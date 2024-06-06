All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1

Renault CEO rules out Alpine F1 team sale despite "offers left and right"

French manufacturer Renault has made it clear that its Alpine Formula 1 team will not be sold, despite receiving “offers left and right.”

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, out of the pit lane

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The Enstone-based squad has endured a challenging start to the 2024 season, with its A524 car starting the season at the back of the grid and having scored just two points so far.

Its struggles have prompted speculation that parent company Renault could look to offload it.

One potential buyer could be the Andretti organisation, which has been advised by the FIA to now purchase a team to secure a spot on the grid, while there have been recent rumours that the Chinese Geely company was eyeing an involvement.

But Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo is emphatic that, despite Alpine’s current difficulties, he is not interested in selling either the entire squad or a part of it to interested parties.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Autocar magazine, de Meo said: “I want to make this very clear. There is no way we are going to give up.

“It’s not my style. We will not sell even a part of this thing. We don’t need the money. I’ve had people making offers left and right, then talking in the press about it. But we’re not interested. It would be stupid, and I won’t do it.”

De Meo does not shy away from the fact that Alpine’s current performance level in F1 is not good enough, as he blamed a combination of mistakes with the engine and chassis for its current plight.

“When we began the hybrid era [in 2014], our engine didn’t perform,” he said. “We had been world champions with Red Bull but with hybrid, things went wrong.

“Even the engine we developed in 2021 had a 0.2s to 0.5s disadvantage every lap. And this year we’ve screwed up with the car. If you combine everything, we’re up to 1.5s from where we need to be.”

But he said that the team would do everything it could to move forward, as he explained that there were three key elements that were required.

“The first is a quality team of top-notch people,” he said. “The second is racing rage, an obsession to win. The third is collaboration and trust throughout the team, a spirit of cooperation that makes things seem easier.

“Alpine should be one of the teams in F1 with the broadest shoulders, because it has the backing of the Renault Group.

“I don’t think we deserve to be a top team at present, but we’re not in F1 to be tourists so we need to work hard.

“Sure, we’ve made mistakes. It happens. But I think we’re right to put F1 at the core of Alpine, and to paint the car blue to represent a distinctive automotive culture.

“This brand is totally legitimate because it was always in competition. But it can do much better, and I don’t want to miss the opportunity.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why Lance Stroll isn’t about to throw in the towel on F1 now
Next article Revealed: First images of Formula 1's new 2026 car concept

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
McLaren concerned F1 2026 cars could be too slow in corners, too fast on straights

McLaren concerned F1 2026 cars could be too slow in corners, too fast on straights

Formula 1
Canadian GP
McLaren concerned F1 2026 cars could be too slow in corners, too fast on straights
Mercedes suspects Red Bull's F1 upgrade has been a "downgrade"

Mercedes suspects Red Bull's F1 upgrade has been a "downgrade"

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Mercedes suspects Red Bull's F1 upgrade has been a "downgrade"
The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without taking out the sledgehammer

The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without taking out the sledgehammer

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
The tools F1 has to fix its racing problems without taking out the sledgehammer
Alpine
More from
Alpine
Ocon denies Doohan's FP1 outing is a punishment for Monaco F1 incident

Ocon denies Doohan's FP1 outing is a punishment for Monaco F1 incident

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Ocon denies Doohan's FP1 outing is a punishment for Monaco F1 incident
Alpine's Doohan stands in for Ocon in F1 Canada FP1

Alpine's Doohan stands in for Ocon in F1 Canada FP1

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Alpine's Doohan stands in for Ocon in F1 Canada FP1
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

Latest news

Truex: Sonoma repave like "running qualifying laps every lap"

Truex: Sonoma repave like "running qualifying laps every lap"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
Truex: Sonoma repave like "running qualifying laps every lap"
O'Ward: Fans threatening drivers 'shouldn't be defended'

O'Ward: Fans threatening drivers 'shouldn't be defended'

Indy IndyCar
Road America
O'Ward: Fans threatening drivers 'shouldn't be defended'
NASCAR Cup Sonoma: Ryan Blaney fastest in practice; Will Brown third

NASCAR Cup Sonoma: Ryan Blaney fastest in practice; Will Brown third

NAS NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
NASCAR Cup Sonoma: Ryan Blaney fastest in practice; Will Brown third
F1 Canadian GP: Alonso fastest in FP2 before rain hits

F1 Canadian GP: Alonso fastest in FP2 before rain hits

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
F1 Canadian GP: Alonso fastest in FP2 before rain hits

Prime

Discover prime content
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan
How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing

How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA