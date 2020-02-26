How Red Bull’s new front suspension harks back to Ferrari F2004

In this video using Giorgio Piola's illustrations, we delve into the intricacies of its suspension, which includes moving its multi-link design from the upper wishbone to the bottom one. All changes have allowed the nose to be designed much narrower than previously, giving aerodynamic benefits.

It's a solution that the team hopes will bring it success in 2020, but one that harks back to a super-successful Ferrari solution from well over a decade ago.