All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA
Formula 1 Belgian GP

Red Bull set for crunch Monday meeting on Perez’s F1 future

Team will discuss whether to keep Perez as Verstappen’s team-mate immediately after the Belgian GP or replace him even after his 2025 contract signing

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull will discuss Sergio Perez’s Formula 1 future in a meeting on Monday – immediately after the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix – according to its motorsport advisor Helmut Marko.

The world champion squad is considering dropping the driver it re-signed to a fresh contract at the start of the summer, but who since the Shanghai round has scored just 21 points to team-mate Max Verstappen’s 129 and three wins.

Watch: Verstappen Fastest, Leclerc Starts From Pole - 2024 F1 Belgian GP Paddock Reaction

Red Bull and its RB junior team had always been set for "quiet discussion" about its driver line-up dilemmas, per RB’s CEO Peter Bayer, with Perez’s contract understood to contain a performance clause that means he can be released if he is not within 100 points of Verstappen’s total (he is currently 141 behind and cannot reach the point he needs even with victory and fastest lap at Spa) over the upcoming summer break.

One of Daniel Ricciardo, Liam Lawson or Yuki Tsunoda is likely to be promoted to replace Perez after the summer break if Red Bull decides it cannot carry on with its current driver line-up at its top team.

Ricciardo, meanwhile, is also under considerable concurrent pressure after it emerged at last weekend’s Hungarian round that Red Bull will either choose to promote him back to its main squad in place of Perez or drop him from RB in favour of Lawson.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Speaking to Red Bull’s own TV channel, ServusTV, ahead of qualifying where Perez was beaten by Verstappen and Charles Leclerc although he will start second behind the Ferrari due to his team-mate’s latest Spa grid penalty, Marko said: “Sergio knows that for the constructors' championship we have to have both cars ahead of McLaren if possible, and that hasn't been the case in the last few races.”

When asked to outline Perez’s goal for the Spa weekend, Marko then replied: “No, the goal is to win both the drivers' and constructors' championships, and we'll discuss the best way to achieve that on Monday.”

Read Also:

In another interview post-qualifying, Marko said the session “showed that Max is absolutely the best, especially in these conditions”.

He added: “But it is also crucial that McLaren was not as strong in the wet as they will probably be in the dry [race]. That means our starting position has improved and it will be a very exciting race.

“But it's great to see Sergio, who has really improved. He will start on the front row due to the relegation and now things are looking much better again.”

When it was put to Marko that Perez has earned new deals despite producing underwhelming results before in his career at Red Bull – where he has raced since 2021 – the 1971 Le Mans winner replied, “Yes, but we don't need the lows”.

“We can only live with that with difficulty,” Marko continued.

Additional reporting by Frederik Hackbarth

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 Belgian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel
Next article Mercedes updates not behind Spa F1 difficulties - Russell

Top Comments

Alex Kalinauckas
More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP

Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP
Explained: The F1 car weight rule that cost Russell Belgian GP victory

Explained: The F1 car weight rule that cost Russell Belgian GP victory

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Explained: The F1 car weight rule that cost Russell Belgian GP victory
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing
Sergio Perez
More from
Sergio Perez
Marko: Perez “completely collapsed” for Red Bull in Belgian GP

Marko: Perez “completely collapsed” for Red Bull in Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Marko: Perez “completely collapsed” for Red Bull in Belgian GP
Why Perez’s F1 seat isn’t safe yet despite return to points in Hungary

Why Perez’s F1 seat isn’t safe yet despite return to points in Hungary

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Why Perez’s F1 seat isn’t safe yet despite return to points in Hungary
Jon Noble: The real choice Red Bull has to make about Perez’s F1 future

Jon Noble: The real choice Red Bull has to make about Perez’s F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Jon Noble: The real choice Red Bull has to make about Perez’s F1 future
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
F1 Belgian GP qualifying results: Leclerc inherits pole from Verstappen

F1 Belgian GP qualifying results: Leclerc inherits pole from Verstappen

Formula 1
Belgian GP
F1 Belgian GP qualifying results: Leclerc inherits pole from Verstappen
Verstappen: Red Bull needs luck to beat McLaren in Belgian GP

Verstappen: Red Bull needs luck to beat McLaren in Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Verstappen: Red Bull needs luck to beat McLaren in Belgian GP
Exclusive interview: Adrian Newey explains his last Red Bull "work of art"

Exclusive interview: Adrian Newey explains his last Red Bull "work of art"

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Exclusive interview: Adrian Newey explains his last Red Bull "work of art"

Latest news

Marko: Perez “completely collapsed” for Red Bull in Belgian GP

Marko: Perez “completely collapsed” for Red Bull in Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Marko: Perez “completely collapsed” for Red Bull in Belgian GP
Revised F1 World Championship standings after the 2024 Belgian GP

Revised F1 World Championship standings after the 2024 Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Revised F1 World Championship standings after the 2024 Belgian GP
Revised F1 Belgian GP results: Hamilton inherits win after Russell DQ

Revised F1 Belgian GP results: Hamilton inherits win after Russell DQ

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Revised F1 Belgian GP results: Hamilton inherits win after Russell DQ
Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP

Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Wolff: No excuses for "mistake" that got Russell disqualified from Belgian GP

Prime

Discover prime content
When inflexible Spa officials refused to heed a sensible warning

When inflexible Spa officials refused to heed a sensible warning

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By GP Racing
When inflexible Spa officials refused to heed a sensible warning
How Briatore is already living up to his Alpine remit

How Briatore is already living up to his Alpine remit

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By GP Racing
How Briatore is already living up to his Alpine remit
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough

The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA USA