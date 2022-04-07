Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Ex-Supercars star driving F1 medical car

Former Supercars full-timer Karl Reindler will drive the FIA medical car across the Australian Grand Prix weekend.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Reindler will replace regular medical car driver Bruno Correia, who has a clash with his safety car duties in Formula E this weekend.

He will also join the pool of available drivers and could make future appearances during the 2022 season.

Reindler has a significant CV which includes winning the Australian Formula 3 Championship back in 2004.

He then moved to British F3 where he drove for Alan Docking Racing in 2005 and 2006 as well as making a Macau Grand Prix start in 2005.

He was a podium finisher in Australia's A1GP entry in 2006 before turning his attention to tin top racing back in his native Australia.

That led to Bathurst 1000 starts in 2008 and 2009 before Reindler scored a full-time Supercars seat with Brad Jones Racing in 2010.

He spent two seasons at BJR and one at Kelly Racing before scaling back to co-driver duties until 2017.

Since then Reindler has been closely involved with Motorsport Australia in various driving standards-related roles.

