All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Spanish GP

Red Bull's Barcelona F1 upgrades are bigger than it claims

The changes Red Bull has introduced for Formula 1’s Spanish Grand Prix are a bigger deal than the team suggests

Matt Somerfield Giorgio Piola
Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull has been at pains to play down the extent of modifications made to its Formula 1 car for the Spanish Grand Prix aimed at improving cooling.

Indeed, after the first day of running at Barcelona on Friday, world champion Max Verstappen said that the various tweaks were almost irrelevant in the grand scheme of things.

"I mean, they were very tiny," he explained. "It's nothing, nothing too big."

It was a stance the squad made in its official FIA submission documents as it noted adjustments made to the sidepod inlets were merely conceived as a means to counteract any "potentially warm races ahead in Europe."

The team went on to suggest that its simulations suggested these alterations would allow it to minimise the need to increase the number of exit louvre openings.

But while the size of the inlets has indeed been adjusted, there has also been a great deal of work done by its aerodynamicists in order to optimise the shape of the undercut and beltline thereafter, which will undoubtedly yield more performance as a consequence.

Inlet-wise, it's the lower vertical one that's doing most of the heavy lifting in terms of the changes being made.

While the changes might appear subtle, it's the change in geometry that affords other tweaks to be made downstream.

Rather than having a leading edge that's simply straight up, or straight down, it now has two kick points, which produce a wider inlet at the top and bottom but, interestingly, the central section is actually narrower than before.

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail

Red Bull Racing RB20 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This results in a deeper curvature in the top section of the undercut, which opens up more space beneath the sidepod and has also allowed the designers to raise the beltline thereafter, which in turn alters how the sidepod's bodywork interfaces with the floor alongside.

There's also been work undertaken at the rear of the car, as the team has prepared a new beam wing arrangement that required alterations to be made to the lower portion of the endplate.

The team has confirmed that this region of the endplate was not at the full width permitted within the regulations, with the area now seemingly more fanned out than before.

This has allowed the designers to extrude the beam wing outwards and increase each element's span.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why Red Bull put Verstappen in a 2022 F1 car at Imola this week
Next article FIA has no plans to intervene in Formula 1’s latest flexi-wing intrigue

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Matt Somerfield
More from
Matt Somerfield
Ferrari fast-tracks upgrades in F1 Spanish GP push

Ferrari fast-tracks upgrades in F1 Spanish GP push

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Ferrari fast-tracks upgrades in F1 Spanish GP push
How Mercedes tamed its troublesome W15 F1 car

How Mercedes tamed its troublesome W15 F1 car

Formula 1
How Mercedes tamed its troublesome W15 F1 car
Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why Red Bull's 'evolutionary' RB19 does not disappoint
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Why Red Bull put Verstappen in a 2022 F1 car at Imola this week

Why Red Bull put Verstappen in a 2022 F1 car at Imola this week

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Why Red Bull put Verstappen in a 2022 F1 car at Imola this week
Red Bull reveals five key changes to RB20 for Spanish Grand Prix

Red Bull reveals five key changes to RB20 for Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Red Bull reveals five key changes to RB20 for Spanish Grand Prix
Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?

Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?

Latest news

Briscoe reacts to Bell leaking his future NASCAR plans

Briscoe reacts to Bell leaking his future NASCAR plans

NAS NASCAR Cup
Briscoe reacts to Bell leaking his future NASCAR plans
NASCAR Cup NHMS: Hocevar leads brief practice; Sunday start time changed

NASCAR Cup NHMS: Hocevar leads brief practice; Sunday start time changed

NAS NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
NASCAR Cup NHMS: Hocevar leads brief practice; Sunday start time changed
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta paces second practice amid three red flags

IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta paces second practice amid three red flags

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca
IndyCar Laguna Seca: Herta paces second practice amid three red flags
Correa loses F2 podium in myriad of post-race penalties

Correa loses F2 podium in myriad of post-race penalties

F2 FIA F2
Barcelona
Correa loses F2 podium in myriad of post-race penalties

Prime

Discover prime content
Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1

Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
Why flexi-wings are a hot topic again in F1
Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1

Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why it's not just the FIA's bizarre superlicence tinkering undermining the modern path to F1
Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off

Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why consensus on F1's impending active aero revolution remains some way off
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift

The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
By Jonathan Noble
The turmoil of F1's 2026 rules shift
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA