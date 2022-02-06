Tickets Subscribe
Previous / The simple third year F1 factor that helped Norris shine
Formula 1 News

Red Bull: ‘No risk, no fun’ attitude foundation for Verstappen F1 success

Red Bull says a more ‘no risk, no fun’ attitude it has over Mercedes was key for laying the foundations that turned Max Verstappen into a Formula 1 world champion.

Red Bull: 'No risk, no fun' attitude foundation for Verstappen F1 success
Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Ronald Vording
, Writer
Listen to this article

Verstappen ended Mercedes’ title dominance of F1’s turbo hybrid era last year, when he clinched the drivers’ title after a last-lap overtaking move on Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

It marked the culmination of many years of conviction from Red Bull about Verstappen’s talent, as it was convinced from early on that he had the talent needed to be champion.

And, with Red Bull coincidentally having been vying with Mercedes to sign Verstappen in his junior career, its motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has hailed the different attitude the energy drinks company took to the situation.

Speaking in a Dutch book ‘Formula Max’ which has been published by colleagues from the Dutch Motorsport.com site, Marko said that Red Bull approached things in a way that Mercedes could not.

“Of course we knew that Max was talking to Mercedes as well, but with Mercedes he wouldn't have come to Formula 1 so quickly,” said Marko about that period when his team and its German manufacturer rival were both speaking to Verstappen.

“They don't take those risks with a newcomer. But my plan to sign him and put him into Formula 1 straight away wasn't to outdo Mercedes. It was simply because I saw that he was ready for Formula 1 and that turned out to be the case.

“I would say in general: Red Bull is different compared to Mercedes, we have much more of a 'no risk, no fun' mentality.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Erik Junius

While promoting Verstappen to F1 when he was aged 17 drew criticism at the time, Marko said Red Bull never doubted that it made the right decision.

“The criticism was to be expected, but in all honesty it was a calculated risk,” he said. “We gave Max all the appropriate tests at Toro Rosso within the regulations. 

"He made his first FP1 appearance at one of the most difficult circuits of the calendar, which was Suzuka, and it was somewhere good to see how he would deal with such a difficult track.

“All in all it was a very good preparation for his first F1 season. Of course, it's always a risk because drivers who are successful in junior categories don't necessarily have to be successful in Formula 1.

“But during the conversation I had with him, I was convinced that he was ahead of his time. Both physically and mentally he was strong enough for F1. We never doubted our decision.

“Max had a more experienced teammate at Toro Rosso with Carlos Sainz, he had much more experience in the junior series, but Max immediately started at the same level.”

Verstappen’s progress in F1 has been rapid, and Marko says that the Dutchman is a vastly different driver now to how he was in his early years with both Toro Rosso and Red Bull.

“He has matured,” he explained. “The difference is that, for example, if we had problems in free practice this year [2021], he stayed calm.

“In previous years he would explode or rant in the pit box. Now he knows that he can't change it and the engineers can't change it either. So he is much more concentrating on the next session or his next chance.

“The impatience he had before was also visible in the races from time to time, for example when lapped cars didn't get out of the way. He definitely learned that over time.”

Why F1’s fake war is underway and the real battle is to come Prime

Why F1’s fake war is underway and the real battle is to come

Following the Haas Formula 1 team's revealing of its 2022 car renders this week, the grand prix launch season is well and truly underway. But with so much to hide from rivals and to seek in performance, teams are set for a phoney war to find any advantage ahead of the real fight.

Formula 1
23 h
The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title Prime

The driving force that will yield Ferrari’s next F1 title

It's Formula 1 drivers' world championship drought now stands at 14 years, dating back to Kimi Raikkonen in 2007. But if Ferrari makes the most of the rules reset to design a front-running car in 2021, racing director Laurent Mekies explains, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz can bring the good times back to Maranello

Formula 1
Feb 3, 2022
Why 2022 should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team Prime

Why 2022 should matter more to Ferrari than any other F1 team

OPINION: Every Formula 1 team that isn’t Red Bull or Mercedes is hoping the new cars will catapult it to the front of the grid, while those two want to re-establish their front-running position. But with only one constructors’ winner come 2022’s end, the pressure of such expectations is high. And at one squad, even more so...

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
The compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner Prime

The compromises Mercedes battled to make ‘monster diva’ W12 a winner

After a shaky start, the W12 delivered Mercedes an eighth consecutive constructors’ championship in 2021. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing’s Stuart Codling, tech bosses Mike Elliott and Hywel Thomas explain the reasons for the team’s toughest-ever title defence…

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2022
How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future Prime

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future

Major changes have been underway at the Alpine Formula 1 team, led by new boss Laurent Rossi, including the departure of key leadership figures. But who is the Frenchman spearheading the veteran team's ambitions to return to the top?

Formula 1
Feb 1, 2022
The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge Prime

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge

McLaren's improvement over the past three Formula 1 seasons is clear for all to see, despite a drop to fourth behind Ferrari in last year’s constructors’ standings. But the crew at Woking know a true step to the top is still a work in progress, and the team is putting the infrastructure in place to get there

Formula 1
Jan 31, 2022
Why F1’s first glimpses of its new era proved inconclusive Prime

Why F1’s first glimpses of its new era proved inconclusive

More than just a run out for young drivers, the 2021 Abu Dhabi post-season test was a small glimpse into 2022 and a new start for Formula 1. Luke Smith explains why some found it more valuable than others.

Formula 1
Jan 30, 2022
The 0.759% shift that created F1 2021's thriller  Prime

The 0.759% shift that created F1 2021's thriller 

Formula 1’s craziest title fight in years was long in the making. GP Racing reveals how a tiny swing - in absolute terms – equated to a big change in the balance of F1 power in 2021.

Formula 1
Jan 29, 2022
