Subscribe
Previous / De Vries: Seeing AlphaTauri F1 chance end "hurts"
Formula 1 News

Red Bull’s F1 rivals feel recovery hampered by cost cap

Red Bull’s biggest rivals say that Formula 1’s cost cap rules have been the main barrier in preventing them closing the gap to the front of the field.

Jonathan Noble
By:
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, the remainder of the field at the start

As Red Bull bids to continue its lock out of race victories in Hungary this weekend, its closest competitors still admit they are behind the Milton Keynes-based squad.

While major upgrades introduced by both Mercedes and Ferrari have produced encouraging steps forward, the scale of the car changes they want to introduce have been limited on budget grounds.

Both teams are of the view that if spending was unlimited then they would have worked on much bigger overhauls of their cars to help them get on terms with Red Bull.

Asked how much their 2023 developments were being restricted, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur said: “The main driver of this is the cost cap, that you can't do a new project as was probably the case a couple of years ago.

“It means that you have to adapt your project to the situation and in these conditions, I think we did a decent step forward.

“You have also to consider that the regulation is much more prescriptive than before and it's quite difficult to do a big step into the season. But we are, as everybody, already working on the project of next year, trying to correct the direction.”

Lando Norris, McLaren, 2nd position, the Red Bull trophy delegate, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 3rd position, on the podium

Lando Norris, McLaren, 2nd position, the Red Bull trophy delegate, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, 3rd position, on the podium

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff added: “I share Fred's opinion. The cost cap is a real constraint now. Because you cannot just go for a B-spec car.

“Lewis [Hamilton] and George [Russell] have been pretty vocal about what they would want to change in the car and that's simply not possible because we are lacking the financial corridor. And that's why we're looking very much at next year to change these things.”

While changes are limited in the current season, there is more scope to be bolder with revisions for 2024 as the cost cap figures will reset.

But while Wolff has been open that a more fundamental car tweak is on the cards for next year, he says the team does not want to totally abandon all efforts for this season.

“When I asked Niki [Lauda], many years ago, what do you want to concentrate on: this year's championship and win it or next year's? He would say both," explained Wolff.

“So, I think it's always continuing to develop those cars is important for our understanding. At the same time, you mustn't waste resource when you go to a, let's say, different layout of car next year.

“So, it's balancing it out. But I guess that many teams are already quite a large chunk of development into next year.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

De Vries: Seeing AlphaTauri F1 chance end "hurts"
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ex-Williams F1 driver Latifi quits racing for now to study for MBA

Ex-Williams F1 driver Latifi quits racing for now to study for MBA

Formula 1

Ex-Williams F1 driver Latifi quits racing for now to study for MBA Ex-Williams F1 driver Latifi quits racing for now to study for MBA

Stella says rivals dismissing F1 sidepod gains are like "Pinocchio"

Stella says rivals dismissing F1 sidepod gains are like "Pinocchio"

Formula 1

Stella says rivals dismissing F1 sidepod gains are like "Pinocchio" Stella says rivals dismissing F1 sidepod gains are like "Pinocchio"

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Latest news

Power reveals 2% fuel error cost Toronto IndyCar podium shot

Power reveals 2% fuel error cost Toronto IndyCar podium shot

Indy IndyCar
Toronto

Power reveals 2% fuel error cost Toronto IndyCar podium shot Power reveals 2% fuel error cost Toronto IndyCar podium shot

DHL, Club Athena partner for ‘Girls at Track’ event to inspire young women

DHL, Club Athena partner for ‘Girls at Track’ event to inspire young women

Indy IndyCar

DHL, Club Athena partner for ‘Girls at Track’ event to inspire young women DHL, Club Athena partner for ‘Girls at Track’ event to inspire young women

NASCAR 2023 Pocono schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 Pocono schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Pocono

NASCAR 2023 Pocono schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Pocono schedule, entry list, and how to watch

A simple solution to the IndyCar quandary of two ex-F1 racers

A simple solution to the IndyCar quandary of two ex-F1 racers

Indy IndyCar

A simple solution to the IndyCar quandary of two ex-F1 racers A simple solution to the IndyCar quandary of two ex-F1 racers

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinuackas

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024? When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on

Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming McLaren leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe