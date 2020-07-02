Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
16 Hours
:
32 Minutes
:
11 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
147 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Austrian GP / Analysis

Revealed: Renault’s key element of its triple F1 update package

shares
comments
Revealed: Renault’s key element of its triple F1 update package
By:
Jul 2, 2020, 3:44 PM

Renault has brought a triple update package to Austria, with parts originally scheduled to arrive at races in Vietnam, the Netherlands and Spain now available for the first race of the season.

We can begin to pick apart each of these updates as they’re revealed to us, the first of which includes changes to the team's front wing…

Renault F1 Team front wing detail

Renault F1 Team front wing detail

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

As can be seen in the photo above, the new specification – which is the lower of the two wings – has had more attention paid to the outer section in order to encourage a different flow regime. The change to the shape of the footplate arc (red arrow), the additional fin at the rear of the footplate (blue arrow), the notch in the upper rear corner of the endplate (black arrow) and a change to the top flap's profile (white arrow), all indicate a desire to alter how much airflow the wing will push outboard.

Read Also:

There’s nothing particularly new or groundbreaking about any of these design cues, as we’ve seen them all elsewhere in one form or another on the various front wings up and down the grid. However, it does show that Renault is making a concerted effort to manage flow across and around the front tyre to make an impact on the wake turbulence that's created.

The upshot of this airflow manipulation is improved flow downstream, with the turbulent wake created by the tyre less likely to be ingested by the floor, increasing rear downforce too.

Related video

Next article
Vettel "surprised" by Ferrari exit decision, no deal offered

Previous article

Vettel "surprised" by Ferrari exit decision, no deal offered

Next article

Leclerc sure Ferrari will struggle more than in 2019

Leclerc sure Ferrari will struggle more than in 2019

trending Today

Revealed: Renault’s key element of its triple F1 update package
Formula 1 / Formula 1
43m

Revealed: Renault’s key element of its triple F1 update package

Vettel "surprised" by Ferrari exit decision, no deal offered
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Vettel "surprised" by Ferrari exit decision, no deal offered

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA / NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Jeb Bush Named Pepsi 400 Grand Marshal
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Jeb Bush Named Pepsi 400 Grand Marshal

Quartararo faces hearing for testing rules breach
MotoGP / MotoGP

Quartararo faces hearing for testing rules breach

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Raikkonen struggling to "keep up" with son in rental karts
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Raikkonen struggling to "keep up" with son in rental karts

Ocon would welcome Alonso at Renault in 2021
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Ocon would welcome Alonso at Renault in 2021

Latest news

Leclerc sure Ferrari will struggle more than in 2019
Formula 1 / Formula 1
16m

Leclerc sure Ferrari will struggle more than in 2019

Revealed: Renault’s key element of its triple F1 update package
Formula 1 / Formula 1
43m

Revealed: Renault’s key element of its triple F1 update package

Vettel "surprised" by Ferrari exit decision, no deal offered
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Vettel "surprised" by Ferrari exit decision, no deal offered

Ocon would welcome Alonso at Renault in 2021
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Ocon would welcome Alonso at Renault in 2021

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Austrian GP
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Matthew Somerfield

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel "surprised" by Ferrari exit decision, no deal offered

1h
2
Formula 1

Questions over DAS and Racing Point set to erupt in Austria

3h
3
USAC

Eldora race story, Rusty McClure still critical after crash

4
NASCAR Cup

NBC set to kick off "great celebration of motorsports" at IMS

5
General

Zanardi undergoes second neurological operation

Latest videos

F1 2020 Season Preview 21:37
Formula 1
27m

F1 2020 Season Preview

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July 01:06
Formula 1

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments 03:57
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments

The New Protocols That Will Change F1 08:28
Formula 1

The New Protocols That Will Change F1

Latest news

Leclerc sure Ferrari will struggle more than in 2019
Formula 1

Leclerc sure Ferrari will struggle more than in 2019

Revealed: Renault’s key element of its triple F1 update package
Formula 1

Revealed: Renault’s key element of its triple F1 update package

Vettel "surprised" by Ferrari exit decision, no deal offered
Formula 1

Vettel "surprised" by Ferrari exit decision, no deal offered

Ocon would welcome Alonso at Renault in 2021
Formula 1

Ocon would welcome Alonso at Renault in 2021

The big questions for F1 2020 2.0
Formula 1

The big questions for F1 2020 2.0

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.