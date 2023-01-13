Red Bull reveals launch date of 2023 F1 car

Listen to this article

Red Bull has enjoyed its most successful F1 season to date in 2022, with Max Verstappen wrapping up his second consecutive drivers' world title and the team finally dethroning Mercedes in the constructors' championship, its first since 2013.

The successor to the Red Bull RB18 will therefore have a tough act to follow and it will be first shown to the public on 3 February, with the Milton Keynes team announcing on social media that its launch event will take place in New York.

Further details of the launch have not been made public.

At the time of writing that makes Verstappen and Sergio Perez's team the first of the eight F1 outfits that have announced their launch dates, three days ahead of Williams' livery reveal on 6 February.

Alfa Romeo and Haas are the only remaining teams yet to release any details on their 2023 season launch.

In 2022 Verstappen took his second F1 title with four races left to run and went on to score a record 454 points in a single year. He also established a new win record with 15 victories in one season.

Earlier this winter he expressed his surprise at Red Bull's dominance when an early season fight with Ferrari fully swung Red Bull's way, but the Dutchman made it clear he expects a closer fight in 2023.

"If you look at how close the cars were, it's a bit surprising to have such a big gap," Verstappen said.

"And I do think next year, everything will be closer anyway."

Verstappen also believes Mercedes will be in the fight at the front from the start of this season, saying: "Yes, for sure. They will be in it."

F1 2023 – Confirmed launch dates

3 February Red Bull 6 February Williams (livery) 11 February AlphaTauri (livery) 13 February McLaren and Aston Martin 14 February Ferrari 15 February Mercedes 16 February Alpine