Red Bull "will come out fighting" after F1 break, says Horner

How queue-jumping Russell avoided an F1 penalty in Hungary
Formula 1 News

By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble

Red Bull Formula 1 team boss Christian Horner has vowed his team will "come out fighting" after the summer break following two disappointing weekends for the team, in which it lost the lead in both championships.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen had opened up a 32-point lead over Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' championship by taking a clean sweep of the France-Austria triple header but heads into the August break trailing by eight points after two incident filled weekends.

In Silverstone, Verstappen made a 51G smash at Copse after being tagged by Hamilton, while in Hungary he was a victim of Valtteri Bottas outbraking himself at the start, which launched the McLaren of Lando Norris into the Dutchman's sidepod.

Despite missing a sizeable chunk of downforce, Verstappen was able to score two points but was left ruing a run of "freak moments" that cost him the championship lead. In the constructor's championship, Mercedes also outscored its rival to go top and move 12 points clear.

Verstappen's team boss Horner has promised Red Bull will come out of the gates swinging when racing resumes at Spa-Francorchamps at the end of August and is confident his outfit's bad luck streak will end.

"We've won six races in the first half of the year," Horner said.

"The races that we haven't scored at, if you look at Azerbaijan it wasn't Max's fault, Silverstone wasn't Max's fault, here wasn't Max's fault.

"So, our luck will change. Over the length of a season it will balance itself out and I'm looking forward to the second half of the year.

"I think the whole team's deserved a well-earned break and the drivers will get a good bit of time off and believe you me, we're going to come out fighting in the second half of this championship, so it's going to be interesting."

Read Also:

Red Bull left Hungary particularly frustrated by all the accident damage it accrued on top of engine trouble for both Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez, who was knocked out on the spot amid the Turn 1 carnage.

Before the race, Verstappen was forced to change to his third and final Honda engine, due to an issue believed to be the result of his Silverstone accident, while Perez is also set to move closer to a grid penalty after it emerged his crashed Hungary engine is unlikely to be re-used.

If Perez's engine change is confirmed, both drivers will face a grid drop when they inevitably move to a fourth power unit over the second half of the season.

"It is certainly not going to help," Horner conceded.

"We've got a shed load of accident damage and potentially two engines that we've lost due to the result of actions of other drivers, so yeah, very frustrating.

"But you know what, we're within the difference of a first and second place in points difference.

"We go into the summer break, we've had some hugely bad luck the last couple of races, it's been pretty brutal in damage and parts and engines, but we'll brush ourselves down and we will come out fighting for the second half of this championship.

"Obviously, it's been a tough couple of weeks, but things can turn around very quickly as you've just seen, and there's a long way to go in this championship."

How queue-jumping Russell avoided an F1 penalty in Hungary

Formula 1: Masi insists Spa is safe following high-speed GT3 crash 00:48
Formula 1
22m

Formula 1: Masi insists Spa is safe following high-speed GT3 crash

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief 10:15
Formula 1
3 h

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief

Carlos Sainz Sr.: Carlos knows what to do 03:40
Formula 1
21 h

Carlos Sainz Sr.: Carlos knows what to do

Mid-season F1 Drivers Performance Review 24:39
Formula 1
23 h

Mid-season F1 Drivers Performance Review

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary 11:36
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1? Prime

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1?

OPINION: Different perspectives had Lewis Hamilton’s solo second standing start in Formula 1’s 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix as fabulous or farcical. But did it make the championship appear too silly for the sake of a moment of high-charged sporting drama?

Formula 1
15 h
Why unseen Hungary heroics could be Latifi's making Prime

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be Latifi's making

The chaotic start to the Hungarian GP set the scene for F1's less heralded drivers to make a name for themselves. Esteban Ocon did just that to win in fine style, but further down the order one driver was making his first visit to the points and - while the circumstances were fortunate - took full advantage of the chance presented to him

Formula 1
Aug 3, 2021
Hungarian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Hungarian Grand Prix driver ratings

This was race that showcased the best and worst of Formula 1, producing a first time winner and a memorable comeback to a podium finish. Avoiding trouble at the start and astute strategy calls were key to success, but where some drivers took full advantage, others made key errors that cost them dearly

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2021
The "heart-breaking" call that led to Ocon's Hungarian GP triumph Prime

The "heart-breaking" call that led to Ocon's Hungarian GP triumph

Set to restart the red-flagged Hungarian Grand Prix in second, Esteban Ocon had some doubts when he peeled into the pits to swap his intermediate tyres for slicks. But this "heart-breaking" call was vindicated in spectacular fashion as the Alpine driver staved off race-long pressure from Sebastian Vettel for a memorable maiden Formula 1 victory

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall...

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Prime

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

OPINION: Red Bull was justified to be upset that Lewis Hamilton survived his British GP clash with Max Verstappen and went on to win. But its attempts to lobby the FIA to reconsider the severity of Hamilton's in-race penalty were always likely to backfire, and have only succeeded in creating a PR disaster that will distract from its on-track efforts

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Prime

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed.

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021

