Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
108 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / 70th Anniversary GP / Breaking news

Ricciardo: "Seb spin" rubbed salt in the wound for Renault

shares
comments
Ricciardo: "Seb spin" rubbed salt in the wound for Renault
By:
Co-author: Oleg Karpov
Aug 10, 2020, 10:30 AM

Daniel Ricciardo says his “Seb spin” during the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix was “salt in the wound” after slipping from fifth on the grid to finish outside of the points.

Ricciardo impressed for Renault through practice and qualifying at Silverstone, but a decision to take a set of medium compound tyres for his second stint of the race caused him to lose pace and fall down the order.

Ricciardo found himself outside of the points trailing a group of cars including Carlos Sainz, Sebastian Vettel and Alexander Albon when he spun at Village.

It cost Ricciardo more time before a third pit stop dropped him further back, with the Australian ultimately crossing the line in a lowly 14th place.

Speaking after the race, Ricciardo compared his spin to those seen from former Red Bull teammate Sebastian Vettel, losing control of his car when getting back on the throttle.

"I actually caught Seb in the media pen, and I feel like this is, unfortunately for him the last few years, it is a bit of a Seb spin," Ricciardo said.

"When you are the inside car, and as soon as you get on throttle, you lose it. He did it with me in Austin in 2017 I think, or 2018, and it is one I don't think I had experienced yet.

"I could see Carlos, and you try to obviously squeeze a little bit but not have contact and then as soon as I opened the wheel and got on the throttle, it just went around.

"I think when you are in such close vicinity to another car on that side angle, you lose a chunk of downforce that is normally coming in front that side, I guess keeping the car down, so I had a very quick loss of downforce and it can catch you out.

"It was a little bit of salt in the wounds. I think by that point in the race, we were already on the back foot.

"I don't want to say it was over, but then with that, I just wanted to roll over a little bit and put my head down. Not a fun afternoon in the end."

Read Also:

The result marked a come down for Ricciardo after he matched his best performance for Renault by finishing fourth in the British Grand Prix one week earlier at Silverstone.

Despite the struggles in the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Ricciardo felt there were plenty of positives to take from the two-week stint at Silverstone.

"I am trying to take these two weeks as a really positive few weeks," Ricciardo said.

"It is hard now as the race is still so fresh, and we obviously had pretty nice hopes for this afternoon. We have got to swallow this one, but I think generally we had a really strong two weeks here.

"Today, don't want to throw it on to the tyres, but I think certainly we did struggle with that. I think we suffered with Friday, we were the only team to run the hard and that seemed to potentially hurt us a bit today.

"There are a few things we can improve on, but as a package, I am pretty confident the car is in a good place.

"But it is so tight. A bad race can be completely out of the points, and a good race can be top five."

How Verstappen exposed Mercedes' key weakness

Previous article

How Verstappen exposed Mercedes' key weakness
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event 70th Anniversary GP
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Ricciardo: "Seb spin" rubbed salt in the wound for Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
32m

Ricciardo: "Seb spin" rubbed salt in the wound for Renault

Ferrari open to Vettel changing F1 chassis
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari open to Vettel changing F1 chassis

Keselowski: Blaney "didn't deserve that" as teammates collide
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Keselowski: Blaney "didn't deserve that" as teammates collide

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results

Binder: Debut MotoGP win after three races “scary”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Binder: Debut MotoGP win after three races “scary”

Double win for Vanthoor/Weerts in GTWCE Sprint opener
Video Inside
GT World Challenge Europe Sprint GT World Challenge Europe Sprint / Race report

Double win for Vanthoor/Weerts in GTWCE Sprint opener

Blomqvist to replace Calado at Jaguar for final Berlin races
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news
2h

Blomqvist to replace Calado at Jaguar for final Berlin races

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest news

Ricciardo: "Seb spin" rubbed salt in the wound for Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
32m

Ricciardo: "Seb spin" rubbed salt in the wound for Renault

How Verstappen exposed Mercedes' key weakness Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis
1h

How Verstappen exposed Mercedes' key weakness

Mercedes "at the very worst end" of tyre problems
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Mercedes "at the very worst end" of tyre problems

Racing Point "99% sure" Perez will race in Spain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Racing Point "99% sure" Perez will race in Spain

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo: "Seb spin" rubbed salt in the wound for Renault

32m
2
Formula 1

Ferrari open to Vettel changing F1 chassis

3
NASCAR Cup

Keselowski: Blaney "didn't deserve that" as teammates collide

4
NASCAR Cup

2020 NASCAR Cup Texas full race results

5
MotoGP

Binder: Debut MotoGP win after three races “scary”

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time 12:39
Formula 1

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP 07:03
Formula 1

How Exploding Tyres Inflated The British GP

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars 02:52
Formula 1

When Rocky came to F1 – but made a movie about Champ Cars

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief 09:04
Formula 1

Punctures, Pit Stops, Vibrations & More | 2020 British GP F1 Debrief

Latest news

Ricciardo: "Seb spin" rubbed salt in the wound for Renault
Formula 1

Ricciardo: "Seb spin" rubbed salt in the wound for Renault

How Verstappen exposed Mercedes' key weakness
Formula 1

How Verstappen exposed Mercedes' key weakness

Mercedes "at the very worst end" of tyre problems
Formula 1

Mercedes "at the very worst end" of tyre problems

Racing Point "99% sure" Perez will race in Spain
Formula 1

Racing Point "99% sure" Perez will race in Spain

Ferrari open to Vettel changing F1 chassis
Formula 1

Ferrari open to Vettel changing F1 chassis

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.