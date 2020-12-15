Ricciardo reveals he's had Bathurst talks

The Australian will make an off-season switch from the Renault Formula 1 squad to McLaren, giving him a direct link to Supercars through Zak Brown.

The McLaren boss is part owner of the Walkinshaw Andretti United Supercars team and has already floated the idea of a Ricciardo/Lando Norris wildcard entry at Mount Panorama.

Ricciardo himself has now dropped his own hint about a Bathurst appearance.

Speaking on the latest In the Fast Lane podcast Ricciardo admitted he and Brown had already spoken about Bathurst – although a Great Race entry wasn't specifically mentioned.

"I've already had some conversations about Bathurst with him, actually," said Ricciardo. "Working on it, working on it."

Brown has a Bathurst-winning Holden Racing Team Commodore as part of his elaborate racing car collection in Europe, which new Ferrari recruit Carlos Sainz drove during his time at McLaren.

Ricciardo, meanwhile, sampled a Kelly Racing Nissan Supercar at Calder Park back in 2019, after which he flagged a very real interest in competing in the Bathurst 1000 one day.

WAU has a recent history of high-profile wildcard entries at Bathurst, having fielded a third car for Alexander Rossi and James Hinchcliffe in 2019.