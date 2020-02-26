Formula 1
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Red Bull’s new front suspension harks back to Ferrari F2004

shares
comments
By:
Feb 26, 2020, 9:13 PM

Red Bull’s new RB16 features an all-new front suspension setup, which it has been further developing in Barcelona Formula 1 testing this week.

In this video using Giorgio Piola's illustrations, we delve into the intricacies of its suspension, which includes moving its multi-link design from the upper wishbone to the bottom one. All changes have allowed the nose to be designed much narrower than previously, giving aerodynamic benefits.

It's a solution that the team hopes will bring it success in 2020, but one that harks back to a super-successful Ferrari solution from well over a decade ago.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Charles Bradley

