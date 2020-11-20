Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo admits Renault now "underdog" in third-place battle

shares
comments
Ricciardo admits Renault now "underdog" in third-place battle
By:

Daniel Ricciardo says he is not disheartened by Renault now being the ‘underdog’ in the fight for third place in the standings with Formula 1 rivals Racing Point and McLaren.

The Australian has played a central role in a fierce fight between his own Renault outfit and its two competitors for the best-of-the-rest tag behind Mercedes and Red Bull.

But while the three had been separated by just one point heading into last weekend’s Turkish Grand Prix, a strong weekend for Racing Point and a disappointing outing for Renault means there is now an 18 point gap between them.

Ricciardo admits that the situation is not ideal, but says that with three races to go there is still plenty of opportunity for Renault to fight back.

“For sure now we're the underdog, but it's still doable, and there's still three races,” he said. “If there was only one race left, or even two, I'd certainly be a bit more pessimistic. But we can still do it.

“It's obviously a shame that there was a big swing [in Turkey]. It does sting, we can't deny that. But with three races to go I think we still have a chance to pull it off.

“And although the races will probably be dry, they'll still be a bit going on. We know Bahrain, it's a tight turn one. So maybe Sergio [Perez] and [Lance] Stroll want to get into each other! We'll see.”

Read Also:

Ricciardo’s teammate Esteban Ocon shares optimism that the fight with Racing Point and McLaren is far from over.

Asked if he felt Renault can still win the battle for third, he said: “Yeah, very much. I think we still have all opportunities ahead of us.

“There are still three races to go, a lot of points available on the table. Where we are, it can turn very quickly from one way to another. So, you know, I have no doubt that we'll be again in the fight in Bahrain and in Abu Dhabi as well.”

Ocon also reckons that the warmer temperatures expected in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi, compared to recent races, will be a boost to his team.

“I think we are usually pretty good in tracks where the heat is strong,” he said. “Usually we look well after the tyres and on these tough tracks we are pretty strong.”

Related video

FIA concludes no safety issue with Kvyat's loose seatbelts

Previous article

FIA concludes no safety issue with Kvyat's loose seatbelts
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending Today

FIA concludes no safety issue with Kvyat's loose seatbelts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA concludes no safety issue with Kvyat's loose seatbelts

Rea gives first reaction to 2021 Kawasaki after Jerez test
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Rea gives first reaction to 2021 Kawasaki after Jerez test

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

BJ McLeod - a new J. Gordon?
Stock car Stock car / News

BJ McLeod - a new J. Gordon?

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR names eligible drivers for revamped 2021 Busch Clash
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR names eligible drivers for revamped 2021 Busch Clash

Portimao MotoGP: Zarco quickest in FP2, Rossi 21st after crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Portimao MotoGP: Zarco quickest in FP2, Rossi 21st after crash

Nashville IndyCar street race confirmed for August 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Nashville IndyCar street race confirmed for August 2021

Latest news

Ricciardo admits Renault now "underdog" in third-place battle
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo admits Renault now "underdog" in third-place battle

FIA concludes no safety issue with Kvyat's loose seatbelts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA concludes no safety issue with Kvyat's loose seatbelts

McLaren: Ferrari can join fight for third in F1 standings
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: Ferrari can join fight for third in F1 standings

How a setup error disguised Red Bull F1's front wing progress
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How a setup error disguised Red Bull F1's front wing progress

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA concludes no safety issue with Kvyat's loose seatbelts

1h
2
World Superbike

Rea gives first reaction to 2021 Kawasaki after Jerez test

3
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

4
Stock car

BJ McLeod - a new J. Gordon?

5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news

Ricciardo admits Renault now "underdog" in third-place battle
Formula 1

Ricciardo admits Renault now "underdog" in third-place battle

FIA concludes no safety issue with Kvyat's loose seatbelts
Formula 1

FIA concludes no safety issue with Kvyat's loose seatbelts

McLaren: Ferrari can join fight for third in F1 standings
Formula 1

McLaren: Ferrari can join fight for third in F1 standings

How a setup error disguised Red Bull F1's front wing progress
Formula 1

How a setup error disguised Red Bull F1's front wing progress

Hamilton now understands Schumacher's role in F1 success
Formula 1

Hamilton now understands Schumacher's role in F1 success

Latest videos

How Lance Stroll Lost The Turkish GP 06:38
Formula 1
7h

How Lance Stroll Lost The Turkish GP

Wet weather, Spins & Wins | 2020 Turkish GP F1 Race Debrief 10:52
Formula 1
Nov 19, 2020

Wet weather, Spins & Wins | 2020 Turkish GP F1 Race Debrief

Fan Q&A with Lewis 05:49
Formula 1
Nov 19, 2020

Fan Q&A with Lewis

Could The Mercedes W11 Be The Greatest F1 Car Ever? 10:54
Formula 1
Nov 18, 2020

Could The Mercedes W11 Be The Greatest F1 Car Ever?

Has Hamilton Silenced The Car VS Driver Debate? With Paddy Lowe 23:00
Formula 1
Nov 17, 2020

Has Hamilton Silenced The Car VS Driver Debate? With Paddy Lowe

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.