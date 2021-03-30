Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
19 days
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
33 days
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
36 days
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
54 days
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
68 days
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
75 days
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
89 days
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
92 days
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
110 days
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
124 days
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
152 days
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
159 days
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
166 days
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
180 days
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
183 days
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
193 days
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
208 days
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
215 days
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
222 days
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
235 days
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
250 days
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
257 days
Mazepin "very angry" with himself for early Bahrain exit
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Breaking news

McLaren reveals Ricciardo had floor damage from Gasly clash

By:

McLaren has revealed that Daniel Ricciardo performance in Formula 1's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix was hurt by floor damage sustained at the start of the race.

McLaren reveals Ricciardo had floor damage from Gasly clash

The Australian had qualified in sixth position for his debut with the Woking-based team, but dropped down to seventh in the race, finishing two places and some 20 seconds behind teammate Lando Norris.

A disappointed Ricciardo said after the race that he was hoping his lack of pace had been caused by damage to this car.

"I felt like I got slower as the race went on," he said. "So I felt like the first stint on the soft I was hanging with Lando and Charles [Leclerc] more or less but then with the medium they pulled away a bit and then the hard even more, so I felt like I kind of degraded as the race went on.

"But again if I'm not there yet with pace over the course of 50 laps it's just you know that gap is going to grow so it could just be a result of that."

He added: "I kind of hope I have damage, maybe it explains some of the some of the pace."

A post-race inspection by the team revealed, however, that Ricciardo's floor had been damaged as a result of contact with AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly, making the McLaren lose "considerable" downforce.

"Post-race we found damage to Daniel's floor from the impact of Pierre running into the back of his car at the beginning of the race," said team boss Andreas Seidl in a statement on Monday.

"The level of damage cost a considerable amount of downforce. Despite the performance loss Daniel used his experience to cope with the issues and score important points for the team. We now look forward to the next race."

Ricciardo admitted he had not felt the impact from Gasly's car at the start of the race.

"To be honest, I didn't, no. I heard he had damage so I only saw him at the end of the race and said 'Oh what happened?' and he goes 'I ran into the back of you'.

"So I had no idea but yeah, if my floor looks destroyed then I'll probably sleep better tonight."

Series Formula 1

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Author Pablo Elizalde

