Ricciardo reveals 'unexpected' highlight from 2019 F1 season

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
212 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
254 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
261 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
275 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
282 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
296 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
310 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
317 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
331 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
345 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo reveals 'unexpected' highlight from 2019 F1 season

shares
comments
Ricciardo reveals 'unexpected' highlight from 2019 F1 season
By:
Dec 16, 2019, 4:36 PM

Daniel Ricciardo says the highlight of his Formula 1 season was one "no one would expect" – a "scary" run to 14th in the Belgian Grand Prix.

The multiple grand prix winner joined Renault for the 2019 campaign but the French works team dropped back from its fourth place finish in the constructors' championship and endured a mixed season.

Ricciardo secured a best result of fourth, in Italy, on his way to ninth in the championship but said his peak race performance produced one of his worst results.

"I won't say the obvious ones, because the results say at Monza, Canada," said Ricciardo. "Everyone will look at me like 'Spa, what happened? You were nowhere!'.

"But it was a race where, probably the circumstances of that day as well [Anthoine Hubert's fatal Formula 2 crash the previous day] and I got hit in Turn 1 and we had a lot of floor damage.

"To be honest, the car was quite scary to drive after that. We had a lot less downforce. I was probably flat through Eau Rouge less than half a dozen times the whole race.

"So that gives you probably an idea of how scary it was through there."

Ricciardo had qualified best-of-the-rest for the Belgian GP but dropped five places for a new Renault engine.

He was delayed in a first-lap clash with Lance Stroll's Racing Point and after an early stop he ran to the end, only falling from seventh to 14th in the closing stages.

Motorsport.com's driver ratings verdict on Ricciardo's performance was: "Made a great fist of trying to salvage something in difficult circumstances and while losing seven places late-on sounds bad, he was powerless to do anything about it given tyre condition."

Ricciardo admitted picking the performance is "one which no one would expect" but said the drive gave him immense satisfaction.

"I felt like, I don't know, I just I drove with some level of attention and some form of inspiration that day," he said.

"I was very happy with how I drove and I ended up being whatever, 14th, but on a personal level, that was one of my best drives I felt ever."

Next article
The five best race drives of the 2019 F1 season

Previous article

The five best race drives of the 2019 F1 season

Next article

The top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2019

The top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2019
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen rules out partnering Leclerc at Ferrari

2
Formula 1

Ricciardo reveals 'unexpected' highlight from 2019 F1 season

1h
3
Endurance

Rossi Ferrari scores podium finish, wins class in Gulf 12 Hours

4
WEC

Calado: "Game over" for #51 Ferrari after Bahrain defeat

5
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

Latest videos

End of Year F1 Tech - Mercedes vs Ferrari 05:25
Formula 1
1h

End of Year F1 Tech - Mercedes vs Ferrari

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021? 10:43
Formula 1

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021?

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars 10:27
Formula 1

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes 04:41
Formula 1

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit 01:24
Formula 1

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit

Latest news

The top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2019
F1

The top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2019

Ricciardo reveals 'unexpected' highlight from 2019 F1 season
F1

Ricciardo reveals 'unexpected' highlight from 2019 F1 season

The five best race drives of the 2019 F1 season
F1

The five best race drives of the 2019 F1 season

Verstappen rules out partnering Leclerc at Ferrari
F1

Verstappen rules out partnering Leclerc at Ferrari

Yamamoto could land Red Bull F1 role in 2020
F1

Yamamoto could land Red Bull F1 role in 2020

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.