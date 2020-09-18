Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
23 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Renault improving on higher downforce tracks

shares
comments
Ricciardo: Renault improving on higher downforce tracks
By:

Renault Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo believes that a strong performance by the team in Mugello indicated that the car is improving on tracks where higher downforce is required.

Renault had two competitive showings in Spa and Monza, where minimal downforce is run in order to find straightline speed.

The team wasn't particularly optimistic heading to the Tuscan GP, but Ricciardo secured fourth place, only losing third to Red Bull Racing's Alex Albon in the final stint.

Ricciardo believes that the team's Mugello form bodes well for the future and similar tracks that are coming up on the schedule.

"We might be a little sad that we got so close to a podium," said the Australian when reviewing the race.

"But when we step back and look at the performance, it was a track we didn't really expect to be particularly competitive on.

"It's a higher downforce one, it's one where we haven't been that particularly strong. Barcelona, these style circuits, aren't our strengths, and we showed good progress on this style.

"I think that's really encouraging. It gives us a bit of optimism coming towards some other high downforce circuits.

"It looks like we're getting the car in a better place. It's still so close in that pack, but I think on Sundays for sure our race pace is solid. So if we qualify towards the front, it puts us in a good place."

Renault sporting director Alan Permane said the significant lesson from Mugello was the way Ricciardo was able to outrun Sergio Perez, especially as Racing Point is one of the Enstone team's main rivals for third place in the World Championship.

"We're not quick enough to beat the Red Bull or the Mercedes in a straight fight," said Permane. "And that's what it was in those last 12 laps, it was a straight fight.

"But I've been saying to people here what we should focus on is the 5.2 seconds we put on Perez in those last 12 laps. That's the important thing, that's where our race was.

"It's a shame not to get a podium, it would have been lovely, but we're not racing Red Bull unfortunately yet, and we're not racing Mercedes.

"But we are racing Racing Point, we are racing McLaren, and we are racing Ferrari, and we've comprehensively beaten them, and that's the important thing."

Related video

Sainz "a little angry" over Perez's Racing Point exit

Previous article

Sainz "a little angry" over Perez's Racing Point exit
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

RACE: SCCA Runoffs FP Tuesday PM qualifying
SCCA SCCA / News

RACE: SCCA Runoffs FP Tuesday PM qualifying

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads Petronas Yamaha 1-2 in FP1
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads Petronas Yamaha 1-2 in FP1

Le Mans 24h: Toyota narrowly beats Rebellion to pole
Le Mans Le Mans / Qualifying report

Le Mans 24h: Toyota narrowly beats Rebellion to pole

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Ricciardo: Renault improving on higher downforce tracks
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Renault improving on higher downforce tracks

Latest news

Ricciardo: Renault improving on higher downforce tracks
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Renault improving on higher downforce tracks

Sainz "a little angry" over Perez's Racing Point exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz "a little angry" over Perez's Racing Point exit

Book your tickets for Istanbul 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Book your tickets for Istanbul 2020

Red Bull to brief frustrated Verstappen before Russian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull to brief frustrated Verstappen before Russian GP

Trending

1
SCCA

RACE: SCCA Runoffs FP Tuesday PM qualifying

2
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads Petronas Yamaha 1-2 in FP1

1h
3
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Toyota narrowly beats Rebellion to pole

27m
4
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

5
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Renault improving on higher downforce tracks

56m

Latest news

Ricciardo: Renault improving on higher downforce tracks
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Renault improving on higher downforce tracks

Sainz "a little angry" over Perez's Racing Point exit
Formula 1

Sainz "a little angry" over Perez's Racing Point exit

Book your tickets for Istanbul 2020
Formula 1

Book your tickets for Istanbul 2020

Red Bull to brief frustrated Verstappen before Russian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull to brief frustrated Verstappen before Russian GP

Ferrari planning "small upgrades" for Russian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari planning "small upgrades" for Russian GP

Latest videos

Interview: Sir Stirling Moss at Retromobile Car Show 2008 03:08
Formula 1

Interview: Sir Stirling Moss at Retromobile Car Show 2008

The 3 Banned 6-Wheeled F1 Cars 08:34
Formula 1

The 3 Banned 6-Wheeled F1 Cars

Valtteri Bottas: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything 14:26
Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything

James Allison: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything 15:23
Formula 1

James Allison: r/Formula1 Ask Me Anything

My Job in 60 Seconds | PETRONAS Trackside Fluid Engineer 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | PETRONAS Trackside Fluid Engineer

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.