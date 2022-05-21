Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Aston Martin brushes off Red Bull F1 data accusations Next / Mercedes: “Too early” to commit on development path on F1 car
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Red Bull focused on checking for IP leaks in F1 copy row

Red Bull is not currently planning any further action with the FIA over Aston Martin’s Formula 1 car, instead focusing on an internal investigation to find any possible IP leak.

Luke Smith
By:
Red Bull focused on checking for IP leaks in F1 copy row
Listen to this article

Aston Martin’s updated AMR22 car broke cover on Friday in Barcelona with a raft of new parts that drew significant similarities to Red Bull’s RB18 model, causing it to be dubbed a ‘green Red Bull’.

The FIA confirmed it had investigated Aston Martin’s design methods, but found its processes complied with the regulations. Red Bull responded by saying it had noted the FIA’s response “with interest”, but that a transfer of IP between teams would be of “serious concern”.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner felt there was “no coincidence” that Aston Martin had ended up with such a similar design given a number of Red Bull employees had moved across in recent months.

The team’s technical director, Pierre Wache, admitted he was “surprised” to see such similarities in the Aston Martin, but said that after the FIA’s checks, the focus now was on ensuring there had been no IP leak from Red Bull.

“For us, the main aspect was to be sure that it was done within the rules,” Wache said.

“The FIA checked, and it looks like [it was]. We on our side now are to check that we don’t have any IP leak. That is the main asset of the team. We want to make sure of that, that is what we are investigating at the moment.

“As a personal engineering aspect, it was satisfying that a team copied us. It means our concept is not so bad.”

Pierre Wache, Technical Director, Red Bull Racing, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Pierre Wache, Technical Director, Red Bull Racing, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Aston Martin technical chief Andrew Green felt “disappointed” by Red Bull’s accusations, calling them “wide of the mark”, but Wache did not feel his team had been overly vocal or made a “massive voice” about it.

“We just want to be sure that we protect ourselves, and on the budget cap, the main aspect of the budget is IP, and we want to make sure that how we spend our money is secure and our assets are secure,” he said.

Wache added that the push to investigate if there had been any transfer of IP was so “it could not happen to another team, to be honest, not only to Aston Martin” and that it was a “diligence” for Red Bull to look into it.

“In terms of action with the FIA, I think the response from the FIA is clear,” Wache said.

“It looks like the car itself and the way to achieve it was legal, and we won’t do any more action on this aspect until we find something on our side.”

A number of Red Bull design staff have made the switch to Aston Martin in recent months, including former head of aerodynamics Dan Fallows, who started as Aston Martin’s technical director at the start of April.

Wache accepted that it was impossible to “control the head of people” and the ideas or methodologies they carried between teams, but that a transfer of IP would be far more severe.

“It’s like a football team, the football players are the engineers in this business,” Wache said.

“I think it’s not what we are after, it’s more if we have some electronic file leak in the system that we cannot control what the people do, and whether people transfer what they know.

“You cannot unlearn something. That is not something we are after.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Aston Martin brushes off Red Bull F1 data accusations
Previous article

Aston Martin brushes off Red Bull F1 data accusations
Next article

Mercedes: “Too early” to commit on development path on F1 car

Mercedes: “Too early” to commit on development path on F1 car
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Hamilton: I could have fought the Red Bulls in Spanish F1 GP Spanish GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: I could have fought the Red Bulls in Spanish F1 GP

Alonso to start last in home F1 race after engine change Spanish GP
Formula 1

Alonso to start last in home F1 race after engine change

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

Latest news

F1 urges Spanish GP to fix 'unacceptable' traffic issues
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 urges Spanish GP to fix 'unacceptable' traffic issues

Ferrari: No warning of Leclerc's "sudden" Spain F1 engine failure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: No warning of Leclerc's "sudden" Spain F1 engine failure

Verstappen: Spanish F1 GP Turn 4 error "really caught me by surprise"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Spanish F1 GP Turn 4 error "really caught me by surprise"

Hamilton: I could have fought the Red Bulls in Spanish F1 GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: I could have fought the Red Bulls in Spanish F1 GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
May 20, 2022
The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries Prime

The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries

The VW Group’s German superpowers of sportscar racing have all but confirmed they are coming to F1 when the next set of engine rules come into force in 2026. Here's why both manufacturers are all set to take the plunge, and crucially how it might work

Formula 1
May 19, 2022
How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup Prime

How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup

Holding a race in Las Vegas – party central, a city of dreams and decadence and, yes, more than a smattering of tackiness – has been on Liberty Media’s most-wanted list since it acquired Formula 1’s commercial rights. But, as LUKE SMITH explains, F1 has been here before and the relationship didn’t work out

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history Prime

Why Leclerc's crash shouldn't put off F1 drivers tasting history

OPINION: For a demo run ahead of Monaco's Historique Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was blessed with the opportunity to drive Niki Lauda's former Ferrari 312B3 - but a brake failure at Rascasse suggested Leclerc's Monaco hoodoo transcended contemporary F1. Although an awkward incident, Leclerc deserves credit for embracing F1's history.

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage Prime

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage

OPINION: The fight for the 2022 Formula 1 world titles between Red Bull and Ferrari so far features little of the public animosity that developed between the former and Mercedes last year. But that isn’t to say things are full on friendly or won’t get much worse very quickly…

Formula 1
May 17, 2022
The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight Prime

The underdog F1 squad that thrust Senna into the limelight

The Toleman TG184 was the car that could, according to legend, have given Ayrton Senna his first F1 win but for Alain Prost and Jacky Ickx at Monaco in 1984. That could be stretching the boundaries of the truth a little, but as STUART CODLING explains, the team's greatest legacy was in giving the Brazilian prodigy passed over by bigger outfits an opportunity

Formula 1
May 16, 2022
Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes Prime

Why Aston Martin is unlikely to repeat Jaguar’s F1 mistakes

Two famous manufacturer teams born out of humble midfield origins, splashing the cash while attempting to rise to the top of F1 in record time. There are clear parallels between Lawrence Stroll’s Aston Martin and the doomed Jaguar Racing project of 22 years ago, but Mark Gallagher believes struggling Aston can avoid a similar fate.

Formula 1
May 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.