad for F1"
Formula 1

Hill: 2021 ending in Hamilton/Verstappen crash "sad for F1"

Verstappen has "polished up" aggression, says Ricciardo
Formula 1

Verstappen has "polished up" aggression, says Ricciardo

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime
Formula 1

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull: Mercedes no longer enjoys "abnormal" top speed F1 edge
Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes no longer enjoys "abnormal" top speed F1 edge

Horner defends 'straight talking' attitude in F1
Video Inside
Formula 1

Horner defends 'straight talking' attitude in F1

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Qatar GP Prime
Formula 1

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Latest news

UK could change sponsorship laws amid Kingspan Mercedes F1 deal anger
Formula 1 Formula 1

UK could change sponsorship laws amid Kingspan Mercedes F1 deal anger

Red Bull: F1 engine power less important than expected in Jeddah
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: F1 engine power less important than expected in Jeddah

Saudi GP: Latest F1 technical images on display
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi GP: Latest F1 technical images on display

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes Prime

The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton...

Formula 1
8 h
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Prime

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Prime

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Prime

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Motorsport.com's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer Tim Wright explains.

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison Prime

How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells Stuart Codling about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him.

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Prime

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as Ben Anderson discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren Prime

The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren

From being lapped by his own teammate in Monaco to winning at Monza, it’s been a tumultuous first season at McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo. But, as he tells STUART CODLING, there’s more to the story of his turnaround than having a lovely summer holiday during Formula 1's summer break...

Formula 1
Nov 26, 2021
The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title Prime

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title

As the battle continues to rage over the F1 2021 drivers' championship, teams up and down the grid are turning their attentions to the prize money attributed to each position in the constructors' standings. But F1's sliding scale rules governing wind tunnel and CFD use will soften the blow for those who miss out on the top places

Formula 1
Nov 25, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.