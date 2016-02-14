Formula 1
Formula 1 / The F1 cars of Michael Schumacher's career / Top List

Rediscover Michael Schumacher's 20 Formula 1 cars

shares
comments
Rediscover Michael Schumacher's 20 Formula 1 cars
Feb 14, 2016, 10:10 AM

Do you remember all 20 Formula 1 cars that the great Michael Schumacher drove during his career? Here are the Jordan, the Benettons, the Ferraris and the Mercedes he piloted in F1.

Slider
List

Mercedes W03

Mercedes W03
1/20

2012 season - 13th place / 0 win / 49 points

Mercedes W02

Mercedes W02
2/20

2011 season - 8th place / 0 win / 76 points

Mercedes W01

Mercedes W01
3/20

2010 season - 9th place / 0 win / 72 points

Ferrari 248F1

Ferrari 248F1
4/20

2006 season - 2nd place / 7 wins / 121 points

Ferrari F2005

Ferrari F2005
5/20

2005 season - 3rd place / 1 win / 62 points

Ferrari F2004

Ferrari F2004
6/20

2004 season - World Champion / 13 wins / 148 points

Ferrari F2003GA

Ferrari F2003GA
7/20

2003 season - World Champion / 6 wins / 93 points

Ferrari F2002

Ferrari F2002
8/20

2002 season - World Champion / 11 wins / 144 points

Ferrari F2001

Ferrari F2001
9/20

2001 season - World Champion / 9 wins / 123 points

Ferrari F1-2000

Ferrari F1-2000
10/20

2000 season - World Champion / 9 wins / 108 points

Ferrari F399

Ferrari F399
11/20

1999 season - 5th place / 2 wins / 44 points

Ferrari F300

Ferrari F300
12/20

1998 season - 2nd place / 6 wins / 86 points

Ferrari F310B

Ferrari F310B
13/20

1997 season - Disqualified / 5 wins / 78 points

Ferrari F310

Ferrari F310
14/20

1996 season - 3rd place / 3 wins / 59 points

Benetton B195 - Renault

Benetton B195 - Renault
15/20

1995 season - World Champion / 9 wins / 102 points

Benetton B194 - Ford

Benetton B194 - Ford
16/20

1994 season - World Champion / 8 wins / 92 points

Benetton B193 - Ford

Benetton B193 - Ford
17/20

1993 season - 4th place / 1 win / 52 points

Benetton B192 - Ford

Benetton B192 - Ford
18/20

1992 season - 3rd place / 1 win / 53 points

Benetton B191 - Ford

Benetton B191 - Ford
19/20

1991 season - 14th place / 5 Grands Prix contested / 0 win / 4 points

Jordan 191 - Ford

Jordan 191 - Ford
20/20

1991 season - 14th place / 1 Grand Prix contested / 0 win / 0 points

