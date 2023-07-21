Red Bull makes five key changes for F1’s Hungarian GP
Red Bull has revealed its biggest update of the Formula 1 season so far with five key changes made to its RB19.
The Milton Keynes-based squad has been dominant this year, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez winning all the 10 races so far.
Its success has come despite its steering clear of the kind of major overhaul that rivals like Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren have unleashed on their 2023 challenges.
Although up until now Red Bull’s developments were quite steady paced, it has made a concerted effort for the Hungarian Grand Prix to bring improved performance.
Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images
The team has made modifications to five different areas of its car. These are:
- An enlarged front brake duct exit to cope with the greater brake energy and low average speed of the Hungarian Grand Prix circuit.
- An enlarged rear brake duct exit with winglets to add more downforce and improve airflow suited to the specific demands of the Hungaroring.
- A broader and shallower sidepod inlet to improve the pressure at the entry to the radiator duct and therefore the cooling efficiency ahead of one of the more difficult circuits for car cooling.
- A wider sidepod extending to the rear suspension forward legs in response to the changed inlet that revised the path of exit airflow.
- A revised split line on the sidepod and floor edge detail to help better manipulate airflow upstream.
Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Speaking ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, world championship leader Max Verstappen was hopeful of the gains that the changes would bring.
“We have a couple of upgrades this weekend,” he said. “Hopefully they will do what we expect them to do so we can find extra performance for the upcoming races.”
Mercedes revisions
Mercedes W14 rear wing
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull is not alone in bringing changes, with Mercedes also bringing some revisions to its car.
The W14 has a tweaked front wing endplate diveplane to boost airflow around the front tyre, which helps improve flow to the rear of the car.
The inboard front suspension has a reduced camber to improve airflow along the chassis side and on to the front of the floor, which should increase downforce.
Mercedes has also increased the cutout on the tip of its rear wing to increase the mass flow underneath – which should increase downforce.
Related video
Norris: McLaren not getting overconfident despite leap in F1 form
Why drivers aren’t convinced by F1’s qualifying tyre experiment
F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice
F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice
Hamilton: De Vries F1 sacking "how Red Bull works"
Hamilton: De Vries F1 sacking "how Red Bull works" Hamilton: De Vries F1 sacking "how Red Bull works"
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
Latest news
IndyCar Iowa: Oval ace Newgarden fastest in first practice
IndyCar Iowa: Oval ace Newgarden fastest in first practice IndyCar Iowa: Oval ace Newgarden fastest in first practice
Lydden Hill World Rallycross Saturday schedule cancelled after paddock fire
Lydden Hill World Rallycross Saturday schedule cancelled after paddock fire Lydden Hill World Rallycross Saturday schedule cancelled after paddock fire
F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice
F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice
Rovanpera’s WRC Rally Estonia pace a “big surprise” for Toyota
Rovanpera’s WRC Rally Estonia pace a “big surprise” for Toyota Rovanpera’s WRC Rally Estonia pace a “big surprise” for Toyota
The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles
The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market
The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024? When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on
Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on
The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory
The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory
The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech
The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.