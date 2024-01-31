How 'relentless rookie' Alonso leads Aston Martin F1 by example
Fernando Alonso may be the oldest driver on the Formula 1 grid, but according to his Aston Martin team the energy he exudes still resembles that of a relentless rookie.
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team in the garage
Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images
Felipe Drugovich, Reserve Driver, Aston Martin F1 Team, Mike Krack, Team Principal, Aston Martin F1 Team, celebrate with Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, 3rd position, after the race
Related video
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
Aston: Speaking "truth" the only way to handle Alonso/Stroll
Aston: Speaking "truth" the only way to handle Alonso/Stroll Aston: Speaking "truth" the only way to handle Alonso/Stroll
Alonso: F1’s ground effect cars can be ‘confusing’
Alonso: F1’s ground effect cars can be ‘confusing’ Alonso: F1’s ground effect cars can be ‘confusing’
Aston Martin begins test programme for Valkyrie LMH racer
Aston Martin begins test programme for Valkyrie LMH racer Aston Martin begins test programme for Valkyrie LMH racer
Why Aston Martin’s new investor is good news for F1
Why Aston Martin’s new investor is good news for F1 Why Aston Martin’s new investor is good news for F1
How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023
How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023 How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023
Latest news
Barcelona chiefs confident 50m euro revamp will help secure fresh F1 deal
Barcelona chiefs confident 50m euro revamp will help secure fresh F1 deal Barcelona chiefs confident 50m euro revamp will help secure fresh F1 deal
Cadillac commits to entering six-hour WEC races with two drivers
Cadillac commits to entering six-hour WEC races with two drivers Cadillac commits to entering six-hour WEC races with two drivers
How 'relentless rookie' Alonso leads Aston Martin F1 by example
How 'relentless rookie' Alonso leads Aston Martin F1 by example How 'relentless rookie' Alonso leads Aston Martin F1 by example
Erebus reveals Supercars champion Kostecki will miss opening round
Erebus reveals Supercars champion Kostecki will miss opening round Erebus reveals Supercars champion Kostecki will miss opening round
What teams lose and gain from F1’s testing restrictions
What teams lose and gain from F1’s testing restrictions What teams lose and gain from F1’s testing restrictions
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent
Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent Why F1 is largely a closed shop to new talent
Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?
Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant? Can F1's Madrid street race avoid the fate of Valencia’s white elephant?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.