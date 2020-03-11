Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
160 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
167 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
188 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
202 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
251 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault feels new title sponsor boosts chances of F1 stay

shares
comments
Renault feels new title sponsor boosts chances of F1 stay
By:
Mar 11, 2020, 9:14 AM

Renault says its new title sponsorship deal with Dubai logistics company DP World boosts its prospects of staying in Formula 1 for the long term.

The new multi-year deal was announced ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, with the team tweaking its yellow-and-black livery for 2020 as a result of the tie-up.

With Renault's board yet to decide on whether or not to commit to F1 for the period of the next Concorde Agreement, which runs from 2021, the extra cash from the sponsorship will at least help better balance the team's financial outlook.

Read Also:

And, on the back of the arrival of a cost cap and a more favourable distribution of prize money, Renault F1 team boss Cyril Abiteboul says things are looking better now.

Asked by Motorsport.com about how positive the deal could be for securing Renault's future, Abiteboul said: "I think it helps and it's certainly a step in the right direction. It is something we said over the winter, and everything is pointing towards a good direction.

"Now, you know, until things are done, things are not done. There is still discussion and sorry, we're going back to Formula 1 politics, but discussions are going on on Concorde, and until Concorde is signed, it is not signed.

"But better money distribution, and good financial regulations [are welcome]. We still have a number of controversies to address, but there is also the economic environment, which is a challenging one, and everything like that is going in the right direction.

"I can't confirm here now, simply based on the partnerships, that we are long term committed. But it's definitely helping a lot."

Related video

Next article
Australian GP cans autograph sessions, selfies

Previous article

Australian GP cans autograph sessions, selfies

Next article

Albert Park 'gutter' re-profiled ahead of Australian GP

Albert Park 'gutter' re-profiled ahead of Australian GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Azerbaijan GP

Azerbaijan GP

4 Jun - 7 Jun
FP1 Starts in
76 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 5 Jun
Fri 5 Jun
02:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 5 Jun
Fri 5 Jun
06:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 6 Jun
Sat 6 Jun
03:00
14:00
QU
Sat 6 Jun
Sat 6 Jun
06:00
17:00
Race
Sun 7 Jun
Sun 7 Jun
05:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Super GT

New Supra is a step behind Honda, feels Cassidy

2
Other open wheel

New Australian Formula 5000 series launches

3
NHRA

Indianapolis: Don Prudhomme press conference

Latest videos

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1 00:50
Formula 1

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up? 13:53
Formula 1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up?

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why 05:18
Formula 1

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why

Latest news

Dutch GP might not run in 2020, admits race chief
F1

Dutch GP might not run in 2020, admits race chief

F1 teams won’t have to agree calendar changes, says Carey
F1

F1 teams won’t have to agree calendar changes, says Carey

When the season starts, how will F1’s midfield stack up?
F1

When the season starts, how will F1’s midfield stack up?

2020 Monaco GP cancelled, not postponed
F1

2020 Monaco GP cancelled, not postponed

F1 agrees to delay 2021 technical regulations
F1

F1 agrees to delay 2021 technical regulations

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.