Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo recalls panic of COVID-19 scare ahead of Russian GP

shares
comments
Ricciardo recalls panic of COVID-19 scare ahead of Russian GP
By:

Outgoing Renault Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has recalled the "panic" he felt after an inconclusive COVID-19 test result last season, before eventually being cleared as negative.

All F1 drivers and paddock personnel were required to undergo regular COVID-19 testing as part of the FIA's protocols to stage races throughout 2020 following the start of the pandemic.

No one was permitted to enter the paddock without a negative test result for COVID-19, while three drivers ended up missing races as a result of contracting the virus.

Sergio Perez missed two races at Silverstone after testing positive, while Racing Point teammate Lance Stroll returned a positive result after dropping out of the Eifel Grand Prix through illness.

World champion Lewis Hamilton was absent from the Sakhir Grand Prix after contracting the virus. Earlier this week, McLaren's Lando Norris tested positive while on holiday in Dubai ahead of a training camp.

Reflecting on the 2020 season in a roundtable with select media including Motorsport.com, outgoing Renault F1 driver Ricciardo recalled a scare he had with an inconclusive test result.

"I did actually wake up one morning with [an inconclusive result]," Ricciardo said. "I had a scare at like 6am one morning. I was then trying to figure it out, and had to get tested again. There was a bit of panic, and that wasn't fun.

"I was fine in the end, but that obviously was something I hadn't kind of gone through before. And then you kind of start playing games in your head, like 'do I feel a little [unwell], maybe I do have it!

"That was a bit of panic one morning actually."

Read Also:

All paddock personnel who returned an inconclusive test result were forced to undergo a re-test. A similar incident occurred with Red Bull driver Alexander Albon ahead of the Eifel Grand Prix, prompting the team to put Nico Hulkenberg on standby.

Ricciardo said the inconclusive result came back in the break between the Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello and the Russian Grand Prix at the end of September.

The Australian felt Perez's positive test result acted as a wake-up call about the risks drivers were facing and the possibility of missing races, prompting him to become increasingly careful as the year went on.

"It was still in the summer, maybe after the Italian leg," Ricciardo said. "I think it was before Russia, after the Italian leg I think it was.

"As the season went on, I became more and more disciplined with isolating or just taking care of myself, especially after Checo got it.

"I was like, 'OK, this isn't a joke'. I was being very careful, so I was quite surprised. In the end I didn't have it.

"But I was scratching my head. It still scared me though."

Related video

Aston Martin set to drop pink livery as it reveals title sponsor

Previous article

Aston Martin set to drop pink livery as it reveals title sponsor
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Aston Martin set to drop pink livery as it reveals title sponsor
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin set to drop pink livery as it reveals title sponsor

Sainz fed up after navigational drama: "This isn't the Dakar"
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Sainz fed up after navigational drama: "This isn't the Dakar"

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Not everybody in the sprint car world is happy with Tony Stewart
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Not everybody in the sprint car world is happy with Tony Stewart

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

WeatherTech Racing moves to GTLM with Porsche, Proton
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

WeatherTech Racing moves to GTLM with Porsche, Proton

Rolex 24 grid to be set by qualifying race in 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Rolex 24 grid to be set by qualifying race in 2021

Gallery: Last 20 winners of the Japanese GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: Last 20 winners of the Japanese GP

Latest news

Ricciardo recalls panic of COVID-19 scare ahead of Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo recalls panic of COVID-19 scare ahead of Russian GP

Aston Martin set to drop pink livery as it reveals title sponsor
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin set to drop pink livery as it reveals title sponsor

Motorsport Images assists Ferrari in commemorative 1000th GP celebration book
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Images assists Ferrari in commemorative 1000th GP celebration book

The advice for Ferrari's in-waiting F1 star from his predecessor Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

The advice for Ferrari's in-waiting F1 star from his predecessor

Trending

1
Formula 1

Aston Martin set to drop pink livery as it reveals title sponsor

2h
2
Dakar

Sainz fed up after navigational drama: "This isn't the Dakar"

1h
3
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

4
Sprint

Not everybody in the sprint car world is happy with Tony Stewart

5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news

Ricciardo recalls panic of COVID-19 scare ahead of Russian GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo recalls panic of COVID-19 scare ahead of Russian GP

Aston Martin set to drop pink livery as it reveals title sponsor
Formula 1

Aston Martin set to drop pink livery as it reveals title sponsor

Motorsport Images assists Ferrari in commemorative 1000th GP celebration book
Formula 1

Motorsport Images assists Ferrari in commemorative 1000th GP celebration book

The advice for Ferrari's in-waiting F1 star from his predecessor
Formula 1

The advice for Ferrari's in-waiting F1 star from his predecessor

Russell: Vettel battles showed where I can improve race craft
Formula 1

Russell: Vettel battles showed where I can improve race craft

Latest videos

How Mercedes and Red Bull Upgraded Their Aero Tech | F1 2020 Tech Review 08:11
Formula 1
22h

How Mercedes and Red Bull Upgraded Their Aero Tech | F1 2020 Tech Review

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi 06:15
Formula 1
Jan 4, 2021

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 2020 03:47
Formula 1
Dec 31, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 2020

Lost F1 Teams: Prodrive 06:35
Formula 1
Dec 30, 2020

Lost F1 Teams: Prodrive

Happy Holidays from The Team! 01:14
Formula 1
Dec 24, 2020

Happy Holidays from The Team!

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.