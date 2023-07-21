Ricciardo: First day back in F1 felt like I "never left"
Daniel Ricciardo said it felt like he had "never left" Formula 1, as he returned to action with a solid showing in Friday practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix.
The Australian is making his comeback with AlphaTauri at the Hungaroring this weekend after being drafted in as a replacement for Nyck de Vries.
And although he was one of several drivers not to complete a flying lap in the rain-interrupted first practice session, he ended the afternoon's FP2 running 14th, less than half a second behind team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.
Speaking after he got out of the car, Ricciardo felt there was still plenty of room for improvement but was encouraged that there was no major cause for alarm with his first experience of the AT04 car.
"Position [wise], it's probably not too relevant at the moment," he said. "I think it was more just for me today to feel basically where I am with a car. And it all felt pretty familiar.
"I think obviously there's a lot of outside attention. But once I put the helmet on and got in the car, it all felt like in a way I never really left. So that was nice."
Ricciardo believes that some improvement with the set-up of his car, allied to himself extracting more pace as he got himself up to speed with F1 machinery again, could help deliver a solid performance in qualifying.
Daniel Ricciardo, Scuderia AlphaTauri
Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images
"I think there is a bit more [to come] out of me. And for sure there's some things already I feel in the car that we can try and work on.
"So right now, I'm quite optimistic. It looked like Yuki as well had a pretty good day. So yeah, I think if we put all these things together, maybe tomorrow we can do okay."
One area where Ricciardo believed he could make gains was in attacking new tyres better, having got a run on the soft and medium compounds in FP2 that will need to be run in qualifying tomorrow.
"I think the first set on medium was not too bad," he said. "We're kind of working away at it. And then on the soft, I'm just still learning about putting a lap together.
"But in general, I think I got a good feeling in the car today. There are things for me to work on, which I'm not too concerned about. And then some things on the car that we can just keep looking at improving."
F1 Hungarian GP: Leclerc pips Norris by 0.015s in second practice
F1 Hungarian GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Latest news
IndyCar Iowa: Oval ace Newgarden fastest in first practice
IndyCar Iowa: Oval ace Newgarden fastest in first practice IndyCar Iowa: Oval ace Newgarden fastest in first practice
Lydden Hill World Rallycross Saturday schedule cancelled after paddock fire
Lydden Hill World Rallycross Saturday schedule cancelled after paddock fire Lydden Hill World Rallycross Saturday schedule cancelled after paddock fire
F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice
F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice
Rovanpera’s WRC Rally Estonia pace a “big surprise” for Toyota
Rovanpera’s WRC Rally Estonia pace a “big surprise” for Toyota Rovanpera’s WRC Rally Estonia pace a “big surprise” for Toyota
The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles
The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1's biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market
The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024? When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on
Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on
The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory
The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory
The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech
The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.