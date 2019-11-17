Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Breaking news

Ricciardo not bitter over "impressive" Red Bull-Honda surge

shares
comments
Ricciardo not bitter over "impressive" Red Bull-Honda surge
By:
Nov 17, 2019, 3:32 PM

Daniel Ricciardo insists he feels happy rather than bitter over the ‘impressive’ form of Red Bull-Honda in Brazil, as former teammate Max Verstappen took another pole position.

The gains that Honda has made with its powerunit became clear at Interlagos on Saturday as Red Bull’s strong pace on the straights and strengths in the corner secured Verstappen the top spot on the grid.

And while Ricciardo’s decision to leave Red Bull at the end of last year has prompted questions all year about if there were any regrets, the Renault driver says he is actually happy his former outfit is doing well.

Asked by Motorsport.com if Honda’s form in Brazil had surprised him, he said: “Yeah, I was impressed with that.

“I just watched Max's lap probably five minutes ago and that's definitely a good lap. I've been with Max for three years so I know he's capable of putting a car on pole, but I think to have that pace - I mean it's a downforce but it's also a power circuit – was impressive.

“So they certainly found something. Hats off to them. And actually hand on heart, some people are like, 'ahh, he's probably bitter a Red Bull got on pole' but I think it's great.

“I want to see more teams fight for it. The last few races has been Mercedes or Ferrari on pole, so with Red Bull it's good.

“Now obviously it's our job to get up there, but I'm glad that it's now a three way fight.”

Read Also:

Ricciardo does think, however, that one factor that appears to favour Red Bull is tracks at altitude – with Brazil one of three circuits that takes place at higher venues.

“There is a trend with the Red Bull and I guess you know having a good aero package, they do seem better you know with these high altitude places,” he said.

“Look at Mexico. The last few years have always been strong here as well. And Austria.

“So, for sure the Honda, they've made progress, but it seems the car is certainly working better. When maybe the others lose more, Red Bull can hang on to some of the downforce. I'll give Adrian [Newey] a call tonight!”

Next article
Ferrari insists it changed "nothing" on its F1 engine

Previous article

Ferrari insists it changed "nothing" on its F1 engine

Next article

Why F1's 'misleading' tyre graphic is better than you think

Why F1's 'misleading' tyre graphic is better than you think
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Sub-event QU
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Renault F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

2
Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

9m
3
Stock car

USAR: Jason Mignogna had to withdraw from Jennerstown

4
Stock car

Race City race report, results 2002-07-13

5
NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1
3h

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1
3h

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity
F1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.