Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ricciardo unsure of F1 future post-McLaren exit Next / Audi's F1 plans take shape as announcement looms
Formula 1 News

Ricciardo: “No regrets” over F1 time at McLaren despite early split

Daniel Ricciardo says he has “no regrets” and remains proud of his time at McLaren despite his split from the squad at the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

Haydn Cobb
By:
, Autosport.com Editor
Ricciardo: “No regrets” over F1 time at McLaren despite early split
Listen to this article

McLaren and Ricciardo announced a mutual agreement to end the Australian’s contract early, having originally held a contract to take him to the end of the 2023 campaign, meaning he’ll leave the team at the end of 2022.

Ricciardo says the decision has come after “several months of discussions” with McLaren bosses Zak Brown and Andreas Seidl and he will announce his future plans soon.

“It’s been a privilege to be a part of the McLaren Racing family for the last two seasons but following several months of discussions with Zak and Andreas we have decided to terminate my contract with the team early and agree to mutually part ways at the end of this season,” Ricciardo said in a team statement.

“I’ll be announcing my own future plans in due course but regardless of what this next chapter brings, I have no regrets and am proud of the effort and work I gave McLaren, especially the win in Monza, last season.

“I’ve enjoyed working with everyone at McLaren both trackside and back in Woking and will be giving my all on and off track as we enjoy the remainder of the season together.

“I’ve never been more motivated to compete and be a part of a sport that I love so much and look forward to what comes next.”

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, with engineers

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, with engineers

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The announcement comes after weeks of speculation around Ricciardo’s future, with the Woking-based squad aiming to sign Oscar Piastri from next year. McLaren remains in discussion with Piastri amid his contract dispute with the Alpine F1 team.

McLaren CEO Brown echoed Ricciardo’s comments as he wished for a better outcome after signing the eight-time F1 race winner from Renault last season.

“Daniel has been a great addition to McLaren, and it’s been a pleasure working with him,” Brown said. “I’d like to thank him for all of his efforts over the last two seasons both trackside and back at base.

“It’s no secret that we hoped we could achieve more together but seeing him stand on the top step of the podium as a McLaren driver was a highlight. We wish him well for the future and let’s go enjoy the rest of the season together.”

Despite a stunning victory at last year’s Italian Grand Prix, leading home a McLaren 1-2 ahead of teammate Lando Norris, Ricciardo has struggled since joining the team in 2021 as he was unable to gel with the characteristics of the team’s car.

With the Australian’s difficulties continuing into this season, he has scored just 19 points compared to Norris with 76 points, and McLaren has slipped four points behind Alpine in the battle for fourth place in the F1 world constructors’ championship.

Ricciardo will see out the rest of the 2022 F1 campaign at McLaren as he assesses his options for next year.

Meanwhile, McLaren will continue its pursuit of Piastri, with Alpine currently fighting to keep him as it believes it has a deal in place for the youngster to race for it in 2023. The matter is set to be subject to a ruling from F1’s Contracts Recognition Board.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Ricciardo unsure of F1 future post-McLaren exit
Previous article

Ricciardo unsure of F1 future post-McLaren exit
Next article

Audi's F1 plans take shape as announcement looms

Audi's F1 plans take shape as announcement looms
Haydn Cobb More from
Haydn Cobb
Marquez returns to motorcycle training in latest injury recovery step Austrian GP
MotoGP

Marquez returns to motorcycle training in latest injury recovery step

Ricciardo unsure of F1 future post-McLaren exit
Formula 1

Ricciardo unsure of F1 future post-McLaren exit

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime
Formula Regional European Championship

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Daniel Ricciardo More from
Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren shares responsibility for Ricciardo's F1 struggles
Formula 1

McLaren shares responsibility for Ricciardo's F1 struggles

McLaren confident about Ricciardo F1 replacement despite Piastri dispute
Formula 1

McLaren confident about Ricciardo F1 replacement despite Piastri dispute

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

McLaren More from
McLaren
Ricciardo sees Perez as proof of how quickly F1 careers can turn around
Formula 1

Ricciardo sees Perez as proof of how quickly F1 careers can turn around

McLaren F1 driver Norris keen to try rallying in the future
Formula 1

McLaren F1 driver Norris keen to try rallying in the future

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

McLaren shares responsibility for Ricciardo's F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren shares responsibility for Ricciardo's F1 struggles

McLaren says it needs to share responsibility for things not having worked out with Daniel Ricciardo, after the Australian’s split from the Formula 1 team was announced on Wednesday.

Spa could keep its place on 2023 F1 calendar – Domenicali
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa could keep its place on 2023 F1 calendar – Domenicali

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has hinted that the Belgian GP could yet retain its place on the calendar in 2023.

Eau Rouge remains flat out for F1 at "faster" revamped Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Eau Rouge remains flat out for F1 at "faster" revamped Spa

The iconic Eau Rouge corner will remain flat out for Formula 1 drivers this year in the wake of resurfacing and safety work that has made Spa-Francorchamps faster.

McLaren confident about Ricciardo F1 replacement despite Piastri dispute
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren confident about Ricciardo F1 replacement despite Piastri dispute

McLaren says it is ‘confident’ about its replacement plans for Daniel Ricciardo, despite there being no certainty yet about Oscar Piastri’s Fomula 1 future.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Prime

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress.

Formula 1
16 h
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Prime

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gerard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2022
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Prime

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Prime

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Prime

Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate and devoid of the usual racing driver airs and graces, Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2022
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Prime

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2022
The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1 Prime

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1

Gordon Murray's Brabham BT46B 'fan car' was Formula 1 engineering at perhaps its most outlandish. Now fan technology has been successfully utilised on the McMurtry Speirling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, could it be adopted by grand prix racing once again?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time F1 champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24. And now it’s happening again at his current team

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.