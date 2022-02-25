Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Barcelona F1 testing as it happened Next / Sochi promoter claims Russian F1 GP could still go ahead
Formula 1 News

Ricciardo says McLaren in "good place" with new F1 2022 car

An upbeat Daniel Ricciardo says he is feeling some "good things" with the new McLaren Formula 1 car, but is not get too carried away by its strong form yet.

Ricciardo says McLaren in "good place" with new F1 2022 car
Jonathan Noble
By:
Listen to this article

Mercedes' George Russell has singled out McLaren and Ferrari as the two teams to watch from early running, as he admits the reigning constructors' champions are a step behind at the moment.

But even though teams have not yet started to fully explore the performance potential of their cars, Ricciardo said there is an underlying feeling of optimism about the new MCL36 – even though he does not know who has the fastest car right now.

"It's hard to quantify who's ahead at the moment," he said. "One of the things you want is laps and we've [himself and Lando Norris] had both days over 100 laps. So we're in a good position from that point of view with reliability, and the more laps we do, the more things we can test and learn from the car.

"I think we're in a good place from that point of view. And we seem to be up at the pointy end of the times.

"But I don't think Mercedes or Red Bull have really done anything showing any cards yet, so I don't really look too much at the times. Ferrari, I think they look solid. They look consistently good.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"I'm not trying not to read too much into it yet. It's still early and we need to focus on ourselves. I think there's definitely some good things I feel in the car. And as always some things to work on. But I think we've started off with a good base."

Read Also:

Ricciardo said the solid running over the first two days of the test had already left McLaren feeling it understood the strengths of its package, so it could now focus on areas where it feels need to be lifted

"I'm pretty comfortable in the car," he said. "I think we are just trying to figure out still where I think I know our strengths already.

"So we're just trying to now work on the weaknesses from a driving and a setup point of view. So yeah, lots of information to give the team now."

shares
comments

Related video

Barcelona F1 testing as it happened
Previous article

Barcelona F1 testing as it happened
Next article

Sochi promoter claims Russian F1 GP could still go ahead

Sochi promoter claims Russian F1 GP could still go ahead
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari confident it has got on top of F1 porpoising problems
Formula 1

Ferrari confident it has got on top of F1 porpoising problems

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem Prime
Formula 1

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem

How no DRS and heavy fuel load disguised Alpine's F1 test progress
Formula 1

How no DRS and heavy fuel load disguised Alpine's F1 test progress

Daniel Ricciardo More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo: Abu Dhabi proved F1 race control faces too much pressure
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Abu Dhabi proved F1 race control faces too much pressure

Ricciardo: I didn’t know my strengths before 2021 F1 struggles McLaren launch
Formula 1

Ricciardo: I didn’t know my strengths before 2021 F1 struggles

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime
Formula 1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

McLaren More from
McLaren
Norris: Barcelona F1 test has ‘not been perfect’ for McLaren Barcelona February testing
Video Inside
Formula 1

Norris: Barcelona F1 test has ‘not been perfect’ for McLaren

F1 teams "short-sighted" in not welcoming Andretti - Brown
Formula 1

F1 teams "short-sighted" in not welcoming Andretti - Brown

Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn Saudi Arabia Prime
Extreme E

Why McLaren has taken its unprecedented off-road left turn

Latest news

Ferrari confident it has got on top of F1 porpoising problems
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari confident it has got on top of F1 porpoising problems

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem

Russell: Reduced F1 slipstream effect could compromise passing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Reduced F1 slipstream effect could compromise passing

Andretti reveals details of F1 team plan as ‘clock ticks’ on FIA call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Andretti reveals details of F1 team plan as ‘clock ticks’ on FIA call

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem Prime

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem

After months of hype, the new generation of Formula 1 cars appeared on track last week for pre-season testing in Barcelona. While the new-for-2022 regulations were implemented to improve overtaking, some teams have found that the aerodynamic changes have already had a detrimental effect - one which could soon become the subject of a political game.

Formula 1
2 h
The early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends Prime

The early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends

With new rules, new cars and new drivers, plenty has happened over the three days of running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Here, Motorsport.com takes stock after the first of Formula 1's pre-season tests in 2022.

Formula 1
10 h
What the revolutionary new breed of F1 cars feel like to drive Prime

What the revolutionary new breed of F1 cars feel like to drive

With a radical new set of regulations making the 2022 Formula 1 cars the heaviest for almost nine decades, the grid's 20 drivers face a big challenge this season. Here's what some of them had to say about the monumental shake-up

Formula 1
21 h
The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Prime

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

One of the key features of the new 2022 Formula 1 car regulations was the ability to make overtaking easier, and thus increase the on-track spectacle. Though whether this has worked or not won't become apparent until racing starts, some early clues about the new cars' overtaking potential have emerged in Barcelona

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission Prime

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission

Ferrari has taken a bold approach with its new 2022 Formula 1 car, that was long in its gestation. Now the pressure is on the storied Italian team as it bids to capitalise on the revamped technical regulations and rediscover what it takes to be a winner

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing

The 2022 Formula 1 pre-season tests got underway on Wednesday at Barcelona, where Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren. There's intense interest because of the rules overhaul for this year - so here are the standout lessons we picked up from the paddock...

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside Prime

How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside

OPINION: It's still very early days as the all-new 2022 Formula 1 cars get accustomed to the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona for testing, but already some interesting deductions can be made from watching trackside. Here's what Motorsport.com discovered from the first morning observing F1's brave new era

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling Prime

The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling

Red Bull was the first Formula 1 team to launch its 2022 season, but is the last to actually show off its new car. Finally unveiling its RB18 to the world on the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, here's what can be seen from the radical new challenger Max Verstappen will defend his 2021 title with

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.