Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
123 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
158 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
186 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
193 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
228 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
243 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
250 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
257 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
270 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
284 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
291 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo Next / Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car

By:

Red Bull has revealed the first images of its 2021 Formula 1 car, the RB16B.

shares
comments

Red Bull Racing RB16B

Red Bull Racing RB16B
1/2

Photo by: Red Bull Racing

Red bull Racing RB16B

Red bull Racing RB16B
2/2

Photo by: Red Bull Racing

The Milton Keynes-based outfit showed off the Honda-powered challenger on Tuesday morning, becoming the fourth team to unveil its new car.

The RB16B is an evolution of the 2020 RB16, with team boss Christian Horner explaining at the end of last year that there would be a carryover of around 60 percent of the 2021 challenger.

The team hopes, however, that the lessons it learned from last season, when drivers Max Verstappen and Alex Albon struggled at times with a tricky balance, have been taken on board and it can prove to be stronger against Mercedes. It has targeted making the RB16B more consistent across different types of tracks.

Red Bull's hopes of being able to fight harder against Mercedes will also rest on the work that engine supplier Honda has done with its new F1 engine, ahead of the Japanese manufacturer's last season in the sport.

Horner said that Red Bull was well aware of where it needed to improve, and that progress on both the chassis and engine front would prove beneficial.

Read Also:

"I wouldn't say the [problems] were exclusive to aero," he said about the difficulties of last year. "These things always work in tandem. But I think that we made good progress through 2020 and we'll see whether RB16B has its challenges from the regulation changes, but that's obviously the same for all teams.

"Hopefully, with a lot of good lessons that we learned last year, we'll manage to apply those into the updated car."

Red Bull is heading in to 2021 with a new driver line-up, after Albon was demoted to the role of reserve and test driver at the end of last season.

That came with Red Bull electing to sign Sergio Perez as Verstappen's teammate, off the back of an impressive campaign that the Mexican delivered for Racing Point in 2020.

Red Bull thinks that the addition of Perez will be vital if it is to disrupt Mercedes and prevent the German car manufacturer from taking an eighth consecutive F1 title double.

Honda's final season in F1 this year will be followed by Red Bull taking over the engine project itself and running the power units from 2022 under its own name.

Work is already underway at Red Bull's Milton Keynes campus to ramp up its powertrain facilities in readiness for the new challenge.

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo

Previous article

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo

Next article

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car

5h
2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
Formula 1

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset

2h
4
Super GT

Opinion: Nissan dropping Mardenborough makes no sense

5
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Latest news
What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset
Formula 1

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset

2h
What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch
Formula 1

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

3h
Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car
Formula 1

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car

3h
Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car
Formula 1

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car

5h
How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo
Formula 1

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo

6h
Latest videos
Say Hello To The RB16B | Unveiling Our 2021 Car 00:52
Formula 1
5h

Say Hello To The RB16B | Unveiling Our 2021 Car

McLaren MCL35M and McLaren MCL35 Compared 00:32
Formula 1
19h

McLaren MCL35M and McLaren MCL35 Compared

AlphaTauri AT02 and AlphaTauri AT01 compared 00:33
Formula 1
19h

AlphaTauri AT02 and AlphaTauri AT01 compared

Antonio Giovinazzi interview | Alfa Romeo Racing 03:52
Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021

Antonio Giovinazzi interview | Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen interview | Alfa Romeo Racing 04:18
Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021

Kimi Raikkonen interview | Alfa Romeo Racing

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Albon: No point "wallowing about" on lost Red Bull F1 drive
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon: No point "wallowing about" on lost Red Bull F1 drive

Ferrari will recover "large part" of power deficit - Vasseur
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari will recover "large part" of power deficit - Vasseur

Why Red Bull's Honda takeover is a gamechanger for its F1 mindset Prime
Formula 1 / Commentary

Why Red Bull's Honda takeover is a gamechanger for its F1 mindset

More from
Red Bull Racing
What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

Red Bull made no secret of the fact its 2021 F1 car is an evolution of its predecessor, but in keeping the same foundations while hiding some tightly-guarded updates with its RB16B, the team aims to avoid suffering the same pitfalls of previous years

Formula 1
3h
How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo Prime

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo

Alex Albon has faced the media for the first time since he lost his Red Bull drive at the end of 2020 and dropped out of a Formula 1 race seat altogether. He has a history of bouncing back from setbacks, so here's what he must do to rise again

Formula 1
6h
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
20h
Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans Prime

Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans

Alfa Romeo launched its C41 with a revised front nose, but there's little to suggest it will surge up the leaderboard in 2021. As the team frankly admits, it's putting its eggs in the basket labelled 2022 and hoping to hold the eighth place it earned last year

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse Prime

Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse

Red Bull opted not to re-sign Pierre Gasly even before it decided to drop Alex Albon and so the Frenchman's Formula 1 journey will continue at AlphaTauri. This has positive and negative connotations for one of last season's star performers.

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2021
Eight things Red Bull must do to beat Mercedes in 2021 Prime

Eight things Red Bull must do to beat Mercedes in 2021

After seven years of defeat at the hands of Mercedes, Red Bull is as hungry as ever to secure a fifth world championship. But there are key challenges it must overcome in 2021 to switch from challenger to conqueror

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2021
How AlphaTauri has adapted to F1's new rules Prime

How AlphaTauri has adapted to F1's new rules

AlphaTauri launched its AT02, complete with a new livery, as it bids to home in on an already-tight midfield battle. Although there were few outright new parts displayed on the launch render, there might be a few clues into further changes down the line…

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2021
Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari Prime

Why Alpine faces the same junior problem as Ferrari

The freshly-rebranded Alpine Academy is bursting with talented youngsters all searching for a route to Formula 1. The only problem is the path is narrow and far from straightforward, as Ferrari found out at the end of last year

Formula 1
Feb 18, 2021

Trending Today

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset

Opinion: Nissan dropping Mardenborough makes no sense
Super GT Super GT / Opinion

Opinion: Nissan dropping Mardenborough makes no sense

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Remainder of Ty Gibbs' 2021 Xfinity schedule revealed
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Remainder of Ty Gibbs' 2021 Xfinity schedule revealed

Ty Dillon joins driver lineup for JGR's No. 54 Xfinity team
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Ty Dillon joins driver lineup for JGR's No. 54 Xfinity team

USAC winner Toni Breidinger to run ARCA and Trucks in 2021
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

USAC winner Toni Breidinger to run ARCA and Trucks in 2021

Latest news

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.