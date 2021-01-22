Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
142 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
250 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
260 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
275 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
282 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
07 Nov
race in
288 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
302 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
316 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
323 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull's ultimatum on 2022 F1 engine freeze not "blackmail"

shares
comments
Red Bull's ultimatum on 2022 F1 engine freeze not "blackmail"
By:

Red Bull motorsport boss Helmut Marko says that the company's stance on the proposed 2022 engine freeze is not a case of "blackmail."

The Austrian has confirmed that a deal has now been agreed for Honda to continue to supply the drink company's two F1 teams in 2022 and beyond.

However, the arrangement will only go ahead if the proposed power unit development freeze is introduced – and Marko stressed that if it doesn't happen, the energy drink company will "drastically rethink its F1 situation".

Honda announced at the start of October that it will stop its official involvement in the sport at the end of 2021, in order to switch its resources to new road car technologies.

With Renault the only other obvious alternative, Red Bull's management pursued discussions about retaining and rebadging Honda's power units in 2022.

From the start Red Bull made it clear that if it took on Honda's technology it would not be able to pursue the usual development programme over the remaining life of the current power unit formula.

Read Also:

New rules are due to come into force in 2026, although they may be brought forward by a season.

A development freeze from 2022, which would also allow all the manufacturers to switch focus to the yet-to-be-finalised new rules, has been under discussion over the past four months.

Mercedes has indicated its support for such a move, but Ferrari and Renault have been opposed, amid discussions on how all four power units could fairly be aligned under a freeze.

Marko says that the agreement with Honda is now awaiting the green light.

"Everything has been clarified between us," he told German publication Auto Motor und Sport.

"The timing is fixed. Everyone is in the starting blocks. But there won't be an okay until we have written proof from the FIA that the development stop on the engine side is coming."

"We are waiting for the FIA's decision. There should be clarification on that next week."

Marko insisted that a power unit freeze would be logical given the sport's overall focus on cutting spending.

"We have a cost cap," he said. "We are discussing a restriction and reduction in driver salaries. Only with the engines everything is to remain further open.

"What's more, the trend is clearly for the new engine regulations to be brought forward to 2025. Unfortunately, this engine was such a cost driver. Investing even more in it now makes no sense."

He added: "For F1, it's a very clear common sense decision. The engine freeze is the most important thing.

"The so-called safety net of alignment will certainly be more difficult. But if the development freeze is there, the whole project is already easier for us to handle."

Marko made it clear that if the Honda deal doesn't happen, the futures of Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri could be in doubt.

"That would mean Red Bull would have to drastically rethink its F1 situation. This is not a blackmail.

"For pure common sense and cost reasons, an engine freeze is the only way forward with these unfortunate power units."

Asked if there is a Plan B he said: "No, there isn't."

Additional reporting by Maria Reyer

Related video

What Button can offer Williams upon his surprise F1 return

Previous article

What Button can offer Williams upon his surprise F1 return
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Button returns to Williams F1 team as senior advisor
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Button returns to Williams F1 team as senior advisor

Truncated Rolex 24 build up “complete chaos” admits Taylor
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Truncated Rolex 24 build up “complete chaos” admits Taylor

Monte Carlo WRC: Evans takes lead as Ogier suffers puncture
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Leg report

Monte Carlo WRC: Evans takes lead as Ogier suffers puncture

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 23 -- Jack Chrisman
Vintage Vintage / News

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 23 -- Jack Chrisman

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

New Toyota Prius Super GT contender revealed

Ranked: Top 10 best-looking Le Mans 24 Hours cars
Le Mans Le Mans / Special feature

Ranked: Top 10 best-looking Le Mans 24 Hours cars

Penske reveals next steps in ‘Race for Equality & Change’ 
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Penske reveals next steps in ‘Race for Equality & Change’ 

CHAMPCAR/CART: ISC, Penske Motorsports Propose Merger
IndyCar IndyCar / News

CHAMPCAR/CART: ISC, Penske Motorsports Propose Merger

Latest news

Red Bull's ultimatum on 2022 F1 engine freeze not "blackmail"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull's ultimatum on 2022 F1 engine freeze not "blackmail"

What Button can offer Williams upon his surprise F1 return
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

What Button can offer Williams upon his surprise F1 return

Button returns to Williams F1 team as senior advisor
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Button returns to Williams F1 team as senior advisor

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest

Trending

1
WRC

Monte Carlo WRC: Evans takes lead as Ogier suffers puncture

1h
2
Formula 1

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest

4h
3
Formula 1

Button returns to Williams F1 team as senior advisor

4h
4
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers: No. 23 -- Jack Chrisman

5
Sprint

Not everybody in the sprint car world is happy with Tony Stewart

Latest news

Red Bull's ultimatum on 2022 F1 engine freeze not "blackmail"

Red Bull's ultimatum on 2022 F1 engine freeze not "blackmail"

Formula 1
59m
What Button can offer Williams upon his surprise F1 return

What Button can offer Williams upon his surprise F1 return

Formula 1
1h
Button returns to Williams F1 team as senior advisor

Button returns to Williams F1 team as senior advisor

Formula 1
4h
2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest

2021 F1 season: New car launches and testing dates latest

Formula 1
4h
Verstappen slur cited in dictionary definition change campaign

Verstappen slur cited in dictionary definition change campaign

Formula 1
6h

Latest videos

Could F1 2021 New 2021 Downforce Rules Change Everything? 07:04
Formula 1
Jan 20, 2021

Could F1 2021 New 2021 Downforce Rules Change Everything?

Renault rebrands as Alpine F1 Team for 2021 03:08
Formula 1
Jan 18, 2021

Renault rebrands as Alpine F1 Team for 2021

Why Lola Should've Made It Onto The 2010 F1 Grid 08:00
Formula 1
Jan 18, 2021

Why Lola Should've Made It Onto The 2010 F1 Grid

The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W03 03:28
Formula 1
Jan 18, 2021

The Silver Arrows Story: Mercedes W03

Comparing Pitstops Across Motorsports - What Are The Differences? 09:44
Formula 1
Jan 18, 2021

Comparing Pitstops Across Motorsports - What Are The Differences?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.