Ricciardo says new RB F1 chassis brings "peace of mind"

The Australian managed to reignite his F1 career with the AlphaTauri squad last season, either side of his hand fracture-enforced layoff, with a series of strong drives following his mid-season call-up to the Italian squad.

He has been so far unable to replicate that form into 2024 with the rebranded team, which has proved particularly difficult as Yuki Tsunoda has dazzled on the other side of the garage.

RB has completed its construction of a new VCARB 01 chassis, which Ricciardo has been granted for China.

Although there have been no apparent defects with the tub he used in the first four races, the Perth native reckoned that the new chassis should at least offer a psychological reward after admitting to struggles in the opening sixth of the season.

"Obviously, I've been quite vocal about it, because I've been struggling a bit this year," Ricciardo explained.

"But I think also to be clear that it was always the plan to introduce that chassis here, but I was just putting my hand up that whenever it's ready, I'll take it.

"Yuki's happy with his, so that's that. It's one little box just to tick now and make sure that we're all okay - and peace of mind.

"We haven't found anything wrong with what I had. Sometimes it's if these things might be visible, might not. Maybe it's just to clear my mind and have it; regardless, even if I had my old chassis, it doesn't change my approach to the weekend.

"I still think I can make something happen. But it's something now that I'm sure deep down it will help one way, shape or form."

Ricciardo likened his current situation to that of his first season with Renault in 2019 where he endured two difficult races in Australia and Bahrain, before a race in China yielded his first points of the season with seventh place.

He hoped that China could once again kick-start his year, but denied that there were any undercurrents within the team that he might be under pressure.

Reserve driver Liam Lawson , who stood in for Ricciardo last year when the Western Australian was injured, has been linked to the seat for 2025 - and media rumblings have suggested that the Kiwi could step in as early as this year.

"I haven't [had to seek reassurances]. I think because I'm obviously around the team every day, that I would hear it from them," Ricciardo said.

"I haven't had a great start to the season, but I'm also not a rookie that's trying to kind of establish myself in the sport and prove something. I do have a track record, and there is some proof there that I can do it.

"And the team believes this and knows I can, so it's just trying to clean it all up and making sure that we can get it. I don't want this to take a whole year and I don't expect it to.

"But it's not like I'm trying to kind of show them something that they haven't seen yet. We're just trying to get me in a place where I feel I can deliver.

"I obviously, want to put in a performance not only for myself, but for them. But yeah, there's no additional pressure from 'shit, am I going to have a seat next weekend?'. It's not anything like that."