Horner: Red Bull engine promises delivered for first time

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
137 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
151 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
165 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
172 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
186 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
193 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
207 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
221 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
249 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
256 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
270 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
277 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
291 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
305 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
312 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
326 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
340 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Red Bull engine promises delivered for first time

shares
comments
Horner: Red Bull engine promises delivered for first time
By:
Dec 21, 2019, 2:55 PM

Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner says the team finally had all its engine promises delivered for the first time, after switching from Renault to Honda in 2019.

The Red Bull-Renault partnership won four consecutive F1 title doubles from 2010 to 2013, but that relationship soured as Renault struggled in the V6 turbo-hybrid era and Red Bull grew increasingly frustrated at what it felt was a lack of progress in performance and reliability.

Red Bull took advantage of McLaren’s split from Honda to get junior team Toro Rosso to partner with the Japanese manufacturer in 2018, so it could evaluate Honda ahead of its own partnership this year.

Honda immediately gave Red Bull a better reliability record and Horner is adamant its performance potential is higher too after three successful upgrades this year.

“Obviously we saw an awful lot of spreadsheets over the years, from Viry [Renault’s engine headquarters] but never realised the potential of what was on those sheets,” Horner told Motorsport.com.

“This is the first year where everything that was promised was absolutely delivered.

“And it's just a different environment, it’s a different type of partnership.

“It’s a true partnership, and you can see what it means to Honda when they get a result, when they get a pole position and they get a victory, the emotion, the pride, the satisfaction throughout the whole business.

“So I think it’s a very, very different relationship to the one we previously had with Renault during this V6 turbo-hybrid era.”

Read Also:

Though Red Bull is happier with its Honda partnership, statistically its form stagnated after the engine change.

It scored two fewer points in 2019 than it did last season, and won one less race as well – although Daniel Ricciardo’s exit and Pierre Gasly/Alex Albon unexpectedly sharing the second Red Bull this year was a key contributor to that.

Max Verstappen had his best season in F1, finishing third in the drivers’ championship, and scoring more points (278) and wins (three) than he has in a single year before.

“We’ve achieved three poles on the track this year [Verstappen lost his pole in Mexico to a grid penalty], we've won three races,” said Horner.

“We could have won arguably in Monaco, we should have won in Mexico. Austin we were quick. So we've had a really good race car a lot of circuits this year.

“The progression from Honda, with each engine that they've introduced and together with our fuel partner, the whole thing is working in harmony.

“So rather than to get fighting, always feeling very much as a customer, it’s been a true partnership. And they share the same goals and objectives as we do. You're seeing the benefits of that.”

Red Bull’s initial deal with Honda ran to the 2020 season but it has been extended to 2021 initially, with talks ongoing for 2022 and 2023.

“It's great to have that bit of breathing space, that the short term is taken care of,” said Horner.

“And of course, now we wait to see what the rules are going to be from 2022 onwards regarding homologation, etc.

“But after the year that we’ve enjoyed with Honda, the progress that we’ve seen, it was the natural conclusion to extend the partnership.”

Next article
The tragedy that forced Ferrari's first F1 winner to quit

Previous article

The tragedy that forced Ferrari's first F1 winner to quit
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 4, Bob Glidden

2
NASCAR

Hailie Deegan: Move to Ford camp is "the right path for me"

3
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

4
NASCAR Cup

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks

5
MotoGP

Rossi fears 2021 rider market will move "too soon"

Latest videos

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 01:23
Formula 1

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1 01:51
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers 04:09
Formula 1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day 03:17
Formula 1

F1 vs MotoGP: Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi swap rides for the day

Autosport picks the best F1 helmet designs in history 15:16
Formula 1

Autosport picks the best F1 helmet designs in history

Latest news

Horner: Red Bull engine promises delivered for first time
F1

Horner: Red Bull engine promises delivered for first time

The tragedy that forced Ferrari's first F1 winner to quit
F1

The tragedy that forced Ferrari's first F1 winner to quit

Hamilton, Bottas form "sensational driver line-up" - Wolff
F1

Hamilton, Bottas form "sensational driver line-up" - Wolff

2019 tech verdict: How Williams struggled from the start
F1

2019 tech verdict: How Williams struggled from the start

Top Stories of 2019, #12: Haas's Rich Energy ordeal
F1

Top Stories of 2019, #12: Haas's Rich Energy ordeal

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.