Rediscover Michael Schumacher's 20 Formula 1 cars
Do you remember all 20 Formula 1 cars that the great Michael Schumacher drove during his career? Here are the Jordan, the Benettons, the Ferraris and the Mercedes he piloted in F1.
Mercedes W03
2012 season - 13th place / 0 win / 49 points
Mercedes W02
2011 season - 8th place / 0 win / 76 points
Mercedes W01
2010 season - 9th place / 0 win / 72 points
Ferrari 248F1
2006 season - 2nd place / 7 wins / 121 points
Ferrari F2005
2005 season - 3rd place / 1 win / 62 points
Ferrari F2004
2004 season - World Champion / 13 wins / 148 points
Ferrari F2003GA
2003 season - World Champion / 6 wins / 93 points
Ferrari F2002
2002 season - World Champion / 11 wins / 144 points
Ferrari F2001
2001 season - World Champion / 9 wins / 123 points
Ferrari F1-2000
2000 season - World Champion / 9 wins / 108 points
Ferrari F399
1999 season - 5th place / 2 wins / 44 points
Ferrari F300
1998 season - 2nd place / 6 wins / 86 points
Ferrari F310B
1997 season - Disqualified / 5 wins / 78 points
Ferrari F310
1996 season - 3rd place / 3 wins / 59 points
Benetton B195 - Renault
1995 season - World Champion / 9 wins / 102 points
Benetton B194 - Ford
1994 season - World Champion / 8 wins / 92 points
Benetton B193 - Ford
1993 season - 4th place / 1 win / 52 points
Benetton B192 - Ford
1992 season - 3rd place / 1 win / 53 points
Benetton B191 - Ford
1991 season - 14th place / 5 Grands Prix contested / 0 win / 4 points
Jordan 191 - Ford
1991 season - 14th place / 1 Grand Prix contested / 0 win / 0 points
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|The F1 cars of Michael Schumacher's career
|Drivers
