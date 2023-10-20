Ricciardo explains tougher than expected F1 recovery
AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo says the broken bone in his hand was “a lot worse than it first seemed” to make his recovery “tougher” than originally anticipated.
The eight-time F1 race winner will return to the cockpit in this weekend’s United States Grand Prix after a five-round spell on the side-lines following his free practice crash at Zandvoort in late August.
Ricciardo was diagnosed with a broken metacarpal in his left hand. He flew to Barcelona for immediate surgery with MotoGP injury specialist Xavier Mir, who also helped Lance Stroll’s return after the Aston Martin driver broke bones in both his wrists during a cycling incident prior to pre-season testing.
A comeback for the Qatar GP for Ricciardo had been anticipated by the Red Bull stable but that has been ultimately delayed by a fortnight, with his operation revealing the injury to be worse than first thought.
Assessing his recovery, Ricciardo explained: “ Well, I would say, tougher than I thought. But I'm probably a bit of a wuss as well. So maybe not tougher than I thought!
“But I think it was really just when the accident happened, and we were aware of what bone broke, they seemed fairly OK with that bone, in terms of ‘Oh yeah, it's a relatively easy one to fix’.
“But then, when we got the surgery done in Spain, we got further checks done and it was just the break was a lot worse than it first seemed.
“So, I think that's what took a lot longer for the recovery, and probably made it a little more painful for myself.”
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri AT04
While Ricciardo was ruled out, Red Bull reserve Liam Lawson was promoted to the AlphaTauri seat.
The Kiwi bagged two points for ninth place in Singapore, when the team debuted a major upgrade package that featured a revised floor and diffuser, new sidepods and engine cover plus revised rear suspension.
As such, Ricciardo - who returned to the paddock for the first time in Singapore - expects a stronger AT04 for what will be the third round of his F1 comeback after he was paid to leave McLaren for this season.
Ricciardo continued: “I went out to Singapore where they had some pretty big updates.
“That was actually a pretty positive weekend for the team. So that looked good. The drivers [Yuki Tsunoda and Lawson] were saying that they could feel some good differences.
“So, I'm expecting a car that is a little stronger than where I left it. But I mean, it's going to be the third race I've done this year, so I'm still very green for this season.
“But in saying that, I’m not using that as an excuse, but everything kind of still feels new to me.”
Latest news
Teams and FIA to discuss F1 cockpit heat issue in next technical meeting
Teams and FIA to discuss F1 cockpit heat issue in next technical meeting Teams and FIA to discuss F1 cockpit heat issue in next technical meeting
Leclerc had heart attack after F1 track limits radio message
Leclerc had heart attack after F1 track limits radio message Leclerc had heart attack after F1 track limits radio message
United States GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel
United States GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel United States GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Zarco admits thoughts that first MotoGP win ‘is not going to happen’
Zarco admits thoughts that first MotoGP win ‘is not going to happen’ Zarco admits thoughts that first MotoGP win ‘is not going to happen’
Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream
Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream
Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps
Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps
How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1
How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1 How a devastating title loss steeled Red Bull’s latest charge for F1
What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc
What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc What 100 races have taught F1 about Russell, Norris and Leclerc
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.