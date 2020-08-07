Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
FP2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
111 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault considering appeal on scale of Racing Point sanction

shares
comments
Renault considering appeal on scale of Racing Point sanction
By:
Aug 7, 2020, 1:28 PM

The Renault Formula 1 team may lodge an appeal regarding the penalty received by rival Racing Point in the brake duct case, and the Enstone outfit is set to make a decision on Friday.

In the verdict published this morning, the FIA stewards who heard the case decreed that the Silverstone team was guilty of breaking the rules on listed parts by using the rear brake duct design of the 2019 Mercedes W10 on its 2020 car.

The team was docked 15 constructors' championship points and fined €400,000 in respect of the Styrian GP – where the first protest was lodged by Renault – and also given two reprimands in relation to the later protests at the Hungarian and British GPs.

The verdict also made it clear that Racing Point is not expected to change its brake duct design, and can continue to use the current parts for the rest of the year.

Normally a decision has to be appealed within an hour of any decision being issued, but the FIA has made an exception due to the complexity of the case, and left a 24-hour window in which to lodge a notice of intent to appeal.

Read Also:

The rules state that a team then has a further 96 hours to confirm that it is going ahead with the appeal.

Renault F1 team boss Cyril Abiteboul said that the team may use appeal to question the scale of the penalty.

"I can confirm that we are considering whether or not to appeal," he said. "It happens that usually we have one hour to do that, but in this particular case given the complexity we have 24 hours, and then 96 hours to confirm or not the appeal.

"Again, because it's complex then we need to balance carefully the interest of the sport, and the consistency of the sanction. We are looking at whether or not we will appeal the sanction, not obviously on the decision."

Abiteboul says that Renault accepted the overall findings of the stewards.

"There is a very specific and targeted discussion and protests in relation to one part of the car, brake duct, front and rear," he said.

"And in relation to that we are satisfied with the fact that the FIA stewards confirmed that some of these parts were in breach of the sporting regulations. It's a sporting regulation, but it's really a technical matter that ends up being placed in the sporting regulations.

"So, we are satisfied with that conclusion. I think that the question of sanction is open for debate, and could probably be discussed endlessly. We will consider that matter, bearing in mind that the advantage that was obviously obtained will keep on going for all the season. And it's a very material advantage."

Abiteboul stressed that there was also a bigger picture to consider of the wider subject of copying, and he said Renault welcomed today's pledge by the FIA's head of single-seater technical matters Nikolas Tombazis to maintain tighter controls in the future.

"I think we need to recognise that what Racing Point has done, based on a car that has such an advantage against anyone else on the grid, has been a shock in the system, and has been a disruption.

"We need to see how we deal with it. Yes, copying has been part of the story of F1. But technology has evolved so much, that it's now possible to do things that were not possible to do before.

"The regulatory framework needs to evolve with the technologies that allow you to do some stuff that were not possible before with a level of accuracy that was not possible before.

"And we've been pleased with the statement from Nikolas Tombazis this morning, in parallel to the stewards, about his willingness to tackle that matter and to tackle it strongly. But we need to understand exactly what was behind that statement.

"That's why again, we'll take a bit of time before deciding what's our course of action from that point or not."

Related video

70th Anniversary GP: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in FP1

Previous article

70th Anniversary GP: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in FP1

Next article

Live: Follow 70th Anniversary GP practice as it happens

Live: Follow 70th Anniversary GP practice as it happens
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Renault F1 Team , Racing Point
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Live: Follow 70th Anniversary GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed
49m

Live: Follow 70th Anniversary GP practice as it happens

Honda gives Red Bull drivers new F1 power units
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Honda gives Red Bull drivers new F1 power units

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Coronavirus delays release of NASCAR's 2021 Cup schedule
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Coronavirus delays release of NASCAR's 2021 Cup schedule

MotoGP riders "worried" about Perez's COVID positive
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP riders "worried" about Perez's COVID positive

Quartararo: “Not correct” to think about title at third race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo: “Not correct” to think about title at third race

Latest news

Mercedes and F1 in stand-off over new Concorde Agreement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
16m

Mercedes and F1 in stand-off over new Concorde Agreement

Live: Follow 70th Anniversary GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed
49m

Live: Follow 70th Anniversary GP practice as it happens

Renault considering appeal on scale of Racing Point sanction
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Renault considering appeal on scale of Racing Point sanction

70th Anniversary GP: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report
3h

70th Anniversary GP: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in FP1

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow 70th Anniversary GP practice as it happens

49m
2
Formula 1

Honda gives Red Bull drivers new F1 power units

3h
3
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Latest videos

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP 07:03
Formula 1

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars 02:52
Formula 1

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief 09:04
Formula 1

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos 03:45
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best photos

Why F1 Has Always Been A 09:12
Formula 1

Why F1 Has Always Been A "Copying Championship"

Latest news

Mercedes and F1 in stand-off over new Concorde Agreement
Formula 1

Mercedes and F1 in stand-off over new Concorde Agreement

Live: Follow 70th Anniversary GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow 70th Anniversary GP practice as it happens

Renault considering appeal on scale of Racing Point sanction
Formula 1

Renault considering appeal on scale of Racing Point sanction

70th Anniversary GP: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in FP1
Formula 1

70th Anniversary GP: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in FP1

Honda gives Red Bull drivers new F1 power units
Formula 1

Honda gives Red Bull drivers new F1 power units

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.