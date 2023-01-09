Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Why F1 and teams are still not impressed by Andretti’s entry plans Next / F3 race winner Colapinto joins Williams F1 academy
Formula 1 News

Renault expects FIA to get tougher in allowing F1 engine tweaks

Renault expects the FIA to get tougher with Formula 1 engine manufacturers in ensuring reliability upgrades do not boost performance.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Renault expects FIA to get tougher in allowing F1 engine tweaks
Listen to this article

As F1 enters the second year of a power unit freeze that lasts until the end of 2025, there are now strict limits on what elements on engines can be changed.

Hardware tweaks solely aimed at delivering a boost in power are not allowed, but the FIA is able to approve changes aimed at solving genuine reliability problems.

However, such tweaks can cause controversy if, as a consequence of sorting out problems, there is a subsequent lift in performance.

The issue has been a talking point this winter amid suggestions that Ferrari has managed to unlock a decent step forward with its own power unit as a consequence of being able to solve the reliability problems that marred its 2022 campaign.

Renault's F1 engine chief Bruno Famin thinks that so far the FIA has handled well the process of dealing with reliability issues, but reckons that things now need to be tightened up with teams having had a year to better understand their power units.

"I think the process in 2022 with the FIA and the other manufacturers has been quite good. It has been transparent at least, so everybody was aware of the request of the others, and this is very good. It has been well managed by the FIA, I think.

Jack Doohan, Alpine A522

Jack Doohan, Alpine A522

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"It has been quite tolerant in 2022. I think it was quite normal because everybody was affected by reliability issues: not only us, clearly, because I think we had 30/40/50/60/70 requests from different manufacturers, so everybody was affected by this kind of problem.

"I am expecting the FIA to be a bit stronger in the future, but I have no information."

Read Also:

Famin acknowledges that the issue is a complicated one to deal with because there are some elements of the power unit where it is hard to separate performance and reliability.

"What is a pure genuine reliability issue?" he said. "It's a question we can't answer because behind the reliability issue you have often a potential performance gain of course. The limit is not always super clear.

"If you have a water pump issue as we had in 2022, I think it's quite clear it's a pure reliability issue right: there is nothing to gain in having a different water pump.

"But if you need to change the material of the piston rings, you will be able to have something stronger, to have more knock, to have more performance, then where is the limit? It's not obvious."

shares
comments

Related video

Why F1 and teams are still not impressed by Andretti’s entry plans
Previous article

Why F1 and teams are still not impressed by Andretti’s entry plans
Next article

F3 race winner Colapinto joins Williams F1 academy

F3 race winner Colapinto joins Williams F1 academy
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Why Vasseur will have no excuses for Ferrari failure
Formula 1

Why Vasseur will have no excuses for Ferrari failure

Honda is logical choice for Cadillac's F1 entry with Andretti
Formula 1

Honda is logical choice for Cadillac's F1 entry with Andretti

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue Prime
Formula 1

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue

Latest news

NTE/SSR’s Rolex 24 line-up includes two debutants
IMSA IMSA

NTE/SSR’s Rolex 24 line-up includes two debutants

NTE/SSR’s driver roster for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona will include two drivers who are new to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Thiim joins Magnus Racing for Rolex 24 at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Thiim joins Magnus Racing for Rolex 24 at Daytona

Nicki Thiim will join team regulars John Potter, Andy Lally and Spencer Pumpelly in Magnus Racing’s #44 Aston Martin Vantage for this month’s 61st Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Verstappen found F1 points gap in 2022 ‘a bit surprising’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen found F1 points gap in 2022 ‘a bit surprising’

Max Verstappen found his margin of victory over Charles Leclerc and Ferrari in 2022 “a bit surprising” after comfortably wrapping up the world championship.

NASCAR stars partner to purchase CARS late model series
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR stars partner to purchase CARS late model series

Three former and current NASCAR drivers have partnered to purchase the CARS Tour, a popular Late Model stock car series based in the Southeast United States.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Prime

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Fred Vasseur has handed the reins to Andreas Seidl as Sauber gears up for its Audi era from 2026. The Frenchman was key to the deal with Ingolstadt reaching fruition, as he revealed in an interview with Motorsport.com prior to his Ferrari switch

Formula 1
16 h
The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments Prime

The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments

It was a different Sebastian Vettel who moved to Ferrari: a driver who knew what he wanted and how to get it, full of the confidence and commanding influence four world championships could bring. ROBERTO CHINCHERO recalls that the mission was nothing less than to recreate the glory days of Michael Schumacher. What could possibly go wrong?

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2023
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid Prime

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

OPINION: The wheels have been set into motion for a new team to join the Formula 1 grid, with Andretti expressing plans to enter the series in the coming years together with Cadillac. It will likely be a winding road lined with many hurdles, but what if F1 turned to the NHL and its expansion rules to welcome a new team?

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2023
Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue Prime

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue

With Formula 1's engine war becoming an ever closer affair, reliability tweaks made by teams over the winter break despite an engine freeze could be key in the 2023 title fight. What is really intriguing though is where Ferrari stacks up, and a decent step from Maranello could open up a political debate about performance gains

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2023
Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed Prime

Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's switch from Alpine to Aston Martin on a multi-year deal for 2023 was a shock upon its announcement midway through last season. It's a move that has been questioned, given both Alonso's advanced stage in his career and Aston's underwhelming results. But the perception of this switch has seemingly changed to a more positive outlook

Formula 1
Jan 4, 2023
The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider Prime

The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider

Grid penalties for changing Formula 1 engines and power unit elements has become part of a team's strategic toolbox, which the rules never intended. PAT SYMONDS considers whether F1 should be looking at an alternative

Formula 1
Jan 2, 2023
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential Prime

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential

Was Sebastian Vettel born a winner or did Red Bull make him one? And at what point did the cheeky young rascal who loved quoting Monty Python become a ruthless force willing to win at all costs – even if that meant disobeying team orders? MATT YOUSON has spoken to the people who have been with him since the start…

Formula 1
Dec 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.