Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP3 in
15 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
39 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
90 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Belgian GP / Breaking news

Renault too fast "for comfort" at Spa, says Sainz

shares
comments
Renault too fast "for comfort" at Spa, says Sainz
By:

Carlos Sainz says "super quick" Renault is too fast "for comfort" at the Belgian Grand Prix, as he reckoned rival Daniel Ricciardo's strong practice pace was genuine.

With Ricciardo having set the second fastest time in the second free practice session, Sainz believes that the Spa-Francorchamps circuit appears better suited to Renault than his own McLaren team.

"It's a very different track and the car is behaving differently in a much lower downforce configuration," said Sainz, who ended the afternoon session in ninth spot.

"You can see some things changing around: Renault look super quick and we look decent.

"Honestly, we are happy with our performance today. But yes, that Racing Point and that Renault look a bit too quick for comfort at the moment."

Read Also:

Although Renault had a difficult time at the last race in Spain, Sainz thinks that the French car manufacturer's historical strength at low downforce circuits explains why it has leaped forward.

"I'm not surprised at all, because last year here and in Monza, they were very quick," he said.

"So in low-downforce configuration, their car seems to work really, really well. So it's something we knew coming into here, that they could be a very strong rival.

"So we just need to keep focusing on ourselves, keep finding out why our car is decent in low downforce, but it's not as strong as it should be. All things included, we were in the top 10 in both sessions, so we cannot complain too much."

Read Also:

Teammate Lando Norris thinks that Renault is also being helped by its car being better than the McLaren in low-speed corners, which make up some important sections at Spa.

"I think they are very good in the slow speed corners as usual," said the Briton. "And that's where we struggle a lot, especially with the lower downforce we have now.

"I wouldn't say it's a surprise. He's [Ricciardo] always quick in FP2, it's normally when he does his really quick laps. I think we just have a bit of work to do.

"But I did some mistakes which could have put me much closer. So I think it is possible to do what he did, but the Renault is still very quick."

Related video

Leclerc surprised Ferrari is so far off the F1 pace

Previous article

Leclerc surprised Ferrari is so far off the F1 pace
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Belgian GP
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

Renault too fast "for comfort" at Spa, says Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault too fast "for comfort" at Spa, says Sainz

Leclerc surprised Ferrari is so far off the F1 pace
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc surprised Ferrari is so far off the F1 pace

Brawn: Not using outer Bahrain layout would have been wrong
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brawn: Not using outer Bahrain layout would have been wrong

Hickory Motor Speedway ARA race results 2001-07-21
Stock car Stock car / News

Hickory Motor Speedway ARA race results 2001-07-21

Rusty Wallace beaming after Daytona run
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Rusty Wallace beaming after Daytona run

Hendrick teams welcome new Camaro, engine parts upgrade
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Hendrick teams welcome new Camaro, engine parts upgrade

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Spencer Pigot “remembers everything” of Indy 500 horror crash
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Spencer Pigot “remembers everything” of Indy 500 horror crash

Latest news

Renault too fast "for comfort" at Spa, says Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault too fast "for comfort" at Spa, says Sainz

Leclerc surprised Ferrari is so far off the F1 pace
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc surprised Ferrari is so far off the F1 pace

Brawn: Not using outer Bahrain layout would have been wrong
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Brawn: Not using outer Bahrain layout would have been wrong

Verstappen doubts he can fight Mercedes for pole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen doubts he can fight Mercedes for pole

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault too fast "for comfort" at Spa, says Sainz

12m
2
Formula 1

Verstappen doubts he can fight Mercedes for pole

1h
3
NASCAR

Stewart statement on Lathram, Hendrick tragedy

4
NASCAR Cup

Rusty Wallace beaming after Daytona run

5
NASCAR Cup

Hendrick teams welcome new Camaro, engine parts upgrade

Latest news

Renault too fast "for comfort" at Spa, says Sainz
Formula 1

Renault too fast "for comfort" at Spa, says Sainz

Leclerc surprised Ferrari is so far off the F1 pace
Formula 1

Leclerc surprised Ferrari is so far off the F1 pace

Brawn: Not using outer Bahrain layout would have been wrong
Formula 1

Brawn: Not using outer Bahrain layout would have been wrong

Verstappen doubts he can fight Mercedes for pole
Formula 1

Verstappen doubts he can fight Mercedes for pole

Hamilton feels Red Bull has the edge over Mercedes at Spa
Formula 1

Hamilton feels Red Bull has the edge over Mercedes at Spa

Latest videos

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval' 01:06
Formula 1

Onboard Lap of Bahrain 'Oval'

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 Steering Innovations That Were Banned

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Photographer

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour 05:49
Formula 1

Lewis and La’Trai, Surprise Virtual Garage Tour

10 Of The Most Memorable Motorsport Moments 07:39
Formula 1

10 Of The Most Memorable Motorsport Moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.