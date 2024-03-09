Ricciardo: Lack of Q2 pace in Jeddah F1 qualifying a "mystery"

Ricciardo qualified half a second off his RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in Q2 after he failed to find more lap time on his final run whereas most drivers around him did.

Tsunoda went on to qualify ninth, while Ricciardo will have a mountain to climb to score points in Saturday night's race.

"Very frustrating," the Australian said. "I think last week I was frustrated just more with myself because I knew there was time on the table, it was on me. But today is honestly a bit more of a mystery, I would say.

"The balance, okay, a few corners which you struggle with a little bit here and there, but simply in Q2 when everyone's able to find even half a second or something, we just plateaued.

"I felt like I couldn't get any more out of it with what I had. It wasn't like I had massive understeer or oversteer. It was simply, just, we didn't have what felt like grip compared to the others.

"Even if I had another set of tyres now... I know where the time was, but I don't know how we could have got it in that session. I'm hopeful we find something, because half a second is kind of crazy."

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01 Photo by: Shameem Fahath

When asked if Tsunoda had unlocked something in the car that he hadn't, the 34-year-old said: "Honestly up until this point, no. Obviously, he did a good job but it's not like he's been really comfortable and I haven't been.

"Coming into qualifying it was pretty evenly matched and in Q1 it looked that way, and then he – and pretty much everyone else – was able to make that step and we simply struggled.

"Being that far behind is frustrating, and being 14th when we're obviously fighting for points, it doesn't help. I know that's not the gap."

Team-mate Tsunoda was delighted to break into the top 10, getting ahead of the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll to qualify ninth.

"D efinitely happy with the result," he smiled. "The team did a fantastic job, they gave me such a good car.

"I can see their happy faces after going into Q3. This gives us extra confidence for the future as well. "

Tsunoda is braced for a fight with Stroll and possibly Ferrari debutant Oliver Bearman to finish in the points and acknowledged only a perfect race will allow him to stay where he is.

"It won't be easy and there is still an Aston Martin and Ferrari behind, so we have to get it absolutely right with strategy, everything and also myself," he added.