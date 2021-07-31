Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 car felt ‘really nervous’ before FP1 crash
Formula 1 / German GP Special feature

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

By:

It conjured up one of Formula 1’s most iconic and lasting images and is a constant reminder of the dangers refuelling can bring. Here is the story behind Jos Verstappen’s infamous pits stop fire that took place at Hockenheim on this day in 1994.

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

What should have been a normal pitstop for Benetton driver Jos Verstappen turned into near disaster when petrol sprayed out of the refuelling hose and was ignited on a still hot car.

Captured live on television at the time, the drama of the moment has been further sealed by what is now a world-famous photograph of then Benetton pit crew member Paul Seaby captured in the middle of flames as he made his escape.

Here we speak to three key men involved in that moment to look back at the events of that Sunday afternoon - driver Jos Verstappen, photographer Steven Tee and Seaby himself.

THE STOP

Jos Verstappen's pitstop at the 1994 German GP

Jos Verstappen's pitstop at the 1994 German GP

Photo by: LAT Images

The 1994 German Grand Prix took place amid the intense political backdrop which dogged that season.

Benetton had headed to Michael Schumacher’s home race appealing against a two-race ban for the German for having ignored black flags in the previous event at Silverstone.

Schumacher hoped to become the first German to win his home grand prix, but knew that it would be a tough order thanks to the long Hockenheim straights perfectly suiting rival Ferrari’s V12 power unit.

A chaotic opening lap to the grand prix, which included a first corner pile-up that would earn Mika Hakkinen a race ban, left Schumacher emerging as race leader Gerhard Berger’s main challenger.

On lap 13, Schumacher peeled in to the pits for his first refuelling stop, which was completed without trouble. Two laps later it was teammate Jos Verstappen’s turn to pit.

JOS VERSTAPPEN

"I remember coming in for what I thought was a regular pitstop. Sitting in the car, I would always open my visor because when I was stood still I would sweat a lot, so as I came to a halt I opened my helmet to get some fresh air.

"Then I saw the fluid coming. This was before I could smell anything, and that is why I was waving my arm. Then everything went up [in flames] and it was suddenly dark and black, and I couldn’t breathe. It was a situation you don’t normally think about: it is like you are suddenly put in a dark room, and then you think, ‘I need to get out..’

"It was a struggle to get the steering wheel off, and that took me a couple of seconds. Then I had to release the belts. So there were a lot of things I had to do before I stood up and realised what had happened."

Fire during Jos Verstappen's pitstop at the 1994 German GP

Fire during Jos Verstappen's pitstop at the 1994 German GP

Photo by: LAT Images

PAUL SEABY

"My job was as right front wheel on, so I had my back to the fuel man. That is why I ended up getting sprayed up the back.

"It had been a normal race up until then, and we were going through Jos’ pitstop. We were just getting the wheels on when I saw what I thought was water in the air. 

"I thought, ‘that’s unusual there is water spraying’. Then I realised it was fuel and at that point I decided to get out of there, which is the point it ignited. There was a big ‘woof’ as it went up and I just took flight. I headed into the garage which was the most direct route away from the car.

STEVEN TEE, MOTORSPORT IMAGES

"We were working for Benetton at the time and I decided I would do the race from the infield area. I was going to do the start from there and see what happened, and I wanted to be on the infield for the finish because I figured that if Michael won then there would be flags everywhere.

"The middle of the race turned out to be a bit boring, so I thought I would pop back and do some pitstops as it is a five-minute walk from trackside.

"I went into the Benetton garage and they were getting ready for the pitstop, so I shot it from where I was standing, just out the front.

"I was snapping away and I noticed something, some fuel spilling, but didn’t pay too much attention. Then I went from seeing Jos in the car with the mechanics around him, to literally like a big orange ball. But I kept shooting.

"As soon as it happened I could see the mechanics running back towards the garage, and some of them were on fire. I retreated a bit to get out of the way and then thought no more of what I had taken, as those days we were shooting on film.

THE AFTERMATH

Fire during Jos Verstappen's pitstop at the 1994 German GP

Fire during Jos Verstappen's pitstop at the 1994 German GP

Photo by: LAT Images

The fire was put out within a matter of seconds, but there remained frantic scenes inside the Benetton garage as the team tried to get to grips with what had happened.

The Benetton crew even had to start getting ready for Schumacher’s second stop, before his retirement meant the focus could shift to treating the burns of those caught up in the fire.

JOS VERSTAPPEN

"I remember the team pouring water on my face and then later putting cream on it. I went to hospital for a check-up, but everything was pretty much okay. My breathing was fine too, as I don’t think I breathed much when it happened.

"To have a fire in a racing car, like when Nico Hulkenberg went upside down in Abu Dhabi, you smell the fuel or the oil and you get scared. But when it happens in the pitlane, it’s almost the safest place that it could happen. So I never had any problems dealing mentally with what took place."

Jos Verstappen, Benetton, suffers from burns after his pitstop fire

Jos Verstappen, Benetton, suffers from burns after his pitstop fire

Photo by: Sutton Images

PAUL SEABY

"It was all a bit frenzied really. There was a lot of shock going around the garage. Once the fire was out, there were people trying to take stock and assessing what happened.

"We found some water and I started splashing it on my face. There were guys clearing up because Joan [Villadelprat, operations director] had started shouting into the garage that there might be another pitstop, and he was going around: ‘Do you think you can do it?’

“We said, ‘yes, of course’ and started putting our overalls back on to go out and do the pitstop for Michael. They were trying to remove Jos’ car, there was fire extinguisher everywhere, and then we were told as we were getting ready that Michael had an engine problem and was going to retire 'so don’t worry about it'. And that was it really.

"We went down to the medical centre and we had a bit of a laugh trying to cool off our burns. There were three of us with burns, me, Simon Morley and Wayne Bennett. Myself and Simon had burns to our faces: Simon was worse, but didn’t look too bad at that time, so we were just sharing a hose standing in a bath.

"Wayne had burned his ankle and the back of his foot, and was getting last dibs in the shower. In the end he had to stick his foot down the toilet and was flushing it to get enough cold water on his ankle.

"Apart from that, there was no permanent damage. For the next few races, my head was not really particularly in the right place, but you had to get on with it."

THE PICTURE

While the television images of the Verstappen fire grabbed the attention of news broadcasts that day, it was not until the next morning that Tee realised just what he had captured on his camera as his film was developed in London.

STEVEN TEE

"We dropped the films in as usual on the Sunday night in London, and came in very early to do an edit for Motoring News. I went through the frames. There were two frames that were completely out of focus, but you could see the fuel spillage. The next frame was an out-of-focus Paul Seaby, and the next frame was out-of-focus Paul Seaby. 

"But the third frame was the one that has become quite famous - which is basically him completely enveloped in flames, pin sharp coming away from it. It looks like it should be a still from a movie!

"There was another angle of the fire that someone had taken from the pitwall, and that got used quite a lot in the newspapers, but it didn’t have as much impact as this one of Seaby.

"Paul and I have joked about it over the years. I’ve given him some big prints, and at some point the image ended up on a load of beer mats somewhere! It has been used all over the place. It is a constant reminder to him."

Fire during Jos Verstappen's pitstop at the 1994 German GP

Fire during Jos Verstappen's pitstop at the 1994 German GP

Photo by: LAT Images

THE LEGACY

While subsequent FIA investigations into the cause of the Benetton fire focused around a missing filter, the team always believed that that element did not contribute to what happened that day.

Those arguments have faded in to the history books, but the memories of what happened 27 years ago this weekend remain strong – and the photo of Seaby has become iconic for F1.

For the men at the heart of the fire, it is something that they will never forget.

JOS VERSTAPPEN

"It is what most people remember me for! You see the images a lot during the year.

"I have no lasting issues from it apart from sometimes, when I drink alcohol, mainly wine – and it’s not all the time, just sometimes – suddenly I feel it burning. And then it also gets red where I got burned on my face. I feel it coming up on my face. I don’t know why. I think it is a sort of reaction that you get. That is all I have left from it."

PAUL SEABY

"The only thing I did notice the other week is that my left cheek is slightly redder in a patch, but other than that no side effects.

"When I first saw the photograph, I had a word with Steve Tee and said: ‘You could have been putting me out rather than taking photographs!’ But I am glad he took them.

"When you are in a situation like that, you are just ripping things off that have been on fire – so you don’t actually know what happened. So it was really interesting to look and study and see what happened.

"I do like the photo and I am glad he took that, because without the video and without that photo it could have easily been forgotten. Not a lot of people talk about the Jordan fire at Spa [in 1995] for example.

"I’ve had a few posters of the image over the years and my mother-in-law, who is not with us any more, when I first started dating my wife, the only photo she had of me was that picture.

"So there on her wall at home was my brother-in-law and sister-in-law at their weddings, and next to it was a picture of me on fire. That made me chuckle."

Fire during Jos Verstappen's pitstop at the 1994 German GP

Fire during Jos Verstappen's pitstop at the 1994 German GP

Photo by: LAT Images

shares
comments
Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 car felt ‘really nervous’ before FP1 crash

Previous article

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 car felt ‘really nervous’ before FP1 crash
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

2 h
2
NHRA

Pedregon Brothers recreate father's legacy

3
Formula 1

Hamilton shuffles management team after Hynes' exit

Latest news
The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture
Formula 1

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

3m
Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 car felt ‘really nervous’ before FP1 crash
Formula 1

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 car felt ‘really nervous’ before FP1 crash

17m
Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

2 h
Ferrari, McLaren, Lotus, Williams F1 cars in new Petersen exhibit
Formula 1

Ferrari, McLaren, Lotus, Williams F1 cars in new Petersen exhibit

11 h
Hungarian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

12 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in second practice 00:58
Formula 1
17 h

Formula 1: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in second practice

Formula 1: Verstappen leads Bottas, Hamilton in FP1 in Hungary 00:58
Formula 1
19 h

Formula 1: Verstappen leads Bottas, Hamilton in FP1 in Hungary

Formula 1: Red Bull gutted with Hamilton's penalty review rejection 05:54
Formula 1
20 h

Formula 1: Red Bull gutted with Hamilton's penalty review rejection

Formula 1: Hamilton says I'd repeat Verstappen move in exact same way 00:48
Formula 1
23 h

Formula 1: Hamilton says I'd repeat Verstappen move in exact same way

Formula 1: FIA rejects Red Bull's request to review Hamilton British GP penalty 00:40
Formula 1
23 h

Formula 1: FIA rejects Red Bull's request to review Hamilton British GP penalty

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull F1 rejection British GP
Formula 1

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull F1 rejection

Red Bull explains Albon's F1 re-enactment test in failed FIA review
Formula 1

Red Bull explains Albon's F1 re-enactment test in failed FIA review

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Prime
Formula 1

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

Jos Verstappen More from
Jos Verstappen
Jos Verstappen's Portimao LMP3 sportscar test ‘just for fun’
Formula 1

Jos Verstappen's Portimao LMP3 sportscar test ‘just for fun’

Verstappen "talking" to father about joint Le Mans entry
Le Mans

Verstappen "talking" to father about joint Le Mans entry

Strategy Report: Ferrari gifts Mercedes win, as midfield epic unfolds Japanese GP
Formula 1

Strategy Report: Ferrari gifts Mercedes win, as midfield epic unfolds

Benetton More from
Benetton
Giorgio Piola’s F1 tech decades: The wildly diverse 1990s
Formula 1

Giorgio Piola’s F1 tech decades: The wildly diverse 1990s

F1’s iconic cars: The brutal Benetton B186 by Giorgio Piola
Formula 1

F1’s iconic cars: The brutal Benetton B186 by Giorgio Piola

How Benetton built a Ferrari empire Prime
Formula 1

How Benetton built a Ferrari empire

Trending Today

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Pedregon Brothers recreate father's legacy
NHRA NHRA

Pedregon Brothers recreate father's legacy

Hamilton shuffles management team after Hynes' exit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton shuffles management team after Hynes' exit

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall...

Formula 1
12 h
How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Prime

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

OPINION: Red Bull was justified to be upset that Lewis Hamilton survived his British GP clash with Max Verstappen and went on to win. But its attempts to lobby the FIA to reconsider the severity of Hamilton's in-race penalty were always likely to backfire, and have only succeeded in creating a PR disaster that will distract from its on-track efforts

Formula 1
15 h
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Prime

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed.

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021
How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Prime

How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Prime

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says Oleg Karpov, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Prime

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says Mark Gallagher, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors.

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat Prime

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap-one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021

Latest news

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture
Formula 1 Formula 1

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 car felt ‘really nervous’ before FP1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 car felt ‘really nervous’ before FP1 crash

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Ferrari, McLaren, Lotus, Williams F1 cars in new Petersen exhibit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari, McLaren, Lotus, Williams F1 cars in new Petersen exhibit

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.