Subscribe
Previous / Can Aston Martin really give Alonso a quick car for F1 2023? Next / The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
Formula 1 News

Tost: “No foundation” to AlphaTauri F1 team sale rumours

AlphaTauri team boss Franz Tost says there is “no foundation” to recent rumours that Red Bull is evaluating a sale of its junior Formula 1 team.

Matt Kew
By:
Tost: “No foundation” to AlphaTauri F1 team sale rumours
Listen to this article

During pre-season testing in Bahrain last week, German publication Auto Motor und Sport reported that the new Red Bull management structure - rejigged following the death of company founder Dietrich Mateschitz last year - was considering a sale of AlphaTauri.

This was supposedly related to dissatisfaction with the team’s new identity, the squad having been rebranded from Toro Rosso for 2020, failing to significantly boost the fashion brand's following. 

But Tost has activity sought clarification from Oliver Mintzlaff, the managing director of Red Bull GmbH, who has relayed that the immediate future of the team is secure.

AlphaTauri issued a brief statement on Wednesday quoting Tost, who said: “I had some very good meetings with Oliver Mintzlaff, who confirmed that the shareholders will not sell Scuderia AlphaTauri, and that Red Bull will continue supporting the team in the future.

“All these rumours have no foundation, and the team has to remain focused for the start of the season to perform better than last year.”

Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing

Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

There is still a question mark concerning the future organisation of the team, with paddock sources suggesting that AlphaTauri is considering an expansion of its current Faenza factory.

However, it has also been reported that the concern could fully relocate to its aerodynamic facility in Bicester, Oxfordshire.

But that small industrial estate is already well-populated, meaning AlphaTauri would have to potentially buy out local businesses or relocate up the road.

Speaking to Sky Germany last week, prior to AlphaTauri releasing the statement, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko declined to comment specifically on the matter. However, he was clear that Red Bull could not be satisfied with having one of its teams performing so poorly in F1 after AlphaTauri slumped to ninth in 2022.

Marko said: “Such a decision is entirely up to the shareholders.

“These are rumours that we do not comment on in detail... If you have a team that wins the world championship and the other one is only around ninth place, the synergies don't seem to work properly.

“The overall result is not satisfactory. As proper business people, our shareholders will make the right decision.”

The certainity about AlphaTauri's future on the grid could further hurt Michael Andretti’s bid to enter F1, should he want to buy an existing outfit following plans from incumbent teams to triple the anti-dilution joining fee for an 11th team up to $600million. 

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Can Aston Martin really give Alonso a quick car for F1 2023?

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Why F1's midfield looks too close to call in 2023

Why F1's midfield looks too close to call in 2023

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Why F1's midfield looks too close to call in 2023 Why F1's midfield looks too close to call in 2023

Susie Wolff appointed managing director of F1 Academy

Susie Wolff appointed managing director of F1 Academy

Formula 1

S. Wolff appointed MD of F1 Academy Susie Wolff appointed managing director of F1 Academy

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Latest news

M-Sport hopes Ford's Red Bull F1 partnership can strengthen WRC team

M-Sport hopes Ford's Red Bull F1 partnership can strengthen WRC team

WRC WRC

M-Sport hopes Ford's Red Bull F1 partnership can strengthen WRC team M-Sport hopes Ford's Red Bull F1 partnership can strengthen WRC team

'Slim' Borgudd obituary: F1 points finisher dies aged 76

'Slim' Borgudd obituary: F1 points finisher dies aged 76

Formula 1

'Slim' Borgudd obituary: F1 points finisher dies aged 76 'Slim' Borgudd obituary: F1 points finisher dies aged 76

How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash

How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash

Formula 1

How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash How teams are pushing back against F1's bid to stop outwash

How Gulf deal has boosted Williams commercial strategy

How Gulf deal has boosted Williams commercial strategy

Formula 1

How Gulf deal has boosted Williams commercial strategy How Gulf deal has boosted Williams commercial strategy

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Stuart Codling

The rookie crop of F1 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Luke Smith

Has Alonso chosen the right team? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Alex Kalinauckas

F1's competitive order after Bahrain How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain

Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?

Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Jonathan Noble

Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement? Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.