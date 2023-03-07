Red Bull 'wouldn't mind boring year' but expects closer F1 races

Listen to this article

Defending champion Max Verstappen controlled proceedings from pole to never face a genuine threat as he claimed his first win in Bahrain by almost 12s.

Team-mate Sergio Perez completed a comfortable Red Bull 1-2, helped by Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc retiring on lap 39 of 57 with an electronics system failure.

That left the Mexican to hold a 27s cushion of his own over podium finisher Fernando Alonso.

Given the level of supremacy exerted by the RB19s, there have been fears that a dull F1 season lies in wait.

While that prospect does not phase Marko, he does not believe Red Bull will have it quite so easy in the remaining races.

He told Motorsport.com: "I wouldn't mind if it will be a boring year, but I don't believe it will be.

"It's only one race, and it is a specific race as well because of the [abrasive] Tarmac.

"All races are different. Jeddah [Saudi Arabia, round two] is much faster, for example, and other teams will develop their cars as well. They're not sleeping."

The smoother asphalt in Jeddah and its more flowing nature should suit the new Ferrari's top-speed advantage over the Red Bull. Likewise, Marko reckoned Ferrari would excel at Monza.

He continued: "I think, at the moment, the Ferrari is the fastest engine, but what does the fastest engine help if it's not reliable?

Pole sitter Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

"But yes, the top speed is like it is and we have to cope with it. Also, if we come to a circuit like Monza, let's see what happens."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said his crew was "not taking anything for granted" given they so far only had one data set to go on based on testing and the race both held at the Bahrain circuit.

He continued: "Once we've got two or three circuits under our belt, we will get a much better picture of the strengths and weaknesses of our car and our opposition."

Asked if his team might win all 23 GPs, a feat tipped by Mercedes driver George Russell, Horner replied: "Twenty-three races is a marathon, and it is about being consistent over the campaign.

"[Bahrain] was a great start... But we fully expect our rivals to come back hard in the future races."