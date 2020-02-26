Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
252 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo "will answer" rivals' calls, but prefers Renault stay

shares
comments
Ricciardo "will answer" rivals' calls, but prefers Renault stay
By:
Feb 26, 2020, 2:50 PM

Daniel Ricciardo says he is committed to Renault’s Formula 1 project in the long-term and is not looking for the “next best thing” when his contract ends this year.

Seven-time grand prix winner Ricciardo quit Red Bull at the end of 2018 to join Renault on a two-year contract, but is currently a free agent for 2021.

Ricciardo has been linked to Ferrari for 2021 after a difficult first year with Renault that saw him fail to score a podium finish, as he recorded a best result of fourth at the Italian Grand Prix. The Australian has been tipped as a potential replacement for Sebastian Vettel, and was quoted earlier this month as saying he was “answering all calls” over drives for next year.

After initially staying coy when asked if he would like to race for Ferrari - only saying Vettel was a “nice guy” - Ricciardo stressed he remains committed to Renault’s long-term ambitions to fight for wins and championships.

“I reiterated afterwards probably in the second part of that sentence, I will answer calls for sure, but most importantly I want this to work,” Ricciardo said.

“I don’t want it to feel like I’ve just come to Renault and just got away from Red Bull, and then I’m looking for the next best thing. I really want to make this happen and make it work.

“Obviously the step to that is getting more out of this year than we did last year and hopefully getting enough out of it, that the journey continues beyond my two-year contract. That’s the ideal scenario.

“To talk about other what-ifs and future here and there, it’s still too early.

“You don’t want to rock the boat obviously as well, but we haven’t even started this year, so to already start thinking about ’21. I can’t think about it yet.”

 

Read Also:

Vettel is entering the final year of his existing Ferrari contract, but team principal Mattia Binotto said earlier this month the four-time world champion was the “first option” to partner Charles Leclerc next year.

Leclerc signed a new Ferrari contract last December after an impressive first season with the team, tying him down until 2024.

McLaren’s Carlos Sainz beat Ricciardo to lead the F1 midfield drivers in 2019, but also batted away a link to Vettel’s drive when asked if the German would be the catalyst in the driver market.

“I don’t know, and at the moment I don’t really care if Sebastian is going to be the catalyst or not,” Sainz said.

“As you know, I’m very happy in McLaren. I feel very much part of this project, this medium-to-long-term project, and to be honest I don’t think about anything else.

“I want this year to be a step forward compared to last year and keep working in the same direction with the same objectives, and we’ll see.”

Related video

Next article
F1 Group makes a profit for first time in three years

Previous article

F1 Group makes a profit for first time in three years

Next article

Ferrari considered DAS-style system in the past

Ferrari considered DAS-style system in the past
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now , Carlos Sainz
Teams McLaren Shop Now , Renault F1 Team , Scuderia Ferrari
Author Luke Smith

Race hub

Dutch GP

Dutch GP

30 Apr - 3 May
FP1 Starts in
42 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
02:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 1 May
Fri 1 May
06:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
03:00
12:00
QU
Sat 2 May
Sat 2 May
06:00
15:00
Race
Sun 3 May
Sun 3 May
06:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Work continues on Monaco F1 track despite restrictions

2
Super GT

Honda has 'no excuses' with front-engined NSX-GT

3
Sprint

AVSS: Cameron Dodson Winchester notes 2005-05-22

4
NASCAR XFINITY

Talladega: Brad Keselowski preview

5
NASCAR Truck

Jimmy Hensley takes on "home-track" - Martinsville

Latest videos

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why 05:18
Formula 1

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1? 14:00
Formula 1

Australian Grand Prix Cancelled - What does this mean for F1?

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix 02:39
Formula 1

Breaking news - McLaren pulls out of Australian Grand Prix

Latest news

Renault F1 staff told to work from home ahead of shutdown
F1

Renault F1 staff told to work from home ahead of shutdown

Ferrari will support move to delay 2021 F1 rules package
F1

Ferrari will support move to delay 2021 F1 rules package

Work continues on Monaco F1 track despite restrictions
F1

Work continues on Monaco F1 track despite restrictions

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday
F1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020
F1

F1 approves summer shutdown change for 2020

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.