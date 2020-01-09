Ricciardo's arrival left Renault F1 team "naked"

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
167 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
174 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
202 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
230 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
237 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
251 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
258 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
272 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
286 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
293 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
307 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
321 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo's arrival left Renault F1 team "naked"

shares
comments
Ricciardo's arrival left Renault F1 team "naked"
By:
Jan 9, 2020, 9:21 AM

Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul says Daniel Ricciardo's arrival at the team last year left it feeling "naked" with nowhere to hide, but being so exposed was a help in highlighting its weaknesses.

The French car manufacturer endured a rollercoaster 2019 campaign where the hype surrounding Ricciardo's arrival was tempered by reliability dramas, upgrade problems and a high-profile disqualification from the Japanese Grand Prix.

But while the team may have preferred a much easier time, Abiteboul says the increased focus on the outfit thanks to Ricciardo's presence was ultimately a good thing.

"For me, 2019 was a year where we became naked with nothing to hide," he said in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com.

"With great drivers and a much better engine, there was nowhere to hide. But you know, that's F1.

"You can't hide in F1. And because we were not hiding, we've been able to again to see what action we have to take."

Read Also:

Abiteboul says that the difficulties the team faced over the course of the campaign helped prompt a deep analysis about why things were not working, and highlighted problem areas that had been overlooked before.

"I think the problems that we saw were already there from the previous year," he said. "I think the only thing is that they were they were maybe not so visible because [2018] was a progression from the year before.

"We had gone from P9 to P6 to P4 and I think it was a bit flattering. I think we needed a year like this one to see the leftover weaknesses of the team, because some of them actually have been here since the Lotus days and have not been dealt with with enough care and attention.

"That's why it makes me say that it was not a year to write off. I think that we would never be able to go further [forward] if we are not had the difficulty, and also the reactions that come with it."

Asked if he thought Ricciardo's arrival brought with it too much expectation, Abiteboul said: "I think my answer would be different today from maybe what it was a few weeks or a few months ago.

"On balance, having done all the things that we've done, we've done them only because we've been through what we've been through.

"And we've been through that also because of the pressures that's been inflicted on ourselves. I think it's actually been a good thing to expose ourselves you know."

Next article
What Verstappen’s new Red Bull deal means for F1

Previous article

What Verstappen’s new Red Bull deal means for F1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Radio rant in full: Wehrlein ignores engineer's switch-off orders

2
WRC

Is Loeb's return paying off for Hyundai?

3
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

4
Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

5
Blancpain Sprint

Misano Blancpain: Weerts/Vanthoor take Race 2 win for Audi

Latest videos

'It takes the sting out of the driver market' - Verstappen renews at Red Bull until 2023 07:33
Formula 1

'It takes the sting out of the driver market' - Verstappen renews at Red Bull until 2023

Behind the Scenes with Carlos Sainz's Sim install 07:10
Formula 1

Behind the Scenes with Carlos Sainz's Sim install

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08 01:23
Formula 1

Onboard: Valentino Rossi drives Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1 01:51
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton onboard Valentino Rossi’s Yamaha YZR-M1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers 04:09
Formula 1

Mercedes Looks to the Future with its Young Engineers

Latest news

Ricciardo's arrival left Renault F1 team "naked"
F1

Ricciardo's arrival left Renault F1 team "naked"

What Verstappen’s new Red Bull deal means for F1
F1

What Verstappen’s new Red Bull deal means for F1

Stroll explains details that prompted qualifying slump
F1

Stroll explains details that prompted qualifying slump

Russell doesn't need "pats on the back" from Mercedes
F1

Russell doesn't need "pats on the back" from Mercedes

How Mercedes became F1's greatest-ever team
F1

How Mercedes became F1's greatest-ever team

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.