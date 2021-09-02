Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / 2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview Next / The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas 
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Ricciardo: F1's got its danger/safety balance spot on

By:
Co-author:
Ronald Vording
, Writer

Daniel Ricciardo says that Formula 1 has got the balance right between still having an element of danger and keeping drivers safe from serious injury or worse.

Ricciardo: F1's got its danger/safety balance spot on

Inevitably, the lack of a proper race at Spa last weekend – the first event in the 71-year history of the world championship where no flying laps were completed due to the weather – has sparked a debate about drivers racing in tricky conditions in previous eras.

Asked about the days of Stirling Moss, and the contention that the sport should always contain an element of danger, Ricciardo insisted that times had changed.

"I mean there's definitely a change in mindset to it all,” he said. “Obviously I wasn't around in that era, but it was kind of normal to have fatalities and all that in the sport.

“I'm sure it was very hard to accept, but maybe because it was more regular it was somewhat expected.

“Now, knowing what we know, or at least what I know, would I have raced in the 60s? With the knowledge I have now, no.

“At the end of the day, it's a sport, so we like the risk, but if you're talking a matter of life and death, then I don't think that's worth anything.”

Ricciardo pointed to McLaren teammate Lando Norris’s qualifying accident as proof that drivers are still taking risks and can have major crashes. Norris escaped with just bruising after hitting the barriers at Raidillon in Q3.

“You look at Lando's crash on Saturday and I think he proved that you can still have a big one,” said Ricciardo. “And those conditions at the time, they were okay - well I say okay, on the edge, but obviously okay for us to have a green light.

“So I think we are still competing in a dangerous sport and playing on the edge of danger, but I think there's kind of danger and being unsafe and then there's the extreme of course with unnecessarily having people heli-aired out of here."

Read Also:

Ricciardo said that conditions were so bad on Sunday that driver skill would have played little part in staying on the track.

“I'm not trying to sound smart here, it's probably just the easiest way for me to relay the message - it's kind of like physics.

“Simple physics that the car will just not stick, it won't stay on the road, and that's with 100% visibility, let alone with literally five per cent, so it gets to a threshold where it's no longer about skill, it's literally about the car will not stick to the track, that's probably the best way I can say it."

Asked if he would still do his job if he wasn’t paid, Ricciardo said: "On days like this? Yeah, you know what, maybe this is the age in me, but I do ask myself that question, and the answer is yes. And I think the day the answer is no is the day I have to stop racing.

“I am pretty good at checking myself on that, and as a kid I never did it to be on TV, to get paid money, it was because I loved it.

“The day that becomes outweighed or overpowered by the money or the fame or whatever it is, that's the day, definitely, I have enough self-awareness to say alright I'm done with this."

shares
comments

Related video

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

Previous article

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

Next article

The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas 

The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas 
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell F1 futures secured before announcement

2
Formula 1

Norris could have “easily" fought for F1 pole before Spa crash

3
Formula 1

Mercedes loudest F1 car in 2011

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

5
Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

Latest news
Dutch F1 GP chiefs still hoping for DRS use in banked final corner
Formula 1

Dutch F1 GP chiefs still hoping for DRS use in banked final corner

14m
Rosberg: Mercedes could become "more heated" if Russell joins
Formula 1

Rosberg: Mercedes could become "more heated" if Russell joins

28m
The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas  Prime
Formula 1

The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas 

50m
Ricciardo: F1's got its danger/safety balance spot on
Formula 1

Ricciardo: F1's got its danger/safety balance spot on

1 h
2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Kimi Raikkonen to retire at end of 2021 season 01:03
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Kimi Raikkonen to retire at end of 2021 season

Wet Tyres, Aquaplaning & More | 2021 Belgian GP F1 Race Debrief 15:49
Formula 1
2 h

Wet Tyres, Aquaplaning & More | 2021 Belgian GP F1 Race Debrief

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
15 h

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
21 h

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa Belgian GP
Formula 1

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa

The ups and downs of Raikkonen's 2007 F1 title triumph
Video Inside
Formula 1

The ups and downs of Raikkonen's 2007 F1 title triumph

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime
IndyCar

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Daniel Ricciardo More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo: Spa changes wouldn't stop Eau Rouge being 'scary and exciting' Belgian GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Spa changes wouldn't stop Eau Rouge being 'scary and exciting'

Ricciardo wants to be in "prime spot" for 2024 F1 title challenge
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ricciardo wants to be in "prime spot" for 2024 F1 title challenge

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime
Formula 1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

McLaren More from
McLaren
Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP F1 qualifying crash Belgian GP
Formula 1

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP F1 qualifying crash

Belgian GP qualifying red-flagged after Norris crashes at Eau Rouge Belgian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Belgian GP qualifying red-flagged after Norris crashes at Eau Rouge

How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Prime
Formula 1

How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

Trending Today

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell F1 futures secured before announcement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes wants Bottas, Russell F1 futures secured before announcement

Norris could have “easily" fought for F1 pole before Spa crash
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris could have “easily" fought for F1 pole before Spa crash

Mercedes loudest F1 car in 2011
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes loudest F1 car in 2011

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR commentators: NBC and Fox commentary teams for 2021

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar

George Russell: "Fantastic" Nyck de Vries deserves F1 chance
Formula 1 Formula 1

George Russell: "Fantastic" Nyck de Vries deserves F1 chance

Rosberg: Mercedes could become "more heated" if Russell joins
Formula 1 Formula 1

Rosberg: Mercedes could become "more heated" if Russell joins

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas  Prime

The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
50m
Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Prime

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Kimi Raikkonen will finally hang up his helmet at the end of the current Formula 1 season. The Finn has had an unconventional motorsport career, and though the wins and podiums have long since dried up, Raikkonen's decision to call time on his F1 tenure has come at the right moment

Formula 1
14 h
The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Prime

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix will go down as a dark moment in Formula 1 history. But there were a few bright spots amongst all the doom and gloom. One concerned one of motorsport’s most-storied squads, which is also providing a feel-good factor to 2021 overall.

Formula 1
20 h
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Prime

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

OPINION: Formula 1's controversial decision to call a result after the Belgian GP that never got going due to persistently poor weather was good news for George Russell, as he scored a shock maiden podium. But the Williams driver aside, there were plenty who lost out as a result of Spa's washout - not least F1 itself

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2021
The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap Prime

The critical calls behind Russell's standout qualifying lap

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce Prime

What F1 must do for Belgian GP fans after Spa farce

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix broke statistical records as Formula 1's shortest ever 'race'. But while F1 deserves credit for its safety-first approach, it has been heavily criticised for going ahead with declaring a result and leaving fans short-changed. To restore credibility, it must learn from what happened and take decisive action

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021
The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Prime

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

GP Racing columnist MARK GALLAGHER was working as Jordan’s press officer when Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991. Here, for the first time, Mark gives his first-hand account from behind the scenes at the birth of a grand prix legend

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2021
How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps Prime

How Schumacher became the master of Spa-Francorchamps

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. Damien Smith details every epic victory.

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2021

Latest news

Dutch F1 GP chiefs still hoping for DRS use in banked final corner
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dutch F1 GP chiefs still hoping for DRS use in banked final corner

Rosberg: Mercedes could become "more heated" if Russell joins
Formula 1 Formula 1

Rosberg: Mercedes could become "more heated" if Russell joins

The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas  Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The often-forgotten roots of F1's 'new' ideas 

Ricciardo: F1's got its danger/safety balance spot on
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: F1's got its danger/safety balance spot on

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.