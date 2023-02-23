Subscribe
Red Bull’s new RB19 Formula 1 car revealed for 2023 season

Red Bull’s 2023 Formula 1 car has finally been seen in public for the first time, after the team made great efforts to keep its design secret. 

Jonathan Noble
By:
The Milton Keynes-based team held a 2023 launch in New York earlier this month, but it only unveiled a new livery on an updated version of last season’s RB18. 

The new car then completed a private shakedown test at Silverstone, but Red Bull restricted the images that were released from the promotional day. 

Only blurry videos of the RB19 were distributed, and spy footage of the car from bystanders at the circuit were not clear enough to reveal too many details about the car. 

But as F1 testing got underway at the Bahrain circuit on Thursday morning, the new RB19 finally emerged shortly before running got underway. 

The car features heavily refined aerodynamics, with clear changes to the shape of the nose, sidepods and engine cover – including airbox. 

Red Bull Racing RB19, floor

Red Bull Racing RB19, floor

Photo by: Adam Cooper

Red Bull is coming into 2023 as the reigning world champion squad, after it dominated last year’s title battle. 

Max Verstappen secured his second consecutive crown, while Red Bull took its first constructors’ championship in the turbo hybrid era. Its last success had come as long ago as 2013. 

Despite having the best car last season, Red Bull has not had a completely smooth winter, with the team having been handed a sanction for breaching the 2021 cost cap. 

It was given a $7 million fine and a 10 percent reduction in aero testing allowance for its overspend. 

While rivals believe the impact of the change will be minimal, Red Bull itself fears it could be hurt a lot. 

Speaking at the launch about the potential downside of the restriction, team boss Christian Horner said: “We’re doing the best with what we’ve got. 

“The team have had to adapt to the handicap that we have. They’ve done a wonderful job in doing that.   

“Is it enough? We’ll find out in a couple of weeks’ time [in Bahrain testing and the first round of the season] as a starting point.   

“It’s certainly a significant handicap that we carry for the majority of the year.   

Red Bull has an unchanged driver line-up, with Sergio Perez remaining at the squad alongside Verstappen.  

Red Bull Racing RB19, front wing

Red Bull Racing RB19, front wing

Photo by: Adam Cooper

Red Bull Racing RB19, floor

Red Bull Racing RB19, floor

Photo by: Adam Cooper

Red Bull Racing RB19, floor

Red Bull Racing RB19, floor

Photo by: Adam Cooper

