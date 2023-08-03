Subscribe
View more
Previous / Horner, Perez explain F1 Belgian GP "you will talk to me now" exchange Next / Why Mercedes' F1 sidepod changes are still only a makeshift solution
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Red Bull in talks with Hugo Boss for AlphaTauri F1 team title sponsorship

Fashion brand Hugo Boss is in talks with Red Bull over a title sponsorship deal for the AlphaTauri Formula 1 team from 2024.

Matt Kew
By:
Hugo Boss logo on Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 car

It emerged early last month that the Faenza squad is to undergo a rebrand for next year. Selling the naming rights will enable the outfit to become more financially sustainable.

This comes after new Red Bull management - led by Oliver Mintzlaff after the death of company co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz - opted against a total sale of AlphaTauri.

Instead, the team will consolidate around its UK aerodynamics operation in Bicester and will closely align with Red Bull to lift itself off the foot of the constructors' championship.

As part of the overhaul, Red Bull leadership has chosen to act on its reservations that a 2020 name change - the team having previously ran as Toro Rosso since a 2006 F1 debut - had sufficiently boosted the profile of the AlphaTauri fashion label to remain economically justifiable.

The team plans to drop its current name from 2024 and replace it with a new permanent team and car name with Red Bull connections, while team CEO Peter Bayer confirmed it won't return to Toro Rosso.

As reported by Motorsport.com's Italian edition, it has now emerged that Hugo Boss has entered negotiations over a potential lucrative title sponsorship deal.

The current Aston Martin partner, and ex-McLaren sponsor, is seeking greater F1 exposure.

Should the deal go through, AlphaTauri will be likely be rebranded as ‘Boss’ - the guise of its Aston backing, which is contracted until 2025 - or ‘Boss Orange’ in deference to the specific clothing line.

Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04

Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04

Photo by: Erik Junius

Hugo Boss CEO Daniel Grieder, who took control of the company in 2021, was previously at Tommy Hilfiger, which works in close partnership with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes.

AlphaTauri CEO Bayer told Motorsport.com: "We are discussing with several companies who are very interested in working with us in the future but at this time there is no information to be released.”

Addressing the title sponsorship speculation last month, outgoing team principal Franz Tost said: “The title sponsor is a very attractive one, and we will see then what the negotiations will bring in the next months.

“We are talking to different companies. Fortunately, there is a big interest.”

A rebrand for AlphaTauri will add to the major rejig of the team in time for 2024.

Alongside the infrastructure changes, outgoing Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies has been hired as team principal and former FIA secretary general Bayer has taken up the role of CEO.

Current AlphaTauri sponsor Orlen, whose logos feature prominently on the rear wing, mirrors and halo of the AT04 machine, has also been linked with a naming takeover.

shares
comments

Related video

Horner, Perez explain F1 Belgian GP "you will talk to me now" exchange

Why Mercedes' F1 sidepod changes are still only a makeshift solution
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Alpine lacks lead F1 driver in Hamilton and Verstappen mould, says former boss

Alpine lacks lead F1 driver in Hamilton and Verstappen mould, says former boss

Formula 1

Alpine lacks lead F1 driver in Hamilton and Verstappen mould, says former boss Alpine lacks lead F1 driver in Hamilton and Verstappen mould, says former boss

Tsunoda: Pressure from “opposite” Ricciardo’s F1 arrival triggered errors

Tsunoda: Pressure from “opposite” Ricciardo’s F1 arrival triggered errors

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Tsunoda: Pressure from “opposite” Ricciardo’s F1 arrival triggered errors Tsunoda: Pressure from “opposite” Ricciardo’s F1 arrival triggered errors

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

AlphaTauri More from
AlphaTauri
Ricciardo: Sprint shootout "numbed pain" of Q1 exit in Spa F1 qualifying

Ricciardo: Sprint shootout "numbed pain" of Q1 exit in Spa F1 qualifying

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Ricciardo: Sprint shootout "numbed pain" of Q1 exit in Spa F1 qualifying Ricciardo: Sprint shootout "numbed pain" of Q1 exit in Spa F1 qualifying

Ricciardo: Attention surrounding Hungary F1 return like winning title

Ricciardo: Attention surrounding Hungary F1 return like winning title

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Ricciardo: Attention surrounding Hungary F1 return like winning title Ricciardo: Attention surrounding Hungary F1 return like winning title

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

Latest news

Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024

Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024

MGP MotoGP
British GP

Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024 Bezzecchi must move to Pramac to get factory Ducati MotoGP bike in 2024

Quartararo: 'I'm going slower when I feel faster' in MotoGP British GP practice

Quartararo: 'I'm going slower when I feel faster' in MotoGP British GP practice

MGP MotoGP
British GP

Quartararo: 'I'm going slower when I feel faster' in MotoGP British GP practice Quartararo: 'I'm going slower when I feel faster' in MotoGP British GP practice

Mentally “destroyed” Pol Espargaro ‘needed nap’ after Silverstone MotoGP FP1

Mentally “destroyed” Pol Espargaro ‘needed nap’ after Silverstone MotoGP FP1

MGP MotoGP
British GP

Mentally “destroyed” Pol Espargaro ‘needed nap’ after Silverstone MotoGP FP1 Mentally “destroyed” Pol Espargaro ‘needed nap’ after Silverstone MotoGP FP1

WRC Finland: Evans survives drama-filled Friday with slender lead

WRC Finland: Evans survives drama-filled Friday with slender lead

WRC WRC
Rally Finland

WRC Finland: Evans survives drama-filled Friday with slender lead WRC Finland: Evans survives drama-filled Friday with slender lead

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery How Albon’s career stability is aiding Williams in its F1 recovery

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years Why the roots of Red Bull's F1 domination go back to its wilderness years

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers The part of Hamilton’s Spa sprint penalty that should concern all F1 drivers

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form Why 'football manager' approach to F1 team principals won't boost Alpine's form

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat The key weakness Perez showed that cemented his 2023 Verstappen Spa defeat

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset? Is Leclerc due a Spa F1 reset?

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes' F1 B-spec shift isn't over yet

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe