Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP / Breaking news

Renault: "Strange" Portugal form will help understand step back

shares
comments
Renault: "Strange" Portugal form will help understand step back
By:

Renault Formula 1 duo Esteban Ocon and Daniel Ricciardo think the "strange things" it encountered in Portugal will help in getting to the bottom of the difficulties it faced.

After a recent run of good form, Renault endured a step back in pace at Portimao as it found itself unable to match main rivals Racing Point and McLaren.

While both drivers suspect the slippery track surface was a factor, they feel that there are some big mysteries from the weekend that need answering – including why Ocon could not benefit from a late switch to soft tyres in the race.

For having looked in a good position to challenge the cars ahead, Ocon found himself unable to close in and came home eighth, just ahead of Ricciardo.

“The team was hoping for me to get some performance in, to get some move going for the cars in front, but that was not the case,” he said. “There's a lot of unknowns about this weekend, a lot of strange things that we need to understand. But it's been very useful and good knowledge.”

Ricciardo, who had finished on the podium in the previous race at the Nurburgring, reckoned that Portugal had perhaps exposed a weakness the team still has in high downforce configuration.

“I still believe that our weakness lies in real maximum downforce,” he explained. “Maybe not everyone had it in Nurburgring, and so if everyone's kind of put it on here, and on to that you've got a lower grip track surface, then downforce plays an even bigger part

“So maybe that then kind of put us back to maybe where we are with this style of wing. That's probably all I would say.

“It's maybe just a much more slippery track. I know the Nurburgring was cold, but actually once the tyre was warm, the grip on the circuit was actually high. Here it was never high.”

Read Also:

Ocon said that while the downforce level was the same as the Nurburgring, the car never felt as well balanced all weekend as it had been in the Eifel GP.

“This is something we still need to analyse,” he said. “It is true that it's more or less the same configuration as Nurburgring, but as soon as we put the car down on the track, it was not as good. We were struggling a lot more with the rear end and we were struggling with the balance basically.

“We need to analyse that for it not to happen over the rest of the season. It's been I would say probably the toughest balance we had since Barcelona. So I think it’s good knowledge for us and if we understand that, I think we're going to be stronger in these kind of tracks.”

Related video

Horner explains why Gasly wasn’t on Red Bull shortlist

Previous article

Horner explains why Gasly wasn’t on Red Bull shortlist
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo , Esteban Ocon
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Kyle Larson returns to NASCAR with Hendrick in #5 car
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson returns to NASCAR with Hendrick in #5 car

Horner explains why Gasly wasn’t on Red Bull shortlist
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner explains why Gasly wasn’t on Red Bull shortlist

Texas NASCAR Cup race postponed yet again
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Texas NASCAR Cup race postponed yet again

Imola F1 race to run without fans after government order
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Imola F1 race to run without fans after government order

Formula 1 set for 23-race calendar in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 set for 23-race calendar in 2021

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Irwindale Speedway 2001-10-06 results
NASCAR NASCAR / News

Irwindale Speedway 2001-10-06 results

Latest news

Renault: "Strange" Portugal form will help understand step back
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault: "Strange" Portugal form will help understand step back

Horner explains why Gasly wasn’t on Red Bull shortlist
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner explains why Gasly wasn’t on Red Bull shortlist

Imola F1 race to run without fans after government order
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Imola F1 race to run without fans after government order

AlphaTauri retains Pierre Gasly for 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

AlphaTauri retains Pierre Gasly for 2021 F1 season

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Texas NASCAR Cup race postponed yet again

2
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

3
Formula 1

Horner explains why Gasly wasn’t on Red Bull shortlist

1h
4
Formula 1

Imola F1 race to run without fans after government order

3h
5
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson returns to NASCAR with Hendrick in #5 car

39m

Latest news

Renault: "Strange" Portugal form will help understand step back
Formula 1

Renault: "Strange" Portugal form will help understand step back

Horner explains why Gasly wasn’t on Red Bull shortlist
Formula 1

Horner explains why Gasly wasn’t on Red Bull shortlist

Imola F1 race to run without fans after government order
Formula 1

Imola F1 race to run without fans after government order

AlphaTauri retains Pierre Gasly for 2021 F1 season
Formula 1

AlphaTauri retains Pierre Gasly for 2021 F1 season

F1 teams agree in principle to $30m driver salary cap from 2023
Formula 1

F1 teams agree in principle to $30m driver salary cap from 2023

Latest videos

Diversity and Inclusivity in Motorsport with F1 Marshal, Kalie 07:27
Formula 1
1h

Diversity and Inclusivity in Motorsport with F1 Marshal, Kalie

F1 Imola: onboard with Marc Gene in the F2007 01:24
Formula 1
2h

F1 Imola: onboard with Marc Gene in the F2007

The Reasons Why Sebastian Vettel is Struggling at Ferrari 05:49
Formula 1

The Reasons Why Sebastian Vettel is Struggling at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton breaks Michael Schumacher’s all-time F1 wins record 01:58
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton breaks Michael Schumacher’s all-time F1 wins record

Grand Prix Greats – Bernie Ecclestone turns 90 02:22
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Bernie Ecclestone turns 90

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.