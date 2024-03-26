All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Australian GP

Red Bull junior Iwasa to contest F1 Japan FP1 for RB

Red Bull junior and Super Formula driver Ayumu Iwasa is set for his Formula 1 grand prix weekend debut at next week's Japanese Grand Prix, taking over Daniel Ricciardo's RB car for FP1.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Ayumu Iwasa, TEAM MUGEN

Ayumu Iwasa, TEAM MUGEN

Masahide Kamio

The RB team is fielding an all-Japanese line-up in first free practice with Iwasa joining regular driver Yuki Tsunoda in the VCARB 01 in their home round.

RB has given Iwasa the first of two mandatory rookie FP1 slots for the year, with the 22-year-old among the roster of young driver prospects that also includes reserve driver Liam Lawson and F2 driver Isack Hadjar.

Read Also:
“I am very happy to be able to participate in an official F1 session in my home country, and I am excited to be able to take the first step toward the realisation of my dream – winning races and capture the world championship title for many consecutive years in F1, the world’s most prestigious series," Iwasa said.
Iwasa made his F1 testing debut at last November's Abu Dhabi young driver test for the team then called AlphaTauri.
Team principal Laurent Mekies said he made a good impression at Yas Marina and has since been involved in supporting the race team in the simulator.
“He did a great job in the Abu Dhabi test at the end of last year when he drove for us for the first time, Mekies said.
"Since then, he has been doing a lot a valuable work in our simulator, including providing live race support.
"This on-track experience will be important for his growth as a young driver, as well as providing him and our engineers with a useful real-track correlation of the work he carries out for us in the simulator."
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

This year Iwasa competes in Japan's domestic Super Formula series, scoring ninth on his Suzuka debut with Mugen as the top rookie.

Previously Iwasa won the 2020 French F4 championship, which led to an F3 campaign with Hitech and two years in F2 with DAMS.

Last year he scored three wins on his way to fourth in the championship, with too many non-scores to be a factor in the title fight.

While RB is no longer a pure Red Bull junior team, CEO Peter Bayer told Motorsport.com that training young drivers for Red Bull was still a core task, aiming to have one younger driver alongside a more experienced hand at the Anglo-Italian outfit.

RB has therefore ramped up its TPC (testing of a previous car) programme, which now allows drivers to privately test the 2022 cars, which are much closer to the current specification than the 2021 generation that was allowed last year.

"Oscar Piastri is the best example. He ran I don't know how many hundreds or thousands of miles [with Alpine], but he came in and he understood the car," Bayer said. "He understood the dynamics, he understood the switches, and it makes such a big difference, and so it connects you fully.

“And we have a big programme actually for Liam, Isack and potentially Iwasa, and we want to make sure that we run them as much as possible also. It's interesting that the previous car [that can be tested] is a 2022 car, so it's finally a relevant car.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Vasseur: Nobody expected "fantastic" F1 Australia win from recovering Sainz
Next article Horner "couldn't rule out" Sainz Red Bull F1 move

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Albon: Williams 'needed to capitalise' on F1 Australian GP attrition

Albon: Williams 'needed to capitalise' on F1 Australian GP attrition

Formula 1
Australian GP
Albon: Williams 'needed to capitalise' on F1 Australian GP attrition
Horner "couldn't rule out" Sainz Red Bull F1 move

Horner "couldn't rule out" Sainz Red Bull F1 move

Formula 1
Australian GP
Horner "couldn't rule out" Sainz Red Bull F1 move
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Daniel Ricciardo
More from
Daniel Ricciardo
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
Ricciardo puzzled as "best" lap of F1 2024 not enough to match Tsunoda

Ricciardo puzzled as "best" lap of F1 2024 not enough to match Tsunoda

Formula 1
Australian GP
Ricciardo puzzled as "best" lap of F1 2024 not enough to match Tsunoda
Ricciardo doesn't need Marko criticisms to realise he must do better

Ricciardo doesn't need Marko criticisms to realise he must do better

Formula 1
Australian GP
Ricciardo doesn't need Marko criticisms to realise he must do better
RB
More from
RB
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth
Marko: Impressive Tsunoda must improve more for Red Bull F1 seat

Marko: Impressive Tsunoda must improve more for Red Bull F1 seat

Formula 1
Australian GP
Marko: Impressive Tsunoda must improve more for Red Bull F1 seat
Tsunoda wants to 'increase his value' to other F1 teams if he misses Red Bull seat

Tsunoda wants to 'increase his value' to other F1 teams if he misses Red Bull seat

Formula 1
Australian GP
Tsunoda wants to 'increase his value' to other F1 teams if he misses Red Bull seat

Latest news

Vettel logs 581km in “definitely fun” Aragon Porsche 963 test

Vettel logs 581km in “definitely fun” Aragon Porsche 963 test

WEC WEC
Vettel Porsche testing
Vettel logs 581km in “definitely fun” Aragon Porsche 963 test
What happens when your big F1 break spirals into a farce

What happens when your big F1 break spirals into a farce

F1 Formula 1
What happens when your big F1 break spirals into a farce
Drivers offer thoughts on Thermal exhibition, ideas on format changes

Drivers offer thoughts on Thermal exhibition, ideas on format changes

Indy IndyCar
Thermal
Drivers offer thoughts on Thermal exhibition, ideas on format changes
Albon: Williams 'needed to capitalise' on F1 Australian GP attrition

Albon: Williams 'needed to capitalise' on F1 Australian GP attrition

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Albon: Williams 'needed to capitalise' on F1 Australian GP attrition

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA