Formula 1 / French GP News

Red Bull: Lobbying for 2023 F1 floor changes about helping "certain team"

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner thinks that Formula 1’s tweaked floor rules for 2023 are being pushed for just so a "certain team" can benefit.

By:
, NobleF1
Co-author:
Luke Smith
Listen to this article

The FIA announced last week that it planned to introduce a raft of measures for next year aimed at eradicating the porpoising problems that some teams have suffered from.

These included a raising of the floor edges and diffuser throat - something that will have a big impact on car designs.

But its actions have not gone down well in the paddock, with at least five teams understood to be unhappy about what has been proposed.

Some outfits are now putting pressure on FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem to water down the initial proposals and come up with a compromise solution that will not require a fundamental floor rethink.

While the FIA is insistent that its actions are necessary on safety grounds, Horner is much more sceptical about the situation – and reckons that momentum behind changes is being triggered by Mercedes, which has struggled with porpoising for much of the season.

Speaking to Sky, Horner said that planned changes to be introduced at the Belgian Grand Prix, which include a flexi-floor clampdown, were of no concern to his team.

But he was adamant that it was wrong for the FIA to push forward with the kind of expansive floor changes it has proposed for 2023.

“I think the problem is what they’re looking at as a remedy for next year,” he said.

“The directive [for Spa], it’s neither here nor there for us. I think there’s an awful lot of lobbying to change the regulations significantly for next year, so a certain team can run its car lower and benefit from that concept.

Read Also:
Mercedes has struggled with porpoising this year

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“It’s a very late point in the year to be doing this. I think the president is doing the right thing, he’s collating all of the information, and hopefully a sensible solution can be found. Because it’s too late in the day for fundamental regulation changes, which something like that would be.”

Horner believes the FIA’s intervention goes too far because Mercedes can dial out any excessive bouncing by simply raising its rideheight.

“Just run the car higher: it’s easy,” added Horner. “We haven’t had a problem all year. There’s only one team that’s had a big problem.

“We’ve got some of the most talented engineers in the world in this sport, and I can almost guarantee you, if we come back next year, there would probably be no cars with issues.

“With the last few races, it’s looked OK. Here it looks OK. So I think what we don’t want to do is knee-jerk into an overreaction that could have fundamental impacts on next year’s cars.”

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Sainz fastest in French GP on Friday
F1 Grand Prix practice results: Sainz fastest in French GP on Friday
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari
Hamilton: "Not spectacular" Mercedes slower than expected in France French GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: "Not spectacular" Mercedes slower than expected in France

Red Bull baffled by Verstappen's "strange" Austria F1 tyre deg Austrian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull baffled by Verstappen's "strange" Austria F1 tyre deg

F1 teams set to challenge FIA's porpoising intervention
Formula 1

F1 teams set to challenge FIA's porpoising intervention

Verstappen: Red Bull's top-speed advantage will help in French GP Ferrari battle French GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull's top-speed advantage will help in French GP Ferrari battle

Verstappen: Red Bull still chasing "more dominant" Ferrari in F1 2022 French GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull still chasing "more dominant" Ferrari in F1 2022

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime
Formula 1

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Why McLaren has abandoned its original sidepod concept
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why McLaren has abandoned its original sidepod concept

McLaren is the latest team to abandon its launch sidepod solution as the Formula 1 grid appears to be converging on similar designs.

Hamilton: Win is "going to be a while" if France F1 form continues
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Win is "going to be a while" if France F1 form continues

Lewis Hamilton believes it is “going to be a while” until Mercedes can fight for Formula 1 wins if its France form continues after qualifying over eight tenths off pole.

Leclerc surprised at Ferrari strength in French GP qualifying
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc surprised at Ferrari strength in French GP qualifying

Charles Leclerc says he was immediately "surprised" in qualifying about how quick Ferrari was, after he grabbed pole position for Formula 1’s French Grand Prix.

Norris shocked to split F1 Mercedes in French GP qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris shocked to split F1 Mercedes in French GP qualifying

Lando Norris admits that it was a “rewarding surprise” to split the two Mercedes drivers and qualify fifth for the French Grand Prix.

The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline Prime

The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
15 h
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari Prime

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit...

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2022
How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s teammate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Prime

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Prime

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place.

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Prime

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2022
How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Prime

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

The RB5 was the first Red Bull to win a GP but, as Stuart Codling explains, the early success of the car in 2009 was somewhat against the run of form.

Formula 1
Jul 17, 2022
The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Prime

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

They were unnoticed by many, and eventually rendered futile due to a car problem that prevented him from starting the sprint race. But Fernando Alonso's tactics in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix revealed that the Alpine driver is as sharp as he ever has been and wasting no opportunity to gain an advantage, which will play to his favour when his recent run of poor luck turns

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2022
