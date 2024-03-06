All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1

Red Bull’s massive head start makes its F1 2024 pace no surprise - McLaren

McLaren thinks that Red Bull’s impressive step forward with its new RB20 Formula 1 car is no real shock, considering how much of a head start the team had working on it.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Red Bull dominated last year, and all its rivals had hoped that a winter of development would allow them to close in on the world champion squad to make a better fight this campaign.

However, a major overhaul of the Red Bull concept allowed Max Verstappen to dominate last weekend’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix and has created the prospect of Red Bull doing what it did not manage last year: winning every race.

Read Also:

For McLaren the situation is far from ideal, considering it had hoped that the work it had done on its new MCL38 would help it build on the strong form that it enjoyed at the end of last year.

However, team principal Andrea Stella has said he is far from downbeat about the situation and thinks that the situation is quite easily explained.

“Certainly not depressing, definitely inspiring,” he said, summing up his feelings on the way that Red Bull has moved the bar over the winter.

“Not depressing, because I am actually very encouraged and very happy with the developments that our aerodynamic group and our design group have been able to sustain over the last 12 months.

 “The rate of development is ultimately what counts. It is not the creativity of the design. It is the performance that you actually deliver with the car.

“I think we can be reasonably happy that the performance improvements over the winter have been substantial.”

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Stella believes that the scale of progress Red Bull was able to make with its car was the result of it having turned off upgrades on its RB19 early last year so it could make an early start on its 2024 car.

“I think for Red Bull in the situation they were [in] last year, with the possibility to not deliver upgrades during the 2023 season, this must have given them more time to think more conceptually and make a large redesign," he said. "To change the car like they did, that's months of redesign.

“For us, there were more low-hanging fruit in terms of developing on top of the base concept that we had. And I think so far it is paying off well.

“We can see that in the ground still there is quite a lot left in the tank. So hopefully we'll see further improvements early on in the season.”

Read Also:

While McLaren’s place in the pecking order in Bahrain may not be as good as where the team ended the 2023 season, Stella sees huge positives from the early indicators.

“The improvement over the winter has actually materialized according to our expectation,” he said.

“If you look to last year, we have improved [in qualifying by] about 1.8 seconds, which in our calculation is pretty much the sum of Austria plus Singapore plus new car.

“From a numerical point of view, we could see this kind of improvement and it is positive that this seems to be enough to stand in the mix with Aston Martin and Mercedes.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 drivers accept imperfect qualifying solution despite pitlane shenanigans

F1 drivers accept imperfect qualifying solution despite pitlane shenanigans

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

F1 drivers accept imperfect qualifying solution despite pitlane shenanigans F1 drivers accept imperfect qualifying solution despite pitlane shenanigans

Red Bull praises Perez for not getting "destroyed by Verstappen" in Bahrain

Red Bull praises Perez for not getting "destroyed by Verstappen" in Bahrain

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Red Bull praises Perez for not getting "destroyed by Verstappen" in Bahrain Red Bull praises Perez for not getting "destroyed by Verstappen" in Bahrain

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Mercedes won't rush F1 driver decision amid Verstappen rumours

Mercedes won't rush F1 driver decision amid Verstappen rumours

Formula 1

Mercedes won't rush F1 driver decision amid Verstappen rumours Mercedes won't rush F1 driver decision amid Verstappen rumours

Wolff: F1 chiefs must “set the compass right” over Horner controversy

Wolff: F1 chiefs must “set the compass right” over Horner controversy

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Wolff: F1 chiefs must “set the compass right” over Horner controversy Wolff: F1 chiefs must “set the compass right” over Horner controversy

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Latest news

Red Bull’s massive head start makes its F1 2024 pace no surprise - McLaren

Red Bull’s massive head start makes its F1 2024 pace no surprise - McLaren

F1 Formula 1

Red Bull’s massive head start makes its F1 2024 pace no surprise - McLaren Red Bull’s massive head start makes its F1 2024 pace no surprise - McLaren

The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

Enstone veteran Bell leaves advisory role with Alpine F1 team

Enstone veteran Bell leaves advisory role with Alpine F1 team

F1 Formula 1

Enstone veteran Bell leaves advisory role with Alpine F1 team Enstone veteran Bell leaves advisory role with Alpine F1 team

Leclerc thought Vasseur would need more time to change Ferrari

Leclerc thought Vasseur would need more time to change Ferrari

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Leclerc thought Vasseur would need more time to change Ferrari Leclerc thought Vasseur would need more time to change Ferrari

Prime

Discover prime content
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas

The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge

How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jonathan Noble

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Alex Kalinauckas

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA