Red Bull reveals fan-designed Miami Grand Prix F1 livery
Red Bull has unveiled a one-off livery on its RB19 Formula 1 car for this weekend's Miami Grand Prix, designed by a fan.
Red Bull announced before the start of the season that it would race with three one-off liveries at F1 2023's three American-based races in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas, with a so-called Make Your Mark competition set up for fans to design the colour schemes.
Argentina's Martina Adriano came up with the winning design for this weekend's second running of the Miami Grand Prix.
The graphic design student incorporated pink, teal and purple lines into the sidepod, nose and front wing of the RB19, colours that are heavily associated with Miami.
Her design was picked by a panel including team boss Christian Horner and several of the Milton Keynes team's main partners and will be raced by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez all weekend.
"The Make Your Mark initiative is great; to give our fans the opportunity to influence our design at the three USA races is something you just don’t see other teams doing," Horner said.
"It’s important to the team to be able to involve our fans in what we do and give them unique opportunities like this. I think Martina has done a great job and the livery looks incredible when you see it in real life.
"The design keeps the ethos of who we are but introduces Miami to the RB19 as well. We are definitely going to stand out when you see that car on track."
Red Bull Racing RB19 Livery Miami GP
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Adriano was flown out to Miami to follow the race weekend with Red Bull and says it was a life-long dream to design an F1 livery.
“The moment when I found out I’d won I was shocked and speechless, I couldn’t believe it - it feels like a crazy dream," she said.
"The first thing I thought about when I started my design was how the air flows through and over the car, then how it moves and how fast it is and that is where my inspiration came from. Then, of course I wanted to represent Miami and Miami’s race so all of that was the inspiration.
"Since I started studying my degree in graphic design I wanted to design something for a car, like a livery, a suit or a helmet, and even before that I knew that one day I wanted to work in Formula 1 so getting this opportunity from Red Bull is something huge.
"This is going to be my first ever race, the car is going to have my design and I’m going to be in the garage. It’s going to be an amazing week.”
Fans of the F1 game series will also be able to race Red Bull's Miami livery in the upcoming F1 23 game, which has received a 16 June release date.
Red Bull Racing RB19 Livery Miami GP
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Red Bull Racing RB19 Livery Miami GP
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
