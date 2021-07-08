Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Capito pleased by Williams' disappointment in Austrian GP
Formula 1 News

Ricciardo: Drivers abusing qualifying etiquette should expect trouble

By:

Daniel Ricciardo thinks drivers who abuse Formula 1’s gentleman’s agreement for qualifying should expect trouble to be dished back out to them in the future.

Ricciardo: Drivers abusing qualifying etiquette should expect trouble

The spotlight on qualifying etiquette, where drivers are supposed to stay in track order in the final corners before flying laps, was thrust back into the spotlight in Austria last weekend after a messy Q2 session.

A number of drivers backed off to try to create a gap ahead of them, but other drivers were not so patient and jumped the queue – causing further hold ups.

It was such behaviour that triggered the incident where Sebastian Vettel blocked Fernando Alonso at the final corner – earning himself a three-place grid penalty in the process.

Vettel had been on team radio to say the situation ahead of the final corners felt like ‘carnage’, as he expressed annoyance at a number of drivers jumping ahead of him.

While some have called for the FIA to step in and impose some hard and fast rules, Ricciardo believes that drivers are more than capable of sorting things out themselves – and getting tough on those who don’t behave.

“I think at the end of day, like if someone's been a bit cheeky and taken advantage of the situation that we've agreed, then that driver or those drivers should maybe just expect a bit of shit to come their way at some point,” explained the McLaren driver.

“That's the decision and the choice they make, so I'm happy for us to sort it out our own way.”

Read Also:

Ricciardo’s teammate Lando Norris admits that the situation is an extremely difficult one, but thinks it unfair that often those who abide by the agreement are often the ones who then end up being put in tricky situations with traffic.

“At some places it's fine, and you don't even have to speak about it, but when people don't want to go first, that's what the issue is,” explained Norris. “Then you get people overtaking you in to the last corner, and that's what screws everything up.

“I don't know if a rule needs to be in place, but maybe it does because people can just get caught out for no reason. For doing the correct thing, they can get screwed over and caught out, which isn't fair, in my opinion. But we're going to speak about it at the next drivers' briefing.”

shares
comments

Related video

Capito pleased by Williams' disappointment in Austrian GP

Previous article

Capito pleased by Williams' disappointment in Austrian GP
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

2
IndyCar

Why Ryan Hunter-Reay deserves more years in IndyCar

2 h
3
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

4
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

5
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Drivers abusing qualifying etiquette should expect trouble

32 min
Latest news
Ricciardo: Drivers abusing qualifying etiquette should expect trouble
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Drivers abusing qualifying etiquette should expect trouble

32m
Capito pleased by Williams' disappointment in Austrian GP
Formula 1

Capito pleased by Williams' disappointment in Austrian GP

2 h
Wolff: "Against all odds" F1 title fight to make Mercedes stronger
Formula 1

Wolff: "Against all odds" F1 title fight to make Mercedes stronger

2 h
The F1 changes that have helped McLaren challenge Mercedes
Formula 1

The F1 changes that have helped McLaren challenge Mercedes

2 h
The small changes behind Norris’ rise to F1 stardom Prime
Formula 1

The small changes behind Norris’ rise to F1 stardom

2 h
Latest videos
Masi ready to amend F1 sprint race rules if necessary 00:40
Formula 1
1 h

Masi ready to amend F1 sprint race rules if necessary

Masi: Nothing wrong with F1’s penalty points system 00:53
Formula 1
1 h

Masi: Nothing wrong with F1’s penalty points system

Stuart Codling: Remembering Carlos Reutemann 01:53
Formula 1
1 h

Stuart Codling: Remembering Carlos Reutemann

Remembering Carlos Reutemann 01:47
Formula 1
6 h

Remembering Carlos Reutemann

Formula 1: Verstappen says Red Bull must ensure F1 car is not only dominant in Austria 00:33
Formula 1
7 h

Formula 1: Verstappen says Red Bull must ensure F1 car is not only dominant in Austria

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Capito pleased by Williams' disappointment in Austrian GP Austrian GP
Formula 1

Capito pleased by Williams' disappointment in Austrian GP

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Prime
Formula 1

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

F1 setting bad precedent with over-regulating on-track passes - Brown Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 setting bad precedent with over-regulating on-track passes - Brown

Daniel Ricciardo More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo insists he's making progress despite latest Q2 exit Austrian GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo insists he's making progress despite latest Q2 exit

Ricciardo "not going to panic" over Austria F1 Friday form Austrian GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo "not going to panic" over Austria F1 Friday form

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Prime
Formula 1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Trending Today

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Why Ryan Hunter-Reay deserves more years in IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Why Ryan Hunter-Reay deserves more years in IndyCar

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Ricciardo: Drivers abusing qualifying etiquette should expect trouble
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Drivers abusing qualifying etiquette should expect trouble

2021 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview
Supercars Supercars

2021 Supercars Townsville 500 session times and preview

Super GT returns to Motorsport.tv for the 2021 season
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Super GT returns to Motorsport.tv for the 2021 season

Williams Grove 97-09-12
Sprint Sprint

Williams Grove 97-09-12

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The small changes behind Norris’ rise to F1 stardom Prime

The small changes behind Norris’ rise to F1 stardom

Lando Norris is arguably one of F1’s drivers of the year so far – he's barely put a wheel wrong all season. His McLaren bosses speak of him having “taken the next step” to becoming even better, a point he evidenced in Austria. Stuart Codling digs into the fine details that have helped him challenge for podiums on merit.

Formula 1
2 h
Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Prime

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's lacklustre start to his Formula 1 comeback in 2021 raised questions about whether the same Spaniard many argue is one of the best drivers of the modern era was still in there. But recent events have shown the fire still burns inside the double world champion and that he still has the belief in himself to do the job.

Formula 1
6 h
The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals Prime

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals

Some drivers step back entirely from motor racing when they hang up their helmets – but others, like Esteban Gutierrez, have ambitions to move from the hot seat to the c-suite. Stuart Codling gets down to business with the man blazing a trail for Mercedes in Latin America

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2021
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Formula 1's repeat visit to the Red Bull Ring offered a repeat winner, but there were several notable changes to the Styrian Grand Prix resulting from cooler temperatures and softer tyre compounds. Amid the shakeup in the order, there were several performances worthy of high ratings

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2021
How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit” Prime

How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit”

Max Verstappen was rarely troubled in the Austrian Grand Prix as he completed a clean sweep of Formula 1's two races at the Red Bull Ring. He leaves with his points advantage extended thanks in no small part to the disruption caused to Mercedes by an on-form Lando Norris, in perhaps the most complete McLaren showing since the V8 era

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2021
The inconvenient truth behind F1's anti-plastic stance Prime

The inconvenient truth behind F1's anti-plastic stance

Single-use plastics have become a pressing environmental issue, and Formula 1 has committed to removing them from the paddock by 2025. But behind these headline initiatives, says STUART CODLING, the commercial rights holder and several teams continue to operate partnerships with some of the world’s largest producers of the raw materials that make these plastic items

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2021
How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams Prime

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

Formula 1’s budget cap means that even the richest teams now have to juggle what they can afford to spend – to the extent that Mercedes recently had to back out of an important tyre test. MARK GALLAGHER explains how the bean-counters now have to work to the limits of the regulations just like technical directors do

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice Prime

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull after F1 practice

After a comprehensive defeat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria last weekend, Mercedes remains wary of taking its promising pace as a guarantee for success. But with lessons learned from the Styrian GP, the Black Arrows squad continues to be poised for another almighty tussle against its familiar foe

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021

Latest news

Ricciardo: Drivers abusing qualifying etiquette should expect trouble
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Drivers abusing qualifying etiquette should expect trouble

Capito pleased by Williams' disappointment in Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Capito pleased by Williams' disappointment in Austrian GP

Wolff: "Against all odds" F1 title fight to make Mercedes stronger
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: "Against all odds" F1 title fight to make Mercedes stronger

The F1 changes that have helped McLaren challenge Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 changes that have helped McLaren challenge Mercedes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.